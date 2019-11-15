Best Gifts for Car Lovers: Top Picks for the Gearhead in Your Life
Car lovers will go crazy for the gifts on this list
- Best OverallFerrari Race Day WatchSummarySummary
Made with the car company’s iconic colors, this sleek timepiece has been sculpted to remind users of memorable features from the classic Scuderia Ferrari single-seater.ProsPros
Stylish enough to be worn as evening attire yet durable enough for everyday wear, it boasts precise quartz chronographs that let you easily determine just how quickly you went from 0 to 60.ConsCons
It’s a little on the heavy side, and the lack of an included user’s manual can make learning how to use its various functions frustrating.
- Best ValueFORTEM Trunk OrganizerSummarySummary
With two spacious compartments—and the ability to create a third using the removable divide—this organizer offers plenty of room for the gear in your trunk. It comes with removable hardened base plates and folds up when not in use.ProsPros
The securing straps have built-in metal hooks, ensuring the bag doesn’t slide around in transit. Stout handles allow you to carry it around without fear of it breaking.ConsCons
It has a strong chemical odor out of the bag that takes some time to wear off, so you may not want to keep it inside the cabin. It may not come with straps as promised.
- Honorable MentionChemical Guys 20-Piece Arsenal Builder Wash KitSummarySummary
This product bundle has everything a driver needs to keep his or her car looking clean and polished, including a foam cannon, fabric cleaner, and stain remover.ProsPros
The foam cannon and hand mitts can work up an incredible amount of lather, allowing you to quickly knock any accumulated dirt and grime off your car’s exterior.ConsCons
You’ll need to be careful with all the parts, as many are made with fragile plastic, which is surprising because they’re not cheap. Also, the products may start to leak after a short period of time.