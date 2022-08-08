Best Ram Truck Floor Mats: Protect Your Truck’s Achilles’ Heel

Summary List

Best Overall: WeatherTech Custom Fit Floor Liner

Best Custom Fit Value: OEDRO Floor Mats

Honorable Mention: Husky Liners Weatherbeater

Best Generic Mat: Amazon Basics Four-Piece Mat Set

Best Logo Mat: Plasticolor Four-Piece Mat Set

Best for Ram HD: WeatherTech All-Weather for Ram HD

Best for Older Ram Trucks: Husky Liners Classic Style Series

Why Trust Us Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks. Learn more

Our Methodology

After owning several pickup trucks over the years, I understand that it’s important to protect the factory carpet with a quality set of mats. I chose products that offer the best fit, quality, and value, and tried to incorporate brands with great reputations and reviews. I selected mats that offer either a custom fit or the ability to trim to fit, so you can find a product that works with your specific truck. To find these products, I used a combination of my experience, online reviews, and product roundups. If you have more questions on how I or any of The Drive’s editors select products, hit our Gear About page for more information,

Best Ram Truck Floor Mat Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall WeatherTech Custom Fit Floor Liner Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: WeatherTech

WeatherTech Universal: Custom fit

Custom fit Colors: Multiple Pros Custom fit applications

Multiple colors

Deep ridges to hold dirt and liquids Cons More expensive than most

Not available for all vehicles Let’s be clear up front: WeatherTech’s floor mats are not cheap, but they’re the best you can buy, and offer the most accurate fit. Depending on the specific truck, the company offers color choices, including tan, gray, cocoa, and black. WeatherTech uses laser measurements to get a perfect fit, and the floormats work with existing vehicle features, such as pedals, seats, and in-floor mat anchors. Beyond fit, one major benefit of laser-measured mats is the additional floor coverage on the edges. The WeatherTech mats feature large sides that extend upward onto the footwell, so your muddy, snowy, dirty feet won’t splash onto the carpet. When it’s time to clean, the floor liners easily snap out and can be sprayed off at the car wash.

Best Custom-Fit Value OEDRO Floor Mats Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: OEDRO

OEDRO Universal: Custom fit

Custom fit Colors: Black Pros Decent price

Good fit and easy installation

Durable construction and limited lifetime warranty Cons Not available for all Ram models

Some report warped or misshaped mats out of the box OEDRO’s floor mats sport a funny name, but come with a serious feature set and a solid price. They are made from a TPE material that holds its shape with abuse and withstands high temperatures. The company also offers a lifetime warranty for its products, and says that if there’s a defect or problem they will fix it. OEDRO’s mats are custom fit for specific Ram models, so you’ll need to choose your year and type of truck, but once you do, the mats are a wonderful fit and stay in place with heavy use. The OEDRO mats come in sets for both rows of seats in crew cab models, but if your truck is a single cab or similar, you may want to look elsewhere. Custom fit mats feature specific anchor points and are designed to stay in place when you move your feet around. While they may fit a different Ram model, it’s best to stick to the exact variants listed by OEDRO.

Honorable Mention Husky Liners Weatherbeater Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Husky Liners

Husky Liners Universal: Custom fit

Custom fit Colors: Black Pros Good fit on a variety of Ram trucks

Deep grooves trap dirt and moisture

Use factory retention points to stay in place Cons Stiff and slick at first

Must be trimmed or altered to fit some Ram models Husky Liners’ Ram floor mats offer great protection and fit at a reasonable price. The company makes versions to fit several Ram truck models, including the 2500/3500 heavy-duty trucks. The mats are measured to fit, feature tall sides to keep dirt off your carpeting, and work with all factory retention points. The Weatherbeater mats come in sets for front and rear seats in a Ram crew cab truck. The company says its products will not fit Mega or Quad cab models, but they will work in most other Ram trucks. People report that the Husky Liners can be a bit stiff out of the box, and say that they are slippery at first, so it’s important to be aware of the change the first few times you drive with new floor mats.

Best Generic Mat Amazon Basics Four-Piece Mat Set Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics Universal: Universal

Universal Colors: Multiple Pros Incredible price

Great quality for the money

Easy trimming with only a pair of scissors Cons Won’t fit every truck, even after trimming

Does not use factory anchor points Look, we get it. Everything is more expensive these days. So, when you want to protect your truck’s carpet for way less money, there’s Amazon Basics’ mats. These are not custom fit, high-end floor mats, but they offer good protection at an incredible price. You’ll likely have to do some trimming to get the right fit, but once you do, you’ll be happy with the result. Keep in mind that Amazon’s mats are a simple four-piece design, and do not cover the transmission arch in the center of the truck’s cab. You’ll also want to consider the mats’ dimensions, as you might find the fit to be awkward, even after trimming. That said, users report being surprised by the quality and longevity of the Amazon mats, so the value and savings will likely overcome any initial disappointment with the quality.

Best Logo Mat Plasticolor Four-Piece Mat Set Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Plasticolor

Plasticolor Universal: Universal

Universal Colors: Black Pros Good value

Officially licensed by Dodge/Ram

Fits a variety of trucks Cons Not designed to be trimmed

Only one color While all-weather floor mats are useful and can seriously protect your truck’s carpeting, sometimes you want to see the Ram logo under your feet. The Plasticolor four-piece set is officially licensed by Ram to use the logo, and they offer good protection for both rows of seats. They use factory retention points and feature extensive texture underneath to keep them in place. It’s worth noting that these mats are not a universal fit, despite the official licensing and logos. The mats come with specific dimensions and are not designed to be trimmed, so you’re out of luck if they do not fit your truck. The good news is that most reviewers state that the mats fit a wide variety of Ram trucks, so you’re likely to find a decent fit in most models.

Best for Ram HD WeatherTech All-Weather for Ram HD Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: WeatherTech

WeatherTech Universal: Custom fit

Custom fit Colors: Black Pros First- and second-row coverage

Tough enough to stand up to the heavy-duty lifestyle

Laser-measured fitment Cons More expensive than most Your heavy-duty Ram truck can stand up to almost anything you throw at it, but the carpet inside is no tougher than the stuff found in any other vehicle. That’s where WeatherTech’s All-Weather mats come into play. They offer a custom, precise fit with access to your truck’s factory anchor points, so you can install and forget about them. They feature deep grooves to capture dirt and moisture, and offer coverage for all the parts of the truck’s floor, including the transmission tunnel and underseat areas. Like WeatherTech’s other products, the HD floor mats stay in place and last for the long haul. The company stands behind its products, so you can use them in your heavy-duty truck without fear of destroying them. While the mats are designed for Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks, you’ll still want to make sure that they fit your specific vehicle. Check the WeatherTech website to be sure.

Best for Older Ram Trucks Husky Liners Classic Style Series Check Latest Price Specs Manufacturer: Husky Liners

Husky Liners Universal: Custom fit

Custom fit Colors: Black Pros Great coverage for older Ram trucks

Diamond texture traps dirt and provides grip

Cleats keep mats in place Cons Some report that the mats are thinner and less robust than expected

Customer service for returns and replacements could be better If you’ve got a Ram truck from the mid-1990s and want to grab an affordable floor mat to protect your carpets, Husky Liners’ Classic Style Series is a great choice. The mats feature a custom fit for Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks, and they feature a tough diamond pattern to trap dirt and maintain grip. Underneath, Husky Liners added cleats to keep the mats in place, and the laser-measured fit means your truck will be protected from all angles. Husky Liners are made in the United States, and come in various sets, depending on the truck’s cab configuration. The set linked here features mats for the first row of seats, but Husky Liners makes products that cover both rows for crew and quad cab models.

Our Verdict

There’s a reason you’ve heard the name WeatherTech more than any other in the world of automotive floor mats: It’s one of the largest, most respected, and largest companies in the industry. That’s why the WeatherTech Custom Fit Floor Liner is our top pick. WeatherTech’s laser measurements help guarantee a great fit, and the products are tough enough to withstand serious abuse. All of that said, WeatherTech’s products are more expensive than most, so you’ll need to be prepared to pay up.

Things to Consider Before Buying Ram Truck Floor Mats

One of the most important things to consider when shopping for floor mats is whether or not you need or want a custom fit. Laser-measured floor liners provide the best fit, and subsequently the best protection, but they are more expensive and may not be available for your vehicle. If you own an older beater car, the most expensive option may not be your best choice, but for a newer vehicle, the added protection is worth the cost.

You’ll also want to consider the material and construction of any floor mat that you choose. Deep grooves help catch dirt and grime, and can trap the materials so that they don’t end up in your carpet. If you live in a place that receives significant snowfall, or if you work on a muddy job site, consider a mat with deep channels to provide the best protection.

Cost is also an important factor, though it should not be the only thing you consider when shopping for a floor mat. Brands typically price their mats with consideration for quality and construction costs, so you’ll likely pay more for an American-made product that contains more high-quality materials. It’s not 100 percent guaranteed, but you generally get what you pay for.

Ram Truck Floor Mat Pricing

If you’re shopping for a full set of mats that provides coverage for both rows of seating in your truck, a quality set will cost between $100 and $200. As you’ve seen here, it’s possible to find cheaper mats and more expensive products, but paying a ton more doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get a better product. It’s best to buy a trusted brand with a product that has accumulated plenty of reviews.

If you’re just looking for a simple mat to provide floor coverage and protect your truck, a generic fit product will do just fine. Many companies provide trim guidance so you can cut the mats to fit your application, and in many cases the coverage is good enough that you won’t miss the convenience of laser or custom fits.

FAQs

You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.

Q: My truck has a vinyl floor. Do I still need floor mats?

A: Your truck may be rugged and ready for anything, but floor mats can provide a convenient way to quickly empty dirt and grime that have accumulated over time. It’s far easier to take out the mat and shake it than it is to vacuum debris out of your truck’s floor.

Q: Do I need to take out my factory mats to install new ones?

A: Yes, to ensure proper fit and safety, you’ll want to take out old floor mats. Many vehicles, trucks included, come with anchor points to hold floor mats in place and prevent them from becoming lodged around the accelerator or brake pedals. It’s best to take advantage of those anchors to prevent an accident due to a slipping mat.

Q: How thick should my floor mats be?

A: Thickness is a personal preference, but you should avoid getting a product that is so thick that it interferes with your ability to drive the truck. On the other hand, getting a super thin mat could lead to premature wear and tear.

Q: Are rubber mats better than carpet?

A: Rubber isn’t necessarily better than carpet, but it’s certainly more durable. This is a particular concern if you use your truck for work and frequently get in and out with dirty feet. You’ll wear through carpet floor mats much more quickly than a solid rubber mat.

Q: Are custom fit floor mats better?