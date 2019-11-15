Best Gifts for Car Lovers: Top Picks for the Gearhead in Your Life

Tips

Not all car nuts are created equal, so take into consideration what you know about the intended recipient before making a purchase. Someone who tools around in a Porsche will likely have very different tastes than a person driving a jacked-up F-150.

Ask yourself if the gift recipient is more likely to prefer something for the car itself or an accessory that reminds them of it. If it’s the former, you’ll need to have a pretty good idea of what they already own, so you don’t buy a duplicate accessory or give them something that’s not compatible with their vehicle.

If your loved one enjoys performing required maintenance themselves, think about buying them toolsets or other items for the garage. However, if they prefer to outsource all the necessary upkeep, those kinds of gifts are less likely to be appreciated.

FAQs

Q: What do I do if I don’t know the first thing about cars and want to buy a car gift?

A: If you’re not a gearhead, steer clear of any gifts that require intimate knowledge of the vehicle. Instead, focus on car-related items like apparel, accessories for the interior, or relevant books and other media.

Q: Do I need to know what the intended recipient drives?

A: If the gift you’re considering is only compatible with certain makes and models, yes. But be careful, as this can quickly become confusing. If you feel lost or overwhelmed, it’s better to buy something that isn’t as specific, or you can ask your loved one for that information. Of course, that might spoil the surprise, so be careful.

Q: Should I buy someone a gift if they just got a new car?

A: If you want to, sure. “Car-warming” gifts are becoming more common, and they represent a great opportunity to buy a car lover something they’ll enjoy. It’s less likely that the recipient will have already purchased accessories for a brand-new ride, so car-warming presents make life easier for the gift giver as well.

Final Thoughts

Your loved one will feel like a racecar driver with the Ferrari Race Day Watch strapped to their wrist as it’s stylish, functional, and reminiscent of classic sports cars.

The FORTEM Trunk Organizer is a more functional choice, but it should nevertheless be appreciated as it has plenty of room to help drivers tame the mess inside their vehicles.