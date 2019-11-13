Best Car Cup Holders: Take Your Favorite Drinks on the Road

Tips

Pick the correctly-sized cup holder. It should fit your car perfectly and accommodate your favorite cups and bottles. One that’s too small will prevent you from storing everything you want, while one that’s too big will most likely cause problems with spilling.

Consider the material used in the cup holder construction. Thicker material ensures more stability on the road and therefore prevents spills. It might also be easier to clean.

As simple as cup holders seem, they can have several extra features. For example, the best ones have extendable bases for more stability or adjustable height for easy use.

Pick a cup holder that is easy to mount and detach from your vehicle. Also, a cup holder shouldn't require too much effort when it comes to overall maintenance and cleaning.

FAQs

Q: What are the benefits of an aftermarket cup holder?

A: In most cases, it’s more stable. When a built-in cup holder is too small, big, or flimsy, it's not able to hold a cup or a bottle securely. That could lead to spills that are not only hard to clean but also dangerous. A fallen cup can distract a driver and jeopardize their safety on the road. Also, most aftermarket holders are easier to use and maintain.

Q: How do I clean a car cup holder?

A: You can clean it by using soap and water, vinegar, or a commercial cleaner. In each case, you'll need a clean cloth to wipe off the dirt. Use warm water with soap for light cleaning and vinegar if you want to disinfect a cup holder. If you're dealing with an extra dirty holder, try soaking it in water for a few minutes. You can also use small detailing brushes for stubborn stains and residue.

Q: What are the most common types of car cup holders?

A: They are divided into categories according to the mounting options. The most popular type is an adapter or a holder with a base that adapts to the console. The second type requires permanent mounting with screws or adhesive tape. The third type is a hanging one, and it uses a hook or other method to attach to the car window.

Final Thoughts

The Swigzy Car Cup Holder made it to the top of our list. It’s a versatile cup holder suitable for most vehicle types.

A less pricey option is the Bottle Pro Car Cup Holder, which is designed for easy use and more comfort on the road.