Best Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats: Keep Your Model 3 Clean and Like New

These Tesla Model 3 floor mats offer ultimate protection without sacrificing the look of your car

By Ashutosh Bhosale
Investing in floor mats helps raise the resale value of your car by keeping it clean and free of stains. It is much easier and time-saving to just remove the mats and wash them with a hose rather than cleaning your car’s carpet all the time. Since there are numerous non-OEM options to choose from, here’s our list of the best floor mats for your Tesla Model 3.

    3D MAXpider Kagu Series All-Weather Floor Mats For Tesla Model 3
    Summary
    A set of three custom-fit Tesla Model 3 floor mats from a popular and reputable brand. The set comes with a three-year warranty.
    Pros
    The carbon-fiber structure of these mats makes them highly durable and crack resistant.
    XPE foaming inner layer provides cushioning and blocks out vibrations from the floor.
    Cons
    The set does not include trunk mats.
    Pricing is on the expensive side.
    Sunluway All-Weather Floor And Cargo Liners set for Tesla Model 3
    Summary
    A complete custom-fit set that includes three-floor liners and three front and rear trunk liners. It comes with 18 months of warranty.
    Pros
    The mats have a honeycomb pattern on the top surface that traps debris and prevents slippage.
    The high-quality latex material is non-toxic and odorless.
    Cons
    Traditional black rubber floor mats with a plain design.
    Do not have raised edges like our other two recommendations.
    Vanku Tesla Model 3 All-Weather Floor Mats Set
    Summary
    A complete interior mat set that includes seven center console and cup-holder liners for added protection. It comes with a lifetime warranty.
    Pros
    Unlike traditional rubber floor mats, these have a semi-hard structure that gives them a premium look.
    These mats are not prone to cracks or tears thanks to the heavy-duty TPO material.
    Cons
    The set does not include trunk mats.
    Pricing is on the expensive side.

Tips

  • It is always better to choose car floor mats that are a perfect fit for your vehicle as they offer maximum coverage and protection for your car.
  • Be sure to clean your floor mats regularly to avoid bad smells and eventual damage to your car’s original carpet.
  • You can vacuum the floor mats or wash them with water and mild soap. Do not wash the floor mats in a washing machine because it may damage the machine.

FAQs

Q: Since these floor mats are non-OEM, will they affect my car’s warranty?

A: Legally, a vehicle manufacturer cannot void the warranty on a vehicle due to an aftermarket part unless they can prove that the aftermarket part caused or contributed to the failure in the vehicle (per the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act (15 U.S.C. 2302(C)).

Q: Are there any eco-friendly floor mats available on the market?

A: Yes. TPO (Thermopolyolefin) mats are completely eco-friendly.

Q: Will the anti-skid material at the bottom of the floor mats damage my car’s original carpet?

A: Some floor mats which use velcro or nibs for anti-skid properties may damage the original carpet. Our recommendations do not use velcro or nibs.

Final Thoughts

The 3D MAXpider Kagu Series All-Weather Floor Mats combine a wide range of features with an attractive design; that’s why they are our top recommendation.

You can select our budget pick, the Sunluway All-Weather Floor And Cargo Liners set for Tesla Model 3, if you don’t mind the look.

