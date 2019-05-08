Best Truck Seat Covers: Protect Your Truck’s Interior
The best truck seat covers for your needs can help extend the life of your truck’s interior
If you think about it, your truck’s seats experience a lot of exposure to the elements. Whether your truck is old or new, using seat covers to take care of your truck can help extend the life of your vehicle’s interior and maintain the true value of your truck. Keep reading our handy guide on truck seat covers to learn more about the top choices in truck seat covers so that you’ll get the best protection for your truck.
Best Truck Seat Covers Overall: Designcovers 2004-2012 Two-Tone Truck Seat Covers
Best Truck Seat Covers Value: Leader Accessories Waterproof Towel Blanket Seat Cover
Best Truck Seat Covers Honorable Mention: BarksBar Pet Seat Covers for Trucks
Benefits of Truck Seat Covers
- Make your ride more stylish. We all enjoy driving around in vehicles that are eye-catching, and the best-rated truck seat covers can help add some style to your truck. Since truck seat covers come in many different types of colors and designs, you’ll be able to personalize your truck’s appearance.
- Protect your truck’s interior. Using durable truck seat covers can help increase the life of your truck’s seats, protecting them from excessive wear and tear.
- Keep your truck interior clean. Truck seat covers help keep your truck clean since many are waterproof, stain-resistant, and machine washable.
- Boost resale price. Since trucks tend to be an expensive item to purchase, keeping your truck’s interior in excellent condition can help you get a higher price for your truck if you decide to sell it. A good set of seat covers can help with that.
Types of Truck Seat Covers
Leather
Leather seat covers are typically in high demand since they offer users a hint of style. Seat covers comprised of real leather look classy while also offering plenty of comforts and simple maintenance. If you are prone to spilling in your car, it is easy to clean up those accidents by wiping down your genuine leather seat covers quickly. However, these seat covers will feel hot to the touch when the weather is warm outside.
Cool Sport Mesh
Truck seat covers made from cool sport mesh not only last a long time but are also strong and offer users plenty of breathable comforts. This type of seat cover does a fantastic job when controlling heat, making it relaxing to sit in regardless of what the temperature might be outside.
Atomic Polypro
If you enjoy taking your truck out on outdoor adventures, then atomic polypro seat covers might be your answer. These seat covers are made from both polyester and nylon, making them a tough, waterproof truck seat cover option. Plus, atomic polypro seat covers are stylish in appearance and comfortable to sit in. Atomic polypro seat covers to offer your truck plenty of protection since they are waterproof and help keep the seats at a nice temperature.
Ballistic Polypro
Ballistic polypro seat covers work well for those who love outdoor events. This type of waterproof truck seat cover brings plenty of temperature control for extra comfort, regardless of the temperature outside. Plus, most types of ballistic polypro seat covers are made to last for years.
Top Brands
Designcovers
As a company, Designcovers creates unique and stylish high-quality truck seat covers for a wide range of vehicles. The company offers custom designs but is widely known for providing many options that are ready-to-go. A popular design offered by Designcovers is Customizable Name Covers.
Leader Accessories
The popularity of Leader Accessories has grown over the past few years since this company has consistently offered high-quality products for both vehicles and the great outdoors. As a company, Leader Accessories focuses on offering both excellent customer service and durable products. Plus, the company offers several other top-selling options in seat covers, including its Waterproof Car Towel Seat Covers and Waterproof Front Bucket Seat Covers.
BarksBar
BarksBar is a company that focuses on creating fantastic pet products and accessories, including high-quality truck seat covers. The seat cover options offered by BarksBar are stylish, comfortable, and luxurious. Plus, its seat covers are built to last and designed with weather protection features. Some of this company’s most popular products include its Luxury Pet Car Seat Cover and Dog Back Seat Cover Protector.
Truck Seat Covers Pricing
- $20-$100: Truck seat covers that fit in this price range will offer both style and interior protection but won’t be as durable or fashionable as seat covers in the higher price ranges. In addition, these cheaper truck seat covers may not protect your truck’s seats from local weather conditions.
- $101-$160: In this price range, most truck seat cover options will offer better protection from the weather when compared to the previous price range. Plus, truck seat covers in this price range offer more options in appearance and style, but durability may still be lacking.
- $160-$260: If you are looking for truck seat covers that are built to last for years, you’ll get the most out of your money if you stick in this price range. You’ll also have plenty of choices in style and comfort.
Key Features
Color and Design
Most of us have a favorite color. The different color options allow you to find something that fits your tastes or the interior style of your truck. If you can’t find a particular color that looks fantastic, you may need to opt for truck seat covers that have patterns and designs that complement your vehicle’s interior.
Weather Protection
When you think about the weather protection offered by truck seat covers, you’ll need to factor in what your local climate is like. For example, if you live in an area where the temperature can become very cold, sheepskin material should offer ample protection for seat covers. However, people that live in areas that are typically damp often prefer waterproof materials for their truck seat covers.
Fabric
When purchasing the best pickup seat covers, you’ll want to invest in something that is built to last. However, the more durable and long-lasting the fabric, typically the more the seat covers can cost. You’ll also need to think about whether or not you want a machine washable fabric.
Other Considerations
- Truck Type: Most companies that produce truck seat covers design them to fit specific truck models. When shopping for the best pickup seat covers, make sure that the seat covers you like will fit your truck.
- Quantity: You’ll need to think about the number of seats in your truck so that you know how many truck seat covers to buy. Depending on your budget, it may be cheaper to start with one or two truck seat covers since you can add additional seat covers later.
Best Truck Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Truck Seat Covers Overall: Designcovers 2004-2012 Two-Tone Truck Seat Covers
Made to be both stylish and long-lasting, this option from Designcovers fits several different types of truck models. The seat covers come in several color options to create a fashionable look for your truck’s interior. In addition, these truck seat covers are built with three layers, so that your truck seats get plenty of protection from dirt, chemicals, and the elements.
Comprised of polyester fabric and foam, Designcovers uses materials that are breathable, comfortable, and simple to maintain. The foam inside of the seat covers offers a cushion that is relaxing to the touch. These truck seat covers are easy to clean as well since their polyester design makes them machine washable.
While you can get a lot in terms of benefits, these truck seat covers will only work for the front seats of a truck and are expensive. If you are shopping on a tight budget, these truck seat covers might fall out of your price range as well. Keep in mind, however, that you are paying for their simplicity and long-lasting durability in the end.
Best Truck Seat Covers Value: Leader Accessories Waterproof Towel Blanket Seat Cover
Leader Accessories made its Waterproof Towel Blanket Seat Covers with plenty of stylish choices, simple maintenance features, and a long-lasting design. Since these seat covers come with a one-size fits all approach, customers may be able to use them in most Ford, Dodge, and Chevy truck models.
The strong material in these seat covers provides a tough design that is both waterproof and machine washable. The high-quality fabric comprising these seat covers offers plenty of weather protection. Leader Accessories made these truck seat covers with both athletes and outdoor adventurers in mind, so they are great for active adventurers.
These seat covers may throw some off since they are designed with buckle straps instead of elastic straps for installation. While the buckle design was created to last longer than the elastic used on most seat covers, some these truck seat covers are more difficult to install than expected. Another drawback about the design is an inability to repel stains, which can also make them appear worn out more quickly than desired.
Best Truck Seat Covers Honorable Mention: BarksBar Pet Seat Covers
BarksBar’s Pet Seat Covers offer a comfortable option in seat covers designed with your furry best friend in mind. If your pet loves riding in your truck’s seats, then he or she will probably favor both the padding and protection offered by this seat cover design. If you purchase this product, you’ll get a durable design featuring double stitching and waterproof fabric that can protect your truck’s seats from the elements and your pet.
If you worry about how spills might affect your truck’s interior, then you’ll love how the waterproof fabric built into these seat covers repels stains. You’ll be protected not only from spills but also from accidental pet and weather damage because of this product’s durability.
While the BarksBar Pet Seat Covers offer several benefits, there are a few drawbacks to this high-quality product as well. First, the construction of the exterior is more water-resistant than waterproof. Also, these seat covers are expensive and may be out of a range if you are shopping on a budget.
Tips
- Make sure you double check the warranty and return policy offered by the company from which you purchase your truck seat covers.
- Check to ensure that the truck seat covers you purchase are designed for your specific make and model.
FAQs
Q: Do all truck seat covers come with a warranty?
A: Most companies that make truck seat covers offer at least a one-year warranty on products. However, it’s best to check the manufacturer’s website to ensure that your truck seat covers come with a warranty.
Q: Will I find truck seat covers that will work with my side airbags?
A: Yes. Several manufacturers offer choices in truck seat covers that will work with side airbags. As long as you purchase seat covers that fit the make and model of your truck, your airbags will still function normally.
Q: Do truck seat covers all offer packages with front and rear seat covers included?
A: Not all truck seat cover packages come with both the front and rear seat covers included, but some packages do offer all-around seat covers. You’ll need to take a look at the product description, which should tell you if the seat cover package offers both front and rear seat covers.
Final Thoughts
If you are looking to purchase one of the best truck seat covers on the market today, then consider taking a look at our overall pick, Designcovers 2004-2012 Two-Tone Truck Seat Covers. These truck seat covers offer plenty of comforts and protect your truck’s interior from the weather no matter what the temperature is outside.
However, if you are looking to save a bit of money, then review our value pick, Leader Accessories Waterproof Towel Blanket Seat Cover, which offers a good style and color options.
If you’d like to tell us your own thoughts on the best truck seat covers, feel free to leave comments below.
