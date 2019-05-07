Best Seat Cushions: Great Cushions For Long Drives & Back Pain

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Being comfortable when you travel is important. The best seat cushion can make all the difference, particularly if you suffer from stiffness or back pain, which can make it difficult to relax and focus on the road. The best seat cushion for long distance driving will put your mind and body at ease by providing pain relief. Best Seat Cushion Overall: COMFYSURE Car Seat Wedge Pillow

Best Seat Cushion Value: Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

Best Seat Cushion Honorable Mention: ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion Benefits of Seat Cushions Reduce pain. Sitting for hours, particularly if you're a bus or truck driver, can cause lower back pain, a stiff neck, and foot cramping. The best seat cushions for truck drivers and other motorists can alleviate the pain.

Improve your posture. The best seat cushions for cars, trucks, and other vehicles will enable you to sit properly during long trips. Avoid sore shoulders, a stiff neck, and other issues by using a cushion that fosters proper posture.

Boost overall health. The best auto seat cushion may help improve blood circulation, reduce fatigue, and decrease stress on certain joints, such as your hips. Different cushions have different functions that work to make you feel better.

Be more comfortable. A good seat cushion can add more comfort to a driver or passenger seat that is stiff, is worn out, or doesn't provide enough back support.

Stay warm in the winter. The best-heated seat cushions for car and truck drivers and passengers will provide a lot of comfort in cooler temperatures. It's especially beneficial when your vehicle has been sitting in the cold for an extended period of time and takes a while to warm up.

Protect your leather seats. Leather seats may feel and look good, but they can be difficult to maintain and are prone to get scratched and punctured by keys and other items in your pocket. The right seat cushion will protect the leather. Types of Seat Cushions Wedge-Shaped Wedge-shaped seat cushions are tapered at one end. Typically, they have a ratio of three to one, which means the thickest part of the cushion is 3 inches tall and the thinnest part is 1 inch. However, some wedge-style seat cushions have a bigger or smaller gradient. They are intended to foster better posture. U- Or V-Shaped A U- or V-shaped cushion is also sometimes referred to as a coccyx cushion. This type of cushion protects the coccyx from uncomfortable pressure. They are typically much more comfortable for people experiencing tailbone pain than circular doughnut cushions. They are also ergonomically-designed to promote a better posture. Inflatable An inflatable cushion is versatile in that you can decide what type of firmness and height you need. The more air you add to the cushion, the firmer and thicker it will be. You can adjust the cushion until you reach the desired comfort level. However, it may take a little trial and error to find the right spot. Top Brands Upper Echelon Products Upper Echelon Products is based in Austin, Texas. The company produces Repel and Rain-Mate umbrellas, Everlasting Comfort seat cushions, back cushions, donut cushions, pillow protectors, and more. One recommended product is the Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion. Aylio Wellness Max Krishtul founded Aylio in 2008 while attending college in New York City. He runs the business with his wife Larisa, a licensed occupational therapist. The company is based in Miami, Fla. In addition to its Aylio coccyx seat cushion, it designs exercise bands for all fitness levels. One popular product is the Aylio Coccyx Orthopedic Comfort Foam Seat Cushion. Big Ant Car Accessories Big Ant is based in Charlotte, N.C. The company focuses on designing high-quality and inexpensive car accessories, including seat cushions, window sun shades, cargo liners, and tow straps. One top product is the Big Ant Breathable 2pc Car Interior Seat Cover Cushion. Clever Yellow Clever Yellow is a small family-run business. Its products are designed in London, England, and are sold exclusively online in the UK and United States. They also produce a medical-grade, back support device. One popular product is the Clever Yellow Car Seat Cushion with Strap. Seat Cushion Pricing Under $30: You can find some decent-quality seat cushions for as little as $15 up to $30 that are comfortable and even feature memory foam.

$30-$75: Seat cushions in this price range typically have more durability and are better quality than less expensive brands. They may also have heating, cooling, and massage elements.

Over $75: If you really want to treat yourself, a high-end brand will be made of premium materials such as leather and have heating, cooling, and massage features. However, less expensive options tend to be just as effective. Key Features Back Support The best car seat cushion for back pain will offer superior back support. These products are designed to place your spinal discs in a more comfortable position. The best seat cushion will absorb the pressure and weight of your body and allow you to travel for hours with less pain. Orthopedic/Ergonomic Design A good orthopedic seat cushion should be tall and wide enough to support your height and weight properly. It's also important to choose one with an ergonomic design so it shapes and contours to your body. This will make it much more comfortable during long drives. Filling Memory foam offers soft, comfortable support as it conforms to the body. It bounces back to its original shape when not in use. Unfortunately, memory foam tends to retain heat, which may be an issue in summer. Some manufacturers choose to use more natural materials for filling, such as bamboo charcoal. It's porous, breathable, control humidity, and provides a comfortable, contouring position. These seat cushions do not lose shape or hold onto heat. Other Considerations Durability: A high-quality seat cushion will be very strong and made of materials and fabric that last and stay in shape over extended use. The best seat cushion for driving should be non-slip and have a fabric cover that can contain the filling and prevent wear and damage.

Breathability: The best auto seat cushion will not be very enjoyable to use if your back gets sweaty during a long drive. Be sure to pick a product that is useful in all seasons, including hot summer months, so the heat will not cause issues with comfort levels.

Temperature Control: Some of the best seat cushions have heating and cooling elements. They can warm your back and bottom on a cold day or cool them down when it's hot in the summer. Some feature grids or air channels instead of mechanical elements to improve airflow for comfort.

Material: Seat cushions come in a variety of fabrics, including polyester and leather. They will all look and feel differently depending on their material. Make sure to choose a fabric that's comfortable. You may also want a seat cushion that visually fits in with the look of your car's interior.

Size: This is critical because the dimensions of car seats vary from model to model. While you may think a universal seat cushion will fit just fine, that's not necessarily true. Be sure to measure the space and find a product that isn't too large or too small for the seat.

Thickness: A really thin seat cushion will not provide much comfort or support. The best seat cushions for lower back pain and other issues will typically be several inches thick. However, you don't want it to be too thick that it feels strange. Your preference may depend on your height and weight.

Maintenance: Even the best auto seat cushion will need to be cleaned occasionally. Consider choosing a product that includes a cover that can be placed in the washing machine or that is easy to wipe clean. Stains can be unsightly and smelly, so you want to make sure the brand you choose is easy to wash. Best Seat Cushion Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Seat Cushion Overall: COMFYSURE Car Seat Wedge Pillow

This high-density wedge cushion is made of durable therapeutic grade memory foam. It ergonomically relieves coccyx, tailbone, and sciatica pain as well as pressure sores. It features a non-slip bottom so you don't slide in your seat when you're traveling. It also comes with a case with a handle. The cushion is lightweight, portable, and has a removable, machine-washable cover. It provides firm but comfortable support, and it doesn't flatten out very much when you sit on it. The cushion has the right amount of compression and keeps your legs from falling asleep. It's also great at leveling out a bucket seat and relieving spinal pain. In addition, it has a 3-inch boost, which is good for shorter people who want a higher seat position while driving. One downside is in really cold weather, it can get hard and take a few minutes for your body heat to warm it up. It may also be too small for some people and may flatten down under the weight of heavier individuals. The product occasionally comes with a strong odor, but most of the time you won’t notice the smell at all. Best Seat Cushion Value: Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

This thick, memory foam cushion molds to your bottom, and the U-shaped ergonomic design is recommended by orthopedic surgeons and other physicians to alleviate pain associated with the sciatic nerve, arthritis, lower back, lumbar, tailbone, coccyx, prostate, hip, piriformis, spine, legs, and pregnancy. It's also ideal for use post surgery. The cushion is very portable, has a machine-washable cover, and comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee. It’s made of high-quality materials and does not slide around in the seat. The foam is firm, supportive, comfortable, doesn't get hot, and overall holds up well. In addition, the company has great customer service. Unfortunately, the cushion will not completely eliminate all aches and pains. It may flatten and compress over time, and it may be a little small for some people. An extra couple of inches in size would spread the pressure out a little more. Also, the non-slip rubber bottom may stain light-colored leather and vinyl seats. Best Seat Cushion Honorable Mention: ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion

