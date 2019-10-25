Best Alpine Speakers: Enhance Your Vehicle’s Factory System

These top Alpine speakers will boost the sound in your car

By Noelle Talmon
Alpine is one of the most well-known names in the car audio business. A pair of high-quality Alpine speakers can transform your vehicle's sound system and really distinguish it from the stock speakers. In this buying guide, we review some of the best Alpine speakers on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Alpine R-Series 6.5 Inch 300 Watt Coaxial 2-Way Car Audio Speakers
    Summary
    These speakers handle up to 100 watts RMS or 300 watts peak power. They include a hybrid fiber woofer with multi-roll rubber surround and a one-inch silk dome tweeter.
    Pros
    These speakers have great bass response considering they are just 6.5 inches in size. They produce very sensitive high tones and a crystal clear sound when matched with the right amp.
    Cons
    To get the best sound out of these speakers, you will need a strong amplifier. Also, you may need to drill some holes when mounting them for a proper fit.
  • Best Value
    Alpine 5" x 7" 2-Way Type-S Series Coaxial Car Speaker
    Summary
    These speakers have a sensitivity of 88dB and 230 watts of peak power. They run easily off of factory or built-in head unit power and fit easily in stock speaker locations
    Pros
    These speakers sound great even though they're on the lower end when it comes to price. They are crisp and powerful and are easy to install.
    Cons
    They don't provide much bass, so you will need a subwoofer for lower frequencies. They also do not have a lot of clarity in the mid and high ranges.
  • Honorable Mention
    Alpine S-S65 S-Series 6.5-inch Coaxial 2-Way Speakers
    Summary
    These speakers feature a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic woofer cone with specialized rubber surround and a one-inch silk dome tweeter. They handle up to 80 watts RMS or 240 watts peak power.
    Pros
    Compared to stock speakers, the sound is much clearer and the bass is good. You can turn up the music nice and loud, and the speakers will still be super clear.
    Cons
    The speakers don't come with screws, and you may have to drill new holes to get them to fit. Also, you need to add an amplifier and subwoofer if you want thumping bass.

Tips

  • While speakers will improve the overall sound in your audio system, you should also consider purchasing a new head unit, an external amplifier, and a subwoofer for even better performance. 
  • It can be challenging to create a new sound system in your vehicle. If you are not mechanically inclined, you may want to consult a professional or get help from knowledgeable friends when installing the equipment in your car or truck.
  • To cut down on road noise and vibration, consider using a sound-deadening material such as Dynamat. It will help deaden the vibrations and create a more acoustically pleasing environment for your speakers.

FAQs

Q: Who makes the best car speakers? 

A: There are many different, yet reputable, brands of car speakers, so it often comes down to personal preference. In addition to Alpine, popular brands include Kicker, Polk Audio, JBL, and Pioneer.

Q: What’s the difference between two-way, three-way, and four-way speakers?

A: A two-way speaker has two separate frequency bands and includes a tweeter and a woofer. The tweeter delivers higher audio frequencies, while the woofer produces lower bass notes. Three-way speakers are commonly used in car audio setups. They are also known as tri-axial speakers and contain woofer, tweeter, and mid-range drivers. Four-way speakers contain four components: one bass, two tweeters, and a mid-range cone. 

Q: Are four-way speakers the best?

A: They require minimal wiring and don't take up a lot of space in your car. The extra tweeter helps to achieve extremely high frequencies, yet you still get a lot of bass and volume. However, these speakers tend to be more expensive.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best Alpine speakers is the Alpine R-Series 6.5 Inch 300 Watt Coaxial 2-Way Car Audio Speakers. They will boost the performance of your audio system with clear sound and good bass response.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Alpine 5" x 7" 2-Way Type-S Series Coaxial Car Speaker.

Tell us about your favorite Alpine speakers in the comment section below. 

