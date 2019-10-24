Best Automotive Sound Deadening Insulation: Aim for a Quiet Ride

Tips

Not all sound-deadening insulation materials come with all the necessary accessories for installation. In some cases, you’ll need a roller, which may need to be purchased separately. Always check the full list of components for a successful install.

If you live in warmer climates, always check to confirm that the material you’re considering purchasing is rated to work properly in higher temperatures. Not all materials are designed to function properly in the heat. Some can even degrade, emit noxious odors, and ultimately fail to block noise.

Some insulation is easier to install than to remove. If you think there’s a chance that you might need to replace insulation after a period of time, always check to confirm the complexity of the removal process.

FAQs

Q: I want to insulate a part of my car where mats and pads might not work. What should I do?

A: There are a variety of options when it comes to materials for sound deadening insulation. If you’re attempting to insulate an area where mats or woven fibers aren’t ideal, consider using a sound dampening spray. Just note that sprays can be more complex to apply because they require using a compressor accessory.

Q: What thickness should I consider when buying sound-deadening materials?

A: Thicker is better. Sound-deadening materials like mats and woven products are measured in millimeters. At a minimum, look for items that are at least 50 millimeters thick. But if you’re hoping to replicate that luxury experience, opt for higher thickness. Products that are at least 80 millimeters will be ideal. You can also purchase materials that are thicker than 100 millimeters.

Q: How much sound deadening material do I need to purchase to insulate my car?

A: This will depend on the level of noise reduction you’re hoping to achieve. If you’re only trying to reduce the faint sound of road-noise, you won’t need as much insulation as you would if your car sounds like the windows are always down. However, you should take into account that you will need to insulate common areas on your car such as the floor, roof, trunk, doors, and firewall. Always measure these areas prior to purchasing any materials to ensure you’ve bought enough to complete the process.

Final Thoughts

For the absolute best in automotive sound-deadening insulation, consider our Best Overall option, the Dynamat Thick Self-Adhesive Sound Deadener with Xtreme Bulk Pack. While pricier than our other selections, this brand has a well-deserved name in the industry for sound dampening that not only blocks road noise and minimizes rattling but helps to improve sound quality from your car’s stereo system.

If your budget doesn’t allow for Dynamat, our Best Value selection, the Noico 80 mil 36 sqft car Sound deadening mat, is a smart option. You’ll still enjoy 80 millimeters of sound deadening thickness for a superior and more comfortable ride at a fraction of Dynamat’s price.