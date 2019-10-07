Best Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats: Keep Your Model 3 Clean and Like New

Tips

It is always better to choose car floor mats that are a perfect fit for your vehicle as they offer maximum coverage and protection for your car.

Be sure to clean your floor mats regularly to avoid bad smells and eventual damage to your car’s original carpet.

You can vacuum the floor mats or wash them with water and mild soap. Do not wash the floor mats in a washing machine because it may damage the machine.

FAQs

Q: Since these floor mats are non-OEM, will they affect my car’s warranty?

A: Legally, a vehicle manufacturer cannot void the warranty on a vehicle due to an aftermarket part unless they can prove that the aftermarket part caused or contributed to the failure in the vehicle (per the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act (15 U.S.C. 2302(C)).

Q: Are there any eco-friendly floor mats available on the market?

A: Yes. TPO (Thermopolyolefin) mats are completely eco-friendly.

Q: Will the anti-skid material at the bottom of the floor mats damage my car’s original carpet?

A: Some floor mats which use velcro or nibs for anti-skid properties may damage the original carpet. Our recommendations do not use velcro or nibs.

Final Thoughts

The 3D MAXpider Kagu Series All-Weather Floor Mats combine a wide range of features with an attractive design; that’s why they are our top recommendation.

You can select our budget pick, the Sunluway All-Weather Floor And Cargo Liners set for Tesla Model 3, if you don’t mind the look.