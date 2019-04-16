Best Booster Seats: Put Your Child’s Safety First

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Do you feel like your child has outgrown their forward-facing car seat? Well, relying on your vehicle’s seat belts to protect them is not a safe option since the seat belt may not be in the correct position to protect them from injury in case of an accident. The seat belt straps may lay against their necks or belly, which can be dangerous and uncomfortable. A car seat booster is the next best option for a child at that critical age. We will help you find some of the top booster seats that will keep your child safe and comfortable.

Best Booster Seat Overall: Graco Affix Youth Booster Seat

Best Value Booster Seat: Evenflo Big Kid Amp High Back Booster

Best Booster Seat Honorable Mention: Chicco KidFit 2-in-1 Booster Seat

Benefits of Booster Seats

Safety. Booster seats reduce injury risks from improper seat belt positioning. A child’s lap and shoulders are too low to fit in a car’s seat belt. If the lap and shoulder belts are too high, they may cause abdominal and neck injury during a crash. A booster seat gives your child the height advantage to fit into the lap belt, and you can adjust the head support according to the height of the child to protect their head and shoulders.

Booster seats reduce injury risks from improper seat belt positioning. A child’s lap and shoulders are too low to fit in a car’s seat belt. If the lap and shoulder belts are too high, they may cause abdominal and neck injury during a crash. A booster seat gives your child the height advantage to fit into the lap belt, and you can adjust the head support according to the height of the child to protect their head and shoulders. Convenience. Most booster seats come with cup holders and extra storage units for snacks and toys. If you have a set of twins, you will find this feature convenient since your children can easily reach out for the snacks and toys themselves.

Most booster seats come with cup holders and extra storage units for snacks and toys. If you have a set of twins, you will find this feature convenient since your children can easily reach out for the snacks and toys themselves. Comfort. Manufacturers make car booster seats with extra foam padding at the bottom, shoulder, and the back to offer extra comfort to the child when they are sitting. It’s not uncommon for children to fall asleep in their booster seats under such circumstances.

Manufacturers make car booster seats with extra foam padding at the bottom, shoulder, and the back to offer extra comfort to the child when they are sitting. It’s not uncommon for children to fall asleep in their booster seats under such circumstances. Comply with the law. Most state laws and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) require parents with children under eight years to use booster car seats for their kids.

Types of Booster Seats

High-Back Booster Seats

High-back booster seats have both a back and head support, and the headrest is adjustable to accommodate the height of a growing child. Most feature seat belt guides that help you position the car seat belt on the shoulder and lap. They are designed to offer extra back and head support to children who fall asleep during long trips. Most manufacturers make these booster seats with a removable back, and some boosters can convert to forward- or rear-facing seats.

Backless Booster Seats

Backless booster seats are specialized seats that offer a height advantage to a child and don’t include a head and back support. They also have seat belt guides to help you with the correct positioning of the seat belt. They are typically lightweight, budget-friendly, and easy to carry around. They are ideal for children who are almost ready to ditch the booster seats due to their size.

Top Brands

Graco

Graco has over 70 years of experience in manufacturing baby products. The company was founded by Russel Gray and Robert Cone and has its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It’s a multinational company that manufactures and designs high chairs, travel systems, baby swings, play yards, and it is known for making some of the safest booster car seats. The Graco Affix Youth Booster Seat is one such product that screams of comfort and safety.

Evenflo

Evenflo specializes in the research, design, and development of consumer products like safety gates, travel systems, high chairs, infant carriers, and vehicle seats. The company is owned by Goodbaby International Holdings Limited and has its headquarters in Miamisburg, Ohio. It also has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Piqua, Tijuana, and Mexico. The best kids’ booster seat from Evenflo is the Evenflo Big Kid Amp High Back Booster.

Chicco

With 60 years of experience in the retail world, Chicco has carved its niche as a top manufacturer of children’s clothing and toys. Its products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide, and the company sells some of the best-rated booster car seats. Its headquarters are in Como, Lombardy, Italy. Consider going for the Chicco KidFit 2-in-1 Booster Seat if you would like to try out a top-notch Chicco product.

Britax

Britax is a renowned global manufacturer of childcare products such as high chairs, car seats, and strollers. It has roots dating back to 1938 and is known for making the best toddler booster seats. The company has its headquarters in Hillswood Business Park, United Kingdom. A popular Britax booster seat is the Britax Frontier ClickTight Harness Booster Car Seat.

Booster Seat Pricing

Under $50: This price range is for budget-friendly booster seats that offer safety and comfort, minus all the extra features like storage compartments and extra padding that may come with higher-end options. They are no-frills boosters suitable for parents who don’t travel often with their children and anyone not looking to spend a fortune on a booster seat.

This price range is for budget-friendly booster seats that offer safety and comfort, minus all the extra features like storage compartments and extra padding that may come with higher-end options. They are no-frills boosters suitable for parents who don’t travel often with their children and anyone not looking to spend a fortune on a booster seat. $50-$100: Booster seats at this price range come with all the extra storage units, cup holders, and extra padding to promote the safety of your child when driving. They are ideal for long drives with little ones.

Booster seats at this price range come with all the extra storage units, cup holders, and extra padding to promote the safety of your child when driving. They are ideal for long drives with little ones. Above $100: The majority of booster seats at this price range are from high-end manufacturers. They are made from premium materials and have a variety of convenience features for little ones. They are ideal for long distance travel and contribute to the utmost safety and comfort of the occupant.

Key Features

Age-Appropriate Design

You should go for a booster with an age-appropriate design. Younger children, below four years, should use a high-back booster seat for extra support to the neck and head. Since they are not tall enough to use the car seat belt and spend most of their time sleeping in the car, they need the extra support. Get a backless design for older children who just need the extra boost to use the seat belt.

Quality Materials

There are certain quality controls that should be followed when making booster seats. First off, the materials should not pose a health risk to the child. The materials should also be comfortable and have shock-absorbing properties. Foam should be included in various parts of the seat with more focus on the head and shoulder supports.

Belt-Positioning Guide

Always confirm that there is a belt-path guide in the booster seat. Your vehicle’s seat belt is what will hold down the booster. A belt-positioning guide shows the correct angle for placing the seat belt for proper protection. It may scuff your seat belt, but the extra safety feature is worth it.

Other Considerations

Car Compatibility: Most booster seats can fit in a modern car. However, you should ensure that the booster seat is not installed in the same place as the airbag. If the airbag is in the same place, you should deactivate it or consult with your car’s manual to see if it’s safe to put the booster seat there.

Most booster seats can fit in a modern car. However, you should ensure that the booster seat is not installed in the same place as the airbag. If the airbag is in the same place, you should deactivate it or consult with your car’s manual to see if it’s safe to put the booster seat there. Weight: The best boosters have a lightweight profile to make it easy to move from one vehicle to another. Boosters can carry snacks, toys, clothing, and other items so it’s convenient when the seat is light enough to carry around.

Best Booster Seat Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Booster Seat Overall: Graco Affix Youth Booster Seat