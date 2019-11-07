Best Motorcycle Spark Plugs: Change Your Spark Plugs Anywhere
Changing your own spark plugs is a great way to save money
- Best OverallE3 Spark Plug PowersportsSummarySummary
The E3 spark plugs are widely popular among motorcyclists and are a step up from the standard spark plug. They come in a variety of sizes.ProsPros
Features a DiamondFIRE ground electrode configuration for faster ignition. The spark plug is also nickel-plated to last longer and protect against corrosion.ConsCons
This plug does not work well on motorcycles with large gaps. This spark plug works best with Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
- Best ValueDenso PK20TT Platinum Spark PlugSummarySummary
These Denso Platinum spark plugs feature a twin-tipped design, a platinum center electrode, and a titanium-enhanced alloy surrounding the ground electrode.ProsPros
These spark plugs come pre-gapped and are double-tipped. Paired with the precious metals surrounding the core, these plugs are meant to last up to and more than 60,000 miles.ConsCons
Depending on the bike, the material of these plugs may not be suitable for every type of motorcycle model.
- Honorable MentionNGK Iridium Spark PlugSummarySummary
These NGK iridium spark plugs come in a pack of two and a gap of .025 out of the box which can be further set and adjusted. Works great on Harley Davidson motorcycles.ProsPros
The bodies of these spark plugs are made from iridium, making ignition much faster and effective in comparison to spark plugs with copper bodies. The solid iridium core holds gases in place and allows for a more responsive engine.ConsCons
These spark plugs have high reactivity and fuel up too easily for carbureted bikes.