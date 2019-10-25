Best Alpine Speakers: Enhance Your Vehicle’s Factory System

Tips

While speakers will improve the overall sound in your audio system, you should also consider purchasing a new head unit, an external amplifier, and a subwoofer for even better performance.

It can be challenging to create a new sound system in your vehicle. If you are not mechanically inclined, you may want to consult a professional or get help from knowledgeable friends when installing the equipment in your car or truck.

To cut down on road noise and vibration, consider using a sound-deadening material such as Dynamat. It will help deaden the vibrations and create a more acoustically pleasing environment for your speakers.

FAQs

Q: Who makes the best car speakers?

A: There are many different, yet reputable, brands of car speakers, so it often comes down to personal preference. In addition to Alpine, popular brands include Kicker, Polk Audio, JBL, and Pioneer.

Q: What’s the difference between two-way, three-way, and four-way speakers?

A: A two-way speaker has two separate frequency bands and includes a tweeter and a woofer. The tweeter delivers higher audio frequencies, while the woofer produces lower bass notes. Three-way speakers are commonly used in car audio setups. They are also known as tri-axial speakers and contain woofer, tweeter, and mid-range drivers. Four-way speakers contain four components: one bass, two tweeters, and a mid-range cone.

Q: Are four-way speakers the best?

A: They require minimal wiring and don't take up a lot of space in your car. The extra tweeter helps to achieve extremely high frequencies, yet you still get a lot of bass and volume. However, these speakers tend to be more expensive.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best Alpine speakers is the Alpine R-Series 6.5 Inch 300 Watt Coaxial 2-Way Car Audio Speakers. They will boost the performance of your audio system with clear sound and good bass response.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Alpine 5" x 7" 2-Way Type-S Series Coaxial Car Speaker.

