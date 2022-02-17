When It's Time To Buy a Used Engine For Your Car, Here's Where To Go

With decades of combined experience covering the latest news, reviewing the greatest gear, and advising you on your next car purchase, The Drive is the leading authority on all things automotive.

Just throw in a crate engine and be done with it. Every gearhead has heard that a million times. And though crate engines and remanufactured units are solid options, they aren't practical in every situation. Either is generally only available for popular applications, and a budget set in place for a particular project might not have the kind of room to justify them. Somehow, there are still a ton of scams out there preying on folks shopping for a solid core to start with. It's difficult to know who you can trust, what questions to ask, and how to know if you're getting your hands on a decent engine. That's what The Drive is here to help you clear up.

Some of The Best Places We’ve Found For Sourcing Used Engines There are many places to source used engines from, and you can get recommendations from many of our competitors. However, a little bit of research quickly reveals that a lot of these sites getting their moment of fame are scams. That's not to say that anything not on our list is a shady operation. These are just a few that our team has first-hand experience with or have a sound reputation. LKQ Online LKQ is just tough to beat for most car owners. It's basically a salvage yard on steroids. With 1,700 locations and countless parts to pick from, you can score used engines for almost anything on today's roadways. It also deals in remanufactured components and aftermarket parts to help you service pretty much anything. They even give you specific details of the vehicle your engine was pulled from so you can determine if it suits your application. Peace of mind and convenience go a long way, but prices are the ultimate defining factor for many. Also, LKQ isn't exactly the best place to source specialty or classic engines. Pros Highly reliable services

Thousands of U.S. locations

Detailed information provided Cons High prices

Limited access to specialty engines Facebook Marketplace If you’re looking to pay the least for an engine, Facebook Marketplace is often the best spot. That's especially true when you're looking for domestic specialty engines. I have used Facebook Marketplace for engines, and the 440 powering my Charger is an example of that. The great thing about this platform is that it's essentially a big rummage sale where things go fast and cheap. Car collectors use it to keep inventory moving and often let things go for much less than average selling prices. Even if they are asking for normal pricing, you can always try to put your negotiation skills to work. There are a few drawbacks to using Marketplace. While I've never been burned on an engine, I have had sellers drop out or blow me off last minute. In other words, it's not exactly reliable. Also, there are often no shipping options available so it’s up to you to pick up and transport whatever you purchase here. Pros Specialty engines

Prices often negotiable

Low prices Cons Reliability varies

Shipping not always available eBay Good old eBay is my personal favorite source for parts in general. It's the next best thing to a swap meet. You can source many used goods from here, and engines are certainly on the agenda. You can use it to find pretty much anything. R34, 2JZ, 426 Hemi, 5.0 Coyote, Tigershark—it's there. You might even get lucky and find an extremely good deal on the engine you're after and have it shipped to your doorstep. This is another platform that deals with private sellers, so reliability isn't one of its strong suits. While eBay itself does way more than most to protect buyers, it all comes down to the seller's actions. Also, you may or may not have to deal with transportation yourself. Shipping is not always provided. If shipping is available, hefty freight charges are often attached. Pros Specialty engines

Low prices

Shipping sometimes provided Cons Reliability varies

High charges for shipping HMotorsOnline If HMotorsOnline did more than JDM and USDM engines, it might've topped this list. In comparison to all other platforms, this company just might have the most positive reputation on the web. Customer service is excellent, deliveries are on time, and they supply clean used engines and parts. It might not be as large as some of the competition, but its history of putting the customer first has helped this company grow over the past 20 years. A few have pointed out that the prices aren't quite as low as the competitors, but quality and care are worth the additional expense. Also, they do have a somewhat limited inventory, with the existing stock being a little Honda heavy. Pros Reliable

Specialty JDM engines

Great customer service Cons Limited inventory

High prices Craigslist Craigslist is akin to the granddaddy of online classifieds. It might not be the original, but it's certainly one of the most recognized names. It’s not as popular as it once was, but it's still a great place to source used engines, including those from specialty applications. Simply type in what you're looking for in a given area, and it hooks you up with any private sellers that match the criteria. Negotiations are a big part of its function, and you can easily change the search location to hone into any hot spots to which you're willing to travel. Craigslist's dwindling popularity does hurt its effectiveness, and it can be hard to turn up many results in your area. Also, you are dealing with private sellers, and reliability suffers because of it. Pros Low prices

Easy to tailor searches

Specialty engines available Cons Not very popular

Reliability varies

No shipping options Copart Copart might not be the most practical choice for those who just need an engine, but it's an option nonetheless. This site deals in the auction of salvaged cars, and you can find everything from Camrys to Hellcats. If you win the bid, you set up the delivery and wind up with an entire parts car to work with. This opens up the possibility of sourcing only what you need and parting it out to make some of your money back. Copart is really only a good source in select situations. You really do need to have the ability to tear down an entire car and deal with the leftovers for it to be truly effective. Also, because everything goes up for auction, there's no guarantee you will get a good price. Pros Entire parts cars available

Can make money back

Many parts in one place Cons Good deals are rare

Dependent on mechanical skills What to Consider When Buying a Used Engine Go Local First Build a network and exhaust your resources before you start hunting around online. Not that there's anything wrong with buying from reputable online sources, but you'll often save more if you start by asking the guys at your local Cars & Coffee first. Hit the local salvage yards if you just need an engine for a run-of-the-mill commuter or truck. You're not going to get a warranty or have shipping sorted out for you, but you'll probably find an engine for a few thousand dollars less than what you'd pay online, especially if you're working with an older application. What if you need something that's not a likely discovery at the local U-Pull-It? Start asking around. Get leads on shops that specialize in niche vehicles. Chances are there's someone in your area who does a lot of work on JDM or Euro applications and can help you track down the engine you're after or let you know where you should be looking.

Here's a helpful little film on how not to pull an engine:

When you get to the point of replacing your powerplant, you have to think about more than just the engine. You need means to swap the engines in a manner you feel is safe for the situation. If you don’t have the tools or the space to do the job, it might be worth paying a professional to do it for you. In that case, you might not need to worry about hunting down the engine at all.

