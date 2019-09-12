Best Crate Engines: Out with the Old and in with the New

If your vehicle’s engine is on its last legs, the repairs may be costly. However, you can choose to replace it entirely with a crate engine. These engines are shipped in a crate and are simple to install. They are used by those who don’t want to rebuild their old engines, as a hot rod enhancement, or in motorsports racing. Here are the best crate engines to consider if you want to swap out your old engine.

It can be a pain to install, and you may end up having to make some modifications to your vehicle. It is also on the more expensive side.

You get a Camshaft lift at .450 intake and .460 exhaust plus a Camshaft duration at 050 at 222 degrees intake and exhaust. It has durable aluminum heads and a hydraulic camshaft. The material is topped with sturdy cast-iron cylinder heads that maintain a decent amount of airflow through the engine.

While it is a great replacement engine, it isn’t the most powerful. If you are installing it yourself, handle it with care. It may be durable and reliable, but a few of the components can be easily dented or bent.

The crate includes high-quality components, such as painted valve covers, oil pans, and timing covers. It is also made up of strong, durable, and reliable materials, including cast iron cylinder heads. The engine is also fitted with both left and right-hand dipstick.

This crate engine is capable of fitting into a wide selection of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs. It’s equipped with 8.5:1 compression with a base horsepower of 195 that can be pushed to 260.

It will set you back a large amount of cash but will reward you with a high amount of power. It is also quite robust and extremely heavy, so you will need the correct tools and equipment to drop it into your vehicle.

It features a hydraulic roller cam with a .525-inch lift on both sides, 226 degrees duration on the intake side, plus 236 degrees on the exhaust. The camshaft is designed with higher-rate valve springs.

This aggressive LS3 6.2L engine comes with an impressive 525 horsepower. That amount of power also gives you up to 6,200 rpm with 486 pounds of torque at 5,200 rpm.

Benefits of Crate Engine Extend your vehicle's lifespan. Replacing your old, worn-out engine will improve the lifespan of your vehicle. An engine with thousands of miles on it can start to drain and wear down other components of the car. A new crate engine allows everything to function at maximum efficiency.

Improve fuel mileage. The best crate engine will improve key engine components, making your vehicle run more smoothly and efficiently. This may also increase the fuel mileage of your vehicle, so you'll spend more time on the road.

Increase in safety. Your car's engine is one of the most essential parts of your vehicle. Making sure it is in the best shape will keep you safe on the road. Replacing a worn-out engine with a crate engine will lower the chances of any breakdowns.

Save money. Swapping out your engine is one way to save you cash. Driving on a faulty engine can lose you hundreds if not thousands of dollars on constant repairs. Replacing it with a crate engine will set you back one payment instead of several. Types of Crate Engines Remanufactured A remanufactured crate engine is one that is sent back to the original manufacturer for repairs. The company removes all the malfunctioning parts and replaces them with a combination of new, reused, and repaired equipment to maximize the engine's performance. The engine is designed to function as closely to the original engine specifications as possible. Rebuilt A rebuilt crate engine is one that is completely gutted of worn-out, damaged, or old parts and constructed with brand new ones. This improves the overall performance and reliability of the engine. Every upgraded part is matched with the OEM ones to ensure every piece of equipment matches the previous parts. Used A used crate engine is pretty self-explanatory, as it has experienced a lot of use in other vehicles or been exposed to a lot of mileage. They are the best engine for anyone working on a budget; however, you do run the risk of it failing. New A new crate engine has never been used, and you get to pick and choose the exact specifications and configurations you want. You know your vehicle best, so you get to select an engine that performs exactly as you need it to. The downside is that they will generally be more expensive and have higher insurance and tax rates. Top Brands GM Performance Parts Based out of Green Bay, Wis., GM Performance Parts builds and designs a number of products for vehicles. The company focuses on manufacturing transmissions, drivetrains, accessories, and both big-block and small-block crate engines. One of its most popular engines is the Genuine GM 350i / 5.7L Gen 0 Engine. CFR Performance As one of the top suppliers and distributors of car and truck accessories, CFR Performance has been in business since the late 1970s. With its headquarters in Ontario, Canada, the company builds crate engines, including the Compatible/Replacement for Chevy Small Block Engine. General Motors Formed in 1908, General Motors is one of the most popular and well-known names in the world of motorsports. The company's central location is in Detroit, Mich., and it makes a number of vehicle accessories and parts, including the Chevrolet Performance 6.2L LS3 Engine Crate GM. Crate Engine Pricing Under $2,000: You will find smaller block engines with a lower amount of horsepower in this price range. They are generally used for quick replacements to get a vehicle in working order and are not built for power or speed.

Over $2,000: This is the price range you will typically be looking at if you need to replace your engine. These crate engines include beefier models with higher horsepower and more cylinders. Key Features Compatibility You'll want to make sure the crate engine is compatible with your vehicle. If you are looking to outright replace the engine with a similar model, ensure it has the same number of cylinders and power. If you get one that is too large or robust, it may not fit your vehicle. Materials To get the best-rated crate engine for your car, you'll want to look for one that is made up of strong and durable components. After all, it is the most essential part of making sure your car runs, so it needs to have long-lasting components. Horsepower If you want to replace the engine to enhance its power and torque, consider finding one with a high amount of horsepower. While you can always increase this number later by adding other components, choosing more horsepower gives your ride an extra boost. Other Considerations Additional Parts: If you are doing a full engine swap, consider also changing out other engine components, such as the rotating assembly and head caskets, the camshaft, intake manifold, and the carburetor. Best Crate Engine Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Crate Engine Overall: Chevrolet Performance 6.2L LS3 Engine Crate GM

General Motors is well known for its creation of powerful vehicles, and its small-block crate engine design is no joke as a racing engine. This aggressive LS3 6.2L engine comes with an impressive 525 horsepower. That amount of power also gives you up to 6,200 rpm with 486 pounds of torque at 5,200 rpm. It features a hydraulic roller ASA camshaft with a .525-inch lift on both sides as well as 226 degrees duration on the intake side plus 236 degrees on the exhaust. To reinforce the camshaft, it is designed with higher-rate valve springs, making it more durable. All of this combines to give you a speedy and quick-starting fuel-injected engine. One of the major drawbacks with an engine of this stature is the price you have to pay for it. It will set you back a large amount of cash but will reward you with a high amount of power behind the wheel. It is also quite robust and extremely heavy, so you will need the correct tools and equipment to drop it into your vehicle. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Crate Engine Value: Genuine GM 350i / 5.7L Gen 0 Engine

The Genuine GM crate engine is one of the top-rated replacement engines you can find. It is capable of fitting into a wide selection of vehicles, such as cars, trucks, Jeeps, and SUVs as well as high-performance hot rods. This brand-new engine is equipped with 8.5:1 compression with a base horsepower of 195 that can be pushed to 260, depending on the setup of your intake and injection. Several high-quality components are included in the crate, such as painted valve covers, oil pans, and timing covers. It is also made up of strong, durable, and reliable materials, including cast iron cylinder heads. As an extra bonus feature to make things more convenient, the engine is also fitted with both left and right-hand dipstick. While it is a great replacement engine, it isn’t the most powerful. You can boost the horsepower by enhancing the intake and injection setup, but you end up spending more cash. So, while you can put it in a hot rod racer, the base horsepower is on the lower end. If you are installing it yourself, handle it with care. While it is a durable and reliable engine, a few of the components can be easily dented or bent. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Crate Engine Honorable Mention: Genuine GM Economy Performance Engine

