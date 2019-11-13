Best Car Cup Holders: Take Your Favorite Drinks on the Road

Avoid mess and spills in your car with these top car cup holders

By Suzana Mijatovic
Almost every car has a built-in cup holder for your favorite beverage. Many, however, are awkwardly positioned or too small for some cups and bottles. They might even be unsecured and cause inconvenient liquid spills. To avoid a mess in your vehicle, you can upgrade your cup holders with aftermarket ones. Check out the top three in this buying guide. 

  • Best Overall
    Swigzy Car Cup Holder
    Check Latest Price
    The Swigzy is a versatile cup holder suitable not only for cars but also motorcycles, boats, trucks, and RVs. It's made of sturdy and durable ABS plastic, fits perfectly, and mounts in a breeze. Keeps cups and bottles secured in your vehicle, preventing spills.
    The expandable base fits most car models. The rubber tabs on the sides prevent cups from tipping over. They also make the holder easy to mount and detach. An empty slot on the side accommodates cups with handles. Fits most cups and bottles with a capacity of 32 to 40 ounces.
    It might be too tight or shallow for some bottles. The top silicone ring is not the best quality and feels flimsy. It’s also pricey.
  • Best Value
    Bottle Pro Car Cup Holder
    Check Latest Price
    The Bottle Pro is a simple yet effective car cup holder. It holds cups and bottles securely to prevent slips and ensures a more comfortable ride. Thanks to the lightweight and convenient design, it can also be used for home and office purposes.
    Features a soft fit foam sleeve for more versatility. Combined with a three-ring adjustable base, it ensures a tight fit with most vehicles. The holder is made of sturdy and durable materials. It’s easy to mount and detach from a vehicle. It's perfect for cups and bottles with a capacity of 32, 36, or 40 ounces.
    Not deep enough for taller bottles. Some wobbling could occur. The adapter might pop off when removing the cup.
  • Honorable Mention
    Smart Kup Car Cup Holder
    Check Latest Price
    Smart Kup is a convenient car cup holder with a classy black finish. It's suitable for most vehicle types, not just cars, and it holds a different cup and bottle types. The sturdy construction makes it stable and ensures a long lifespan.
    A tapered base ensures a snug fit for most car models. The extra-deep upper cup accommodates tall cups and bottles. It comes with a cut on the side for cups with handles. It’s made from high-quality ABS plastic and features a charcoal coating. Designed for bottles from 32 to 40 ounces.
    Some adjustments needed for a perfect fit. The opening is wider compared to standard holders. It might cause smaller and narrower cups to wobble.

Tips

  • Pick the correctly-sized cup holder. It should fit your car perfectly and accommodate your favorite cups and bottles. One that’s too small will prevent you from storing everything you want, while one that’s too big will most likely cause problems with spilling. 
  • Consider the material used in the cup holder construction. Thicker material ensures more stability on the road and therefore prevents spills. It might also be easier to clean. 
  • As simple as cup holders seem, they can have several extra features. For example, the best ones have extendable bases for more stability or adjustable height for easy use. 
  • Pick a cup holder that is easy to mount and detach from your vehicle. Also, a cup holder shouldn't require too much effort when it comes to overall maintenance and cleaning. 

FAQs

Q: What are the benefits of an aftermarket cup holder?

A: In most cases, it’s more stable. When a built-in cup holder is too small, big, or flimsy, it's not able to hold a cup or a bottle securely. That could lead to spills that are not only hard to clean but also dangerous. A fallen cup can distract a driver and jeopardize their safety on the road. Also, most aftermarket holders are easier to use and maintain. 

Q: How do I clean a car cup holder?

A: You can clean it by using soap and water, vinegar, or a commercial cleaner. In each case, you'll need a clean cloth to wipe off the dirt. Use warm water with soap for light cleaning and vinegar if you want to disinfect a cup holder. If you're dealing with an extra dirty holder, try soaking it in water for a few minutes. You can also use small detailing brushes for stubborn stains and residue.

Q: What are the most common types of car cup holders?

A: They are divided into categories according to the mounting options. The most popular type is an adapter or a holder with a base that adapts to the console. The second type requires permanent mounting with screws or adhesive tape. The third type is a hanging one, and it uses a hook or other method to attach to the car window. 

Final Thoughts

The Swigzy Car Cup Holder made it to the top of our list. It’s a versatile cup holder suitable for most vehicle types.

A less pricey option is the Bottle Pro Car Cup Holder, which is designed for easy use and more comfort on the road.

