Hands-On with the Yutrax Rush TX5000

Suspicious at first, I got to play around with the ramps: folding/unfolding them like crazy, loading some heavy things onto my truck, and even finding an ideal storage setup as a part of a ramp system in a truck bed under the side rails. The final verdict is somewhat mixed. They are definitely compact, virtually smaller than anything else available. But they aren’t the easiest ATV ramp pair to set up and use quickly.

Most ATV loading ramps are a double-edged sword: They are necessary to load heavy weekend toys and other equipment, and they can be a pain to actually use/store. Bi-fold and tri-fold ramps make life a bit easier if you don’t mind the extra weight, but still, they aren’t winning any origami contests. Yutrax’s Rush TX500 offers a different take on the folding ramp approach. Using a “multi-folding” design, the TX500 folds in two separate directions, allowing the ramp to shrink into a more compact profile than most models allow.

Overall Design The design of the TX500 will seem familiar to you in the unfolded position. If you have used any kind of dual-runner design before, these aluminum ramps work exactly the same way. At 76 inches long, both ramps are perfect for the average pickup truck or trailer on a flat surface.

Given the heavy-duty claims TX500 has about the ramps, especially it’s 2,000-pound maximum capacity, I was relieved to see that the overall construction is high in quality. While there are plenty of quality aluminum straight loading ramps, most folding ramps suffer in the weight capacity department. Made out of lightweight aluminum, the runners and edges feel solid enough both folded and unfolded. More importantly, the folding joints and connectors don’t have any noticeable give or random noises that typically indicate that something is going wrong with the structural integrity. Since these ramps share many design cues with other dual-runner sets, you should expect some of the usual drawbacks that come with the design. First and foremost, the tailgate tabs on top of the ramps are just large enough to provide some friction and stability when the ramps are under load. If you are loading a typical ATV, for example, they should do just fine if you have the ramps stabilized with extra hooks and safety straps, assuming you don’t drive the vehicle up like it’s on fire. Heavier loads or faster speeds, however, can cause the ramps to slip at the top since the tabs don’t have much grip.

The ladder-like rung design also has its drawbacks. The gaps are smaller than most ladder ramps, but they can still be a challenge when pushing up smaller wheels that lack a motor. To load a lawn mower or other equipment, a flatter surface is much easier to use. The rungs catch the wheels, forcing you to push more against gravity.

Similarities with other ramps end once you look at the folded profile of the set. Even compared to other folding ramps, this one has the field beat by far. Folding in half in two separate directions, the folded profile is narrow and easy to store in spots you wouldn’t dream putting other ramps in. With that said, these ramps don’t offer any kind of “Acme-based logic” when it comes to their storability, meaning they aren’t magic. Yes, you can fit these ramps into smaller spaces, but you won’t be squeezing them into a glove box or under the seats of your vehicle. They will fit in a truck bed toolbox or trunk/cargo area without taking up too much room for other things. Use The things to like about these ramps mostly exist in the folded and unfolded positions. Much like quantum physics—at least in my “expert” opinion—and the observability of different states represented by cats, boxes, and poison, these ramps are great as long as you don’t try to observe the transitional state that exists between the unfolded and folded positions.

Since these ramps are similar to most other dual-runner ramps, using them unfolded is just the same as other options. Once you have them unfolded, all you have to do is set the tabs near the plate top onto the upper loading surface, fasten them with straps, make sure everything is secure, and then begin the loading. You can fasten the stability straps pretty much anywhere along the rungs as well. Under load, these ramps do a great job of maintaining their rigidity without flexing or bending too much. Everything locks together, so you don’t have to worry about the ramps folding in on themselves at the worst possible moment.

The one drawback I found with these ramps is getting them into position in the first place. This has to do with the process of unfolding them—read below for that fiasco—and the weight of each ramp. Coming in at 21 pounds apiece, moving this much metal around each time you want to load or unload an ATV will require a short adjustment period or some time spent getting some use out of that New Year’s gym membership. Most of the weight comes from the additional hardware required for the extensive folding abilities. If you want something lighter, find a set of ramps that don’t fold at all. Moving them around when they’re folded is easy. You still have to deal with the weight, but they are more manageable to cradle and hold with both hands. With the right hardware, they are even small enough to carry on the sides of a truck bed or trailer to keep them off of the floor. You can also store them on a smaller vehicle like an ATV to traverse challenging terrain.

