Best Spark Plugs: Keep Your Engine Purring With These Top Picks

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Don’t let the small size fool you—spark plugs emit an electrical spark across a tiny gap to ignite the combustion required to start your car. By setting your motor’s pistons in motion, your ride can roar to life, stay running, and deliver a smooth burn of the compressed air-fuel mixture. Is your engine due for a spark plug replacement? Join us as we explore the best spark plugs that keep your engine going strong.

Best Spark Plugs Overall: NGK 6619 Iridium IX Spark Plugs

Best Value Spark Plugs: Denso 4504 PK20TT Platinum Spark Plugs

Best Spark Plugs Honorable Mention: Bosch 4417 FGR7DQP Platinum Spark Plugs

Benefits of Spark Plugs

Increase fuel efficiency. If your engine is powered by worn-out spark plugs, it will not run as efficiently as intended. When you replace these faulty plugs with a set of fresh plugs, your engine will run smoothly and require less effort to keep the combustion process going. This will translate into increased fuel efficiency over the long run.

If your engine is powered by worn-out spark plugs, it will not run as efficiently as intended. When you replace these faulty plugs with a set of fresh plugs, your engine will run smoothly and require less effort to keep the combustion process going. This will translate into increased fuel efficiency over the long run. Improve acceleration and engine response. If you notice that your ride isn’t as peppy as it usually is when you step on the gas pedal, you may need to replace your spark plugs. Healthy spark plugs maximize the combustion process in your engine, giving you smooth, responsive acceleration.

If you notice that your ride isn’t as peppy as it usually is when you step on the gas pedal, you may need to replace your spark plugs. Healthy spark plugs maximize the combustion process in your engine, giving you smooth, responsive acceleration. Smoother engine idle. Fully functioning spark plugs provide sufficient ignition to spur the combustion process in your motor. When spark plugs become faulty, they cause your engine to run rougher than usual, which results in symptoms such as a rough idle. Replacing tired plugs with a set of new plugs will smooth out your idle.

Fully functioning spark plugs provide sufficient ignition to spur the combustion process in your motor. When spark plugs become faulty, they cause your engine to run rougher than usual, which results in symptoms such as a rough idle. Replacing tired plugs with a set of new plugs will smooth out your idle. Reduce the risk of damage to your engine and other components. Faulty spark plugs can cause misfires, poor fuel economy, lackluster acceleration, and other issues with your ignition system. Left unaddressed, malfunctioning plugs can also cause damage to other components such as your catalytic converter, so it’s vital that you immediately replace bad plugs.

Faulty spark plugs can cause misfires, poor fuel economy, lackluster acceleration, and other issues with your ignition system. Left unaddressed, malfunctioning plugs can also cause damage to other components such as your catalytic converter, so it’s vital that you immediately replace bad plugs. Enhanced reliability. If you’re experiencing difficulties starting your car, truck, or SUV, your spark plugs may need to be replaced. Spark plugs are a crucial electrical component necessary to start your vehicle, so inspect your plugs if you’re having trouble getting your ride running.

Types of Spark Plugs

Copper

Copper core spark plugs are the most basic and affordable type of spark plug that you can buy. These used to be the most common plug type on the market, but have recently been replaced by platinum and iridium spark plugs due to their superior performance, efficiency, and lifespan. While many modern engines simply cannot run copper spark plugs, there are a number of older engines that run better using copper plugs.

Platinum

Platinum plugs deliver enhanced performance and fuel efficiency compared to copper plugs, but for a considerably cheaper price than iridium spark plugs. Much like iridium plugs, platinum spark plugs operate at a lower temperature than copper spark plugs. They can also last up to twice as long as basic copper plugs.

Double-Platinum

Double-platinum spark plugs provide even more performance, efficiency, and longevity than single-plated platinum plugs. What’s more, double-platinum plugs are still typically cheaper than iridium spark plugs. For an affordable upgrade from single platinum, just look for spark plugs that use platinum in both the electrode and cap.

Iridium

The best spark plugs on the market boast an iridium construction. Iridium spark plugs give you even better gas mileage, performance, reliability, and longevity than double-platinum plugs. Due to the advanced material and innovative technology integrated into iridium spark plugs, these plugs are priced higher than copper and platinum options. Iridium spark plugs are perfect to use on high-performance engines.

Top Brands

ACDelco

Founded in 1916, ACDelco is a Grand Blanc, Michigan-based automotive parts brand owned by General Motors. Offering everything from air conditioning components to batteries, ACDelco is perhaps best known for its line of spark plugs. One of its top products is the ACDelco 41-993 Professional Iridium Spark Plug.

Bosch

Established in 1886, Robert Bosch GmbH, or simply Bosch, is a massive multinational engineering and electronics company with its headquarters near Stuttgart, Germany. Bosch manufactures a vast diversity of goods, from home appliances to auto parts. One of its best-selling products is the Bosch 4417 FGR7DQP Platinum Spark Plug.

NGK

Operating from Nagoya, Japan, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. is a public company tracing its roots back to 1936. NGK is best known for its range of spark plugs, though it also manufactures fine ceramics, cutting tools, and more. One of this brand’s popular products is its 6619 Iridium IX Spark Plug.

Spark Plug Pricing

Under $3: There are several spark plugs available in this value-priced range. Buyers must do their homework before purchasing cheaper spark plugs due to the vastly varying degree of quality.

There are several spark plugs available in this value-priced range. Buyers must do their homework before purchasing cheaper spark plugs due to the vastly varying degree of quality. $3-$9: The majority of spark plugs fall into this pricing segment. Most shoppers choose a spark plug priced in this range because they tend to offer an ideal blend of efficiency, longevity, performance, and value.

The majority of spark plugs fall into this pricing segment. Most shoppers choose a spark plug priced in this range because they tend to offer an ideal blend of efficiency, longevity, performance, and value. Over $9: Spark plugs priced in this range tend to feature a durable construction using premium materials, advanced electrode designs, and unparalleled performance, efficiency, and longevity.

Key Features

Material

When you’re shopping for spark plugs, it’s important to consider which material best suits your needs. Copper is ideal for older model vehicles that feature a low-voltage distributor-based ignition. Platinum and iridium are best suited for modern engines without distributors. Platinum delivers a great mix of economy, performance, and longevity. Iridium offers an even better mix but at a higher cost. In the end, always use the plug specified by your vehicle’s manufacturer.

Size

One important way that spark plugs are specified is by the size of the thread or nut. In the United States, typical thread and nut sizes are as follows: 10 millimeters (nut: 16 millimeters), 12 millimeters (nut: 14 millimeters, 16 millimeters, or 17.5 millimeters), 14 millimeters (nut: 16 millimeters or 20.63 millimeters), and 18 millimeters (nut: 20.63 millimeters).

Heat Range

A spark plug is specified as “hot” if it’s a better heat insulator, and it’s classified as “cold” if it can conduct more heat out of the tip and lower its temperature. Generally, manufacturers denote the heat range of a spark plug with a number, with some brands using ascending numbers for hotter plugs and others doing the opposite for colder spark plugs.

Gap Style

Spark plugs are usually engineered to have a spark gap which can be adjusted using a spark plug gapper tool. A single plug may be designed for several different engines, necessitating a different gap for each. Spark plugs for cars typically gap between 0.6 and 1.8 millimeters (0.024 and 0.071 inches). Use a gap gauge to measure the plug’s gap to ensure that it’s within the specified range.

Other Considerations

User-Friendliness: Some spark plugs come “pre-gapped” right out of the box and do not require adjustment. These pre-gapped spark plugs are convenient and ideal for consumers looking for a plug-and-play style plug that doesn’t require fussing with a gap gauge and tool during installation. If you have some experience turning a wrench, this may not be a huge deal though.

Best Spark Plug Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Spark Plugs Overall: NGK 6619 Iridium IX Spark Plugs