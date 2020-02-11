Best Wheelchair Ramps for Vans: Load Your Wheelchair with Ease

Be careful with the hinges as they can break under stress or during use. This ramp can feel flimsy when compared to others.

This ramp is easy to set up and folds in two places to make storage easy. Its light weight makes it easy to move. The 600-pound limit makes it useful for a wide variety of wheelchairs.

This wheelchair ramp has a non-slip surface and a 600-pound capacity. It weighs 40 pounds and is made of aluminum. Meant for use with a wheelchair or mobility scooter.

This ramp is heavy and can be difficult to move. It doesn’t have a handle to make moving it easier.

This ramp doesn’t require any assembly, so you can use it right out of the box. It can be used for both a vehicle and over steps. The rough surface makes it safer with high traction.

Use this ramp with both power and manual chairs. It has a traction surface for more grip. It has 4 feet of length for loading, but can fold down to 15 inches wide and 3 inches high. It can support up to 600 pounds.

This ramp can be cumbersome and hard to maneuver. It may not sit sturdily on the ground when hooked on your van.

This is an extremely sturdy ramp. It also has a lip to hook onto your van to prevent slippage. This ramp splits into two halves to make the weight easier to manage.

This folding ramp extends to a rise of 21 inches and is 7 feet long. It has a maximum weight capacity of 800 pounds. When not in use, you can fold it down like a suitcase.

Tips

Pay attention to the maximum weight capacity of the ramp you choose. It needs to be strong enough to withstand the total weight of the wheelchair. If you plan to use the ramp for more than just van loading, such as using the ramp to ride the wheelchair up stairs, then it needs a higher capacity.

Make sure you buy a ramp that is long enough. If the ramp is too short, then the angle will be too steep. This will make it difficult to get the wheelchair up the ramp into the van.

Look at the dimensions of the ramp when it is folded up. It needs to be small enough to fit into your van. This will make it possible to bring the ramp with you so you can get the wheelchair out at your destination.

FAQs

Q: What is a good grade for my ramp?

A: A good rule of thumb is to aim for a grade of 3-4 inches for every foot of the slope. A ramp that’s 5-6 feet long should give you a gentle slope that will make the incline easy to navigate up and down safely. Measure the height of your vehicle to figure out how long of a ramp you’ll need.

Q: What safety features should I look for?

A: Look for a ramp that has a rough traction grip or a traction coating. This will prevent accidental slippage. Higher sides on the ramp will prevent accidentally falling off the edge. Some also have an extra extendable hook on the end to make it more secure when using it on your van.

Q: Can I get help paying for my ramp?

A: A quality ramp will start at about $150, but the price will go up from there, depending on its size and the intended use. You should check with your medical insurance. Some ramps qualify for payment options through Medicare or Medicaid. Just make sure that you can purchase your qualifying ramp through a third-party vendor such as Amazon.

Final Thoughts

The Prairie View Industries Portable Multi-Fold Reach Wheelchair Ramp is a sturdy and high-quality ramp that will provide you with reliable performance.

The Silver Spring Aluminum Folding Wheelchair Ramp is an affordable alternative that will give you great traction.