Best Truck Seat Covers: Protect Your Truck’s Interior

If you think about it, your truck’s seats experience a lot of exposure to the elements. Whether your truck is old or new, using seat covers to take care of your truck can help extend the life of your vehicle’s interior and maintain the true value of your truck. Keep reading our handy guide on truck seat covers to learn more about the top choices in truck seat covers so that you’ll get the best protection for your truck.

Best Truck Seat Covers Overall: Designcovers 2004-2012 Two-Tone Truck Seat Covers

Best Truck Seat Covers Value: Leader Accessories Waterproof Towel Blanket Seat Cover

Best Truck Seat Covers Honorable Mention: BarksBar Pet Seat Covers for Trucks

Benefits of Truck Seat Covers

We all enjoy driving around in vehicles that are eye-catching, and the best-rated truck seat covers can help add some style to your truck. Since truck seat covers come in many different types of colors and designs, you’ll be able to personalize your truck’s appearance. Protect your truck’s interior. Using durable truck seat covers can help increase the life of your truck’s seats, protecting them from excessive wear and tear.

Types of Truck Seat Covers

Leather

Leather seat covers are typically in high demand since they offer users a hint of style. Seat covers comprised of real leather look classy while also offering plenty of comforts and simple maintenance. If you are prone to spilling in your car, it is easy to clean up those accidents by wiping down your genuine leather seat covers quickly. However, these seat covers will feel hot to the touch when the weather is warm outside.

Cool Sport Mesh

Truck seat covers made from cool sport mesh not only last a long time but are also strong and offer users plenty of breathable comforts. This type of seat cover does a fantastic job when controlling heat, making it relaxing to sit in regardless of what the temperature might be outside.

Atomic Polypro

If you enjoy taking your truck out on outdoor adventures, then atomic polypro seat covers might be your answer. These seat covers are made from both polyester and nylon, making them a tough, waterproof truck seat cover option. Plus, atomic polypro seat covers are stylish in appearance and comfortable to sit in. Atomic polypro seat covers to offer your truck plenty of protection since they are waterproof and help keep the seats at a nice temperature.

Ballistic Polypro

Ballistic polypro seat covers work well for those who love outdoor events. This type of waterproof truck seat cover brings plenty of temperature control for extra comfort, regardless of the temperature outside. Plus, most types of ballistic polypro seat covers are made to last for years.

Top Brands

Designcovers

As a company, Designcovers creates unique and stylish high-quality truck seat covers for a wide range of vehicles. The company offers custom designs but is widely known for providing many options that are ready-to-go. A popular design offered by Designcovers is Customizable Name Covers.

Leader Accessories

The popularity of Leader Accessories has grown over the past few years since this company has consistently offered high-quality products for both vehicles and the great outdoors. As a company, Leader Accessories focuses on offering both excellent customer service and durable products. Plus, the company offers several other top-selling options in seat covers, including its Waterproof Car Towel Seat Covers and Waterproof Front Bucket Seat Covers.

BarksBar

BarksBar is a company that focuses on creating fantastic pet products and accessories, including high-quality truck seat covers. The seat cover options offered by BarksBar are stylish, comfortable, and luxurious. Plus, its seat covers are built to last and designed with weather protection features. Some of this company’s most popular products include its Luxury Pet Car Seat Cover and Dog Back Seat Cover Protector.

Truck Seat Covers Pricing

: In this price range, most truck seat cover options will offer better protection from the weather when compared to the previous price range. Plus, truck seat covers in this price range offer more options in appearance and style, but durability may still be lacking. $160-$260: If you are looking for truck seat covers that are built to last for years, you’ll get the most out of your money if you stick in this price range. You’ll also have plenty of choices in style and comfort.

Key Features

Color and Design

Most of us have a favorite color. The different color options allow you to find something that fits your tastes or the interior style of your truck. If you can’t find a particular color that looks fantastic, you may need to opt for truck seat covers that have patterns and designs that complement your vehicle’s interior.

Weather Protection

When you think about the weather protection offered by truck seat covers, you’ll need to factor in what your local climate is like. For example, if you live in an area where the temperature can become very cold, sheepskin material should offer ample protection for seat covers. However, people that live in areas that are typically damp often prefer waterproof materials for their truck seat covers.

Fabric

When purchasing the best pickup seat covers, you’ll want to invest in something that is built to last. However, the more durable and long-lasting the fabric, typically the more the seat covers can cost. You’ll also need to think about whether or not you want a machine washable fabric.

Other Considerations

Truck Type : Most companies that produce truck seat covers design them to fit specific truck models. When shopping for the best pickup seat covers, make sure that the seat covers you like will fit your truck.

: Most companies that produce truck seat covers design them to fit specific truck models. When shopping for the best pickup seat covers, make sure that the seat covers you like will fit your truck. Quantity: You’ll need to think about the number of seats in your truck so that you know how many truck seat covers to buy. Depending on your budget, it may be cheaper to start with one or two truck seat covers since you can add additional seat covers later.

Best Truck Seat Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Truck Seat Covers Overall: Designcovers 2004-2012 Two-Tone Truck Seat Covers