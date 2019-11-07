Best Motorcycle Spark Plugs: Change Your Spark Plugs Anywhere

Changing your own spark plugs is a great way to save money

By Jason Collins

Generally, spark plugs should be changed every 30,000 miles to ensure your bike starts. Proper spark plug installation and maintenance is an important part of maintaining your motorcycle’s top performance. Our choice spark plugs are made specifically for bikes. Read on for the best quality spark plugs on the market.

  • Best Overall
    E3 Spark Plug Powersports
    The E3 spark plugs are widely popular among motorcyclists and are a step up from the standard spark plug. They come in a variety of sizes.

    Features a DiamondFIRE ground electrode configuration for faster ignition. The spark plug is also nickel-plated to last longer and protect against corrosion.

    This plug does not work well on motorcycles with large gaps. This spark plug works best with Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

  • Best Value
    Denso PK20TT Platinum Spark Plug
    These Denso Platinum spark plugs feature a twin-tipped design, a platinum center electrode, and a titanium-enhanced alloy surrounding the ground electrode.

    These spark plugs come pre-gapped and are double-tipped. Paired with the precious metals surrounding the core, these plugs are meant to last up to and more than 60,000 miles.

    Depending on the bike, the material of these plugs may not be suitable for every type of motorcycle model.

  • Honorable Mention
    NGK Iridium Spark Plug
    These NGK iridium spark plugs come in a pack of two and a gap of .025 out of the box which can be further set and adjusted. Works great on Harley Davidson motorcycles.

    The bodies of these spark plugs are made from iridium, making ignition much faster and effective in comparison to spark plugs with copper bodies. The solid iridium core holds gases in place and allows for a more responsive engine. 

    These spark plugs have high reactivity and fuel up too easily for carbureted bikes. 

Tips

  • Measure the gap of your motorcycle to determine the size of the spark plug needed. Remember that spark plugs are not one-size-fits all, and specific measurements are needed in order to make the best choice for your bike.
  • Determine how many spark plugs you need. Most spark plugs come in packs. Once you find a brand that works for your bike, consider buying in bulk to save money. 
  • Evaluate how many times in the past you have changed your spark plugs. This will give you an estimate of how long the plugs are expected to last. 

FAQs

Q: Can I change my motorcycle spark plugs myself?

A: Yes. This will save you money in the long run and is not very difficult to learn. Changing your own spark plugs ensures that your motorcycle maintains peak performance levels and allows you to maximize gas mileage. Changing your spark plugs requires the right tools, the right spark plugs, and a basic background and understanding of what the end goal is.

Q: How often should I change my motorcycle’s spark plugs?

A: This varies depending on how often you ride your bike, the distance you cover, and the age of your motorcycle. Regardless of your riding habits, it’s important to inspect your spark plugs on a regular basis.

Q: Does the material of the spark plug matter?

A: Spark plugs ignite sparks, and different metals do so at different levels. Spark plugs can have platinum cores, copper cores, and even be nickel-plated. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for motorcycle spark plugs is the E3 Spark Plug Powersports. It comes in many sizes and is best suited for motorcycles. 

A value pack for effective motorcycle spark plugs is the Denso Platinum Sparkplugs.

