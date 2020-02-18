Genesis’ Extended Warranty

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services that OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

CarShield pays claims directly to a US or Canadian ASE-Certified® repair facility of your choice. Our contracts have low or no deductibles to prevent stress to your wallet at a critical time. Never worry about being stranded somewhere after a breakdown. All of our vehicle repair contracts include towing services to transport you and your vehicle to a safe repair facility.

autopom! is the warranty provider of choice for many California (only) residences struggling to find quality options in the state. The company’s line of insurance plans is great for saving money on services and repairs that come up unexpectedly.

If the owner damages the vehicle intentionally like riding over a curb or over rough terrain, the extended warranty does not cover this. Neither does it cover accidents or collisions—call your insurance company’s roadside assistance for these.

For 10 years and for 120,000 miles, the extended warranty provides an enhanced version of roadside assistance. This means it covers normal things like lockouts, jump starts, and flat tires, but it also includes towing to the nearest authorized service center, rental car (loaner) reimbursement (up to 10 days at $35 a day on a covered repair), and trip interruption, which pays you $200 per day for as many as five days on a covered repair.

This does not include tires (tire companies have their own warranties) or damage caused by the owner failing to perform scheduled maintenance or by problems caused by the weather, collisions, or accidents.

For 10 years and 120,000 miles, the Genesis extended warranty covers the powertrain. This includes the engine and transmission for manual and automatic transmissions and for both rear and front-wheel-drive cars. It also covers the rear and front suspension components, including bearings, and bushings, and the shocks.

The warranty does not cover damages caused by the owner’s negligence in performing required maintenance. It does not cover problems caused by weather conditions, vandalism, accidents, or collisions. It also does not cover wear items like brakes, tires, and oil changes.

The original Hyundai Genesis new car warranty covers all parts and assemblies, bumper-to-bumper, while the extended warranty covers about 1,500 parts for 10 years and 120,000 miles. Included are the fuel system and electrical system parts like fuel injectors, sensors, and electric windows, doors, and seats. The limited warranty covers brakes and steering parts, including power steering and the anti-lock braking system. It also covers the heating and air conditioning systems, and the high-tech components and systems such as the electronic control unit (ECU), the visual display, and software.

You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Extended Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.

What We Like

Any way you look at it, coverage for 10 years and 120,000 miles is a lot of time and miles. The fact that this protection plan includes approximately 1,500 parts and assemblies is also good. And the fact that the entire powertrain warranty extends to 10 years and 120,000 miles is also a great thing.

Another plus is the extended and enhanced 24-hour roadside assistance. The enhanced part of it is for rental car reimbursement (as much as $35 per day) and also trip interruption of up to $200 per day for up to five days is included with the enhanced roadside assistance. It also covers towing.

The extended warranty covers some of the main things that can go wrong with a vehicle—such as electric door locks that don’t lock, electric seats that don’t move, and electric windows that don’t go up and down. The warranty also covers high-tech items like the screen in the car, the ECU, and the vehicle’s software.

The extended warranty is also transferable, which means if you sell the car to a private buyer, s/he can also use the warranty for repairs. And you can take the car to any Genesis repair facility for repairs, nationwide. All of this adds up to very good coverage.

What We Don’t Like

One of the items we don’t like is the 1,500 items the company does cover. It’s good on one hand but limiting on the other. It’s far from bumper-to-bumper coverage and specifies that only certain, major parts are covered.

The fact that you have to take the car to an authorized Genesis repair facility is another downside. A repair garage might be hundreds of miles away, so getting the car fixed could be time consuming despite the company reimbursing you for a trip interruption.

The warranty also specifies that you have to pay a deductible. How much depends on the amount you select at the time you purchase the VSC. Paying a deductible before each repair can add up.

The extended warranty also does not cover occurrences that may be beyond the owner’s control, such as hail damage, a tree falling on the car, or vandalism. Also, the warranty does not cover pre-existing conditions. This could be problematic because just about any problem could be considered “pre-existing,” so it is advisable to get a clear definition of this from the dealer before you purchase.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Genesis vehicles:

Genesis 3.8: water pump replacement, $440 to $484

Genesis 3.8: serpentine belt replacement, $124-$163

Genesis 3.8: door lock actuator replacement, $413-$532

FAQs

Q. How much does an extended warranty cost for a Genesis car or SUV?

A. It’s difficult to pinpoint a definitive cost because so much depends on the model, the model year, and the offer the dealership makes to you on your used car purchase.

Q. Can I finance the purchase of an extended warranty when I buy the car?

A. Yes. You can add the cost of the Genesis extended warranty to the amount of money you are financing so it becomes part of your monthly payment.

Q. Are outside items like paint and trim covered under the extended warranty?

A. No. Only major components and assemblies are covered and they are limited to the 1,500-item limit that the extended warranty specifies. Outside items are normally not covered in the new car warranty—even for the original owner.

Is Genesis’ Warranty Worth It?

This is very good coverage in terms of time and mileage that most car manufacturers offer, even luxury car makers. The powertrain and enhanced roadside assistance parts of the VSC are also very attractive.

But whether you purchase an extended warranty on your Genesis is your call. Some people do so as a matter of course—they purchase an extended warranty automatically when they buy a car. Whether you purchase one depends on your comfort level but also on your research. If you find that the car you like requires frequent repairs, an extended warranty is probably a good idea. But if you feel confident the car is going to perform well on all levels, then you don’t need an extended warranty. Also, if you do your own repairs, you may be end up saving money compared to purchasing an extended warranty. Research, knowledge, price, and the vehicle’s reputation all are part of the final decision as to whether an extended warranty is right for you.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use: