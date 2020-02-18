Genesis’ Extended Warranty
Purchasing an extended Genesis warranty may increase your peace of mind
Genesis is the luxury branch of Hyundai Motor Company. These vehicles are Hyundai’s answer to high-end cars and SUVs like Lexus, Jaguar, Audi, and BMW. The company offers an extended warranty (often called a Vehicle Service Contract, or VSC) to vehicle owners who would like added coverage (and added peace of mind) to the purchase of a Genesis vehicle. The extended warranty that Hyundai offers gives the owner coverage for up to 10 years and 120,000 miles. We look at the details for you so you can make an informed decision before you purchase a VSC.
Genesis Warranty At-A-Glance
Pros
- You get 5 years and 60,000 miles of coverage added to the original warranty
- The warranty coverage is for up to 1,500 parts
- Upgraded roadside assistance is included
- The warranty covers rental car reimbursement for a repair that the warranty covers
- You can add the extended warranty to your auto loan
- It’s transferable
Cons
- You must have repairs conducted at a Genesis dealer
- The warranty only covers about 1,500 components
- You must pay a deductible
- The extended warranty does not cover pre-existing conditions
Warranty In-Depth
Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage
The original Hyundai Genesis new car warranty covers all parts and assemblies, bumper-to-bumper, while the extended warranty covers about 1,500 parts for 10 years and 120,000 miles. Included are the fuel system and electrical system parts like fuel injectors, sensors, and electric windows, doors, and seats. The limited warranty covers brakes and steering parts, including power steering and the anti-lock braking system. It also covers the heating and air conditioning systems, and the high-tech components and systems such as the electronic control unit (ECU), the visual display, and software.
The warranty does not cover damages caused by the owner’s negligence in performing required maintenance. It does not cover problems caused by weather conditions, vandalism, accidents, or collisions. It also does not cover wear items like brakes, tires, and oil changes.
Powertrain Coverage
For 10 years and 120,000 miles, the Genesis extended warranty covers the powertrain. This includes the engine and transmission for manual and automatic transmissions and for both rear and front-wheel-drive cars. It also covers the rear and front suspension components, including bearings, and bushings, and the shocks.
This does not include tires (tire companies have their own warranties) or damage caused by the owner failing to perform scheduled maintenance or by problems caused by the weather, collisions, or accidents.
Additional Coverage
For 10 years and for 120,000 miles, the extended warranty provides an enhanced version of roadside assistance. This means it covers normal things like lockouts, jump starts, and flat tires, but it also includes towing to the nearest authorized service center, rental car (loaner) reimbursement (up to 10 days at $35 a day on a covered repair), and trip interruption, which pays you $200 per day for as many as five days on a covered repair.
If the owner damages the vehicle intentionally like riding over a curb or over rough terrain, the extended warranty does not cover this. Neither does it cover accidents or collisions—call your insurance company’s roadside assistance for these.
Feeling overwhelmed?
You aren't alone. Warranties have many benefits that aren't always clear. If you're new to the industry, check out our Extended Warranty Guide that helps explain some key fundamentals.
What We Like
Any way you look at it, coverage for 10 years and 120,000 miles is a lot of time and miles. The fact that this protection plan includes approximately 1,500 parts and assemblies is also good. And the fact that the entire powertrain warranty extends to 10 years and 120,000 miles is also a great thing.
Another plus is the extended and enhanced 24-hour roadside assistance. The enhanced part of it is for rental car reimbursement (as much as $35 per day) and also trip interruption of up to $200 per day for up to five days is included with the enhanced roadside assistance. It also covers towing.
The extended warranty covers some of the main things that can go wrong with a vehicle—such as electric door locks that don’t lock, electric seats that don’t move, and electric windows that don’t go up and down. The warranty also covers high-tech items like the screen in the car, the ECU, and the vehicle’s software.
The extended warranty is also transferable, which means if you sell the car to a private buyer, s/he can also use the warranty for repairs. And you can take the car to any Genesis repair facility for repairs, nationwide. All of this adds up to very good coverage.
What We Don’t Like
One of the items we don’t like is the 1,500 items the company does cover. It’s good on one hand but limiting on the other. It’s far from bumper-to-bumper coverage and specifies that only certain, major parts are covered.
The fact that you have to take the car to an authorized Genesis repair facility is another downside. A repair garage might be hundreds of miles away, so getting the car fixed could be time consuming despite the company reimbursing you for a trip interruption.
The warranty also specifies that you have to pay a deductible. How much depends on the amount you select at the time you purchase the VSC. Paying a deductible before each repair can add up.
The extended warranty also does not cover occurrences that may be beyond the owner’s control, such as hail damage, a tree falling on the car, or vandalism. Also, the warranty does not cover pre-existing conditions. This could be problematic because just about any problem could be considered “pre-existing,” so it is advisable to get a clear definition of this from the dealer before you purchase.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Genesis vehicles:
- Genesis 3.8: water pump replacement, $440 to $484
- Genesis 3.8: serpentine belt replacement, $124-$163
- Genesis 3.8: door lock actuator replacement, $413-$532
FAQs
Q. How much does an extended warranty cost for a Genesis car or SUV?
A. It’s difficult to pinpoint a definitive cost because so much depends on the model, the model year, and the offer the dealership makes to you on your used car purchase.
Q. Can I finance the purchase of an extended warranty when I buy the car?
A. Yes. You can add the cost of the Genesis extended warranty to the amount of money you are financing so it becomes part of your monthly payment.
Q. Are outside items like paint and trim covered under the extended warranty?
A. No. Only major components and assemblies are covered and they are limited to the 1,500-item limit that the extended warranty specifies. Outside items are normally not covered in the new car warranty—even for the original owner.
Is Genesis’ Warranty Worth It?
This is very good coverage in terms of time and mileage that most car manufacturers offer, even luxury car makers. The powertrain and enhanced roadside assistance parts of the VSC are also very attractive.
But whether you purchase an extended warranty on your Genesis is your call. Some people do so as a matter of course—they purchase an extended warranty automatically when they buy a car. Whether you purchase one depends on your comfort level but also on your research. If you find that the car you like requires frequent repairs, an extended warranty is probably a good idea. But if you feel confident the car is going to perform well on all levels, then you don’t need an extended warranty. Also, if you do your own repairs, you may be end up saving money compared to purchasing an extended warranty. Research, knowledge, price, and the vehicle’s reputation all are part of the final decision as to whether an extended warranty is right for you.
