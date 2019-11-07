Best Motorcycle Spark Plugs: Change Your Spark Plugs Anywhere

Tips

Measure the gap of your motorcycle to determine the size of the spark plug needed. Remember that spark plugs are not one-size-fits all, and specific measurements are needed in order to make the best choice for your bike.

Determine how many spark plugs you need. Most spark plugs come in packs. Once you find a brand that works for your bike, consider buying in bulk to save money.

Evaluate how many times in the past you have changed your spark plugs. This will give you an estimate of how long the plugs are expected to last.

FAQs

Q: Can I change my motorcycle spark plugs myself?

A: Yes. This will save you money in the long run and is not very difficult to learn. Changing your own spark plugs ensures that your motorcycle maintains peak performance levels and allows you to maximize gas mileage. Changing your spark plugs requires the right tools, the right spark plugs, and a basic background and understanding of what the end goal is.

Q: How often should I change my motorcycle’s spark plugs?

A: This varies depending on how often you ride your bike, the distance you cover, and the age of your motorcycle. Regardless of your riding habits, it’s important to inspect your spark plugs on a regular basis.

Q: Does the material of the spark plug matter?

A: Spark plugs ignite sparks, and different metals do so at different levels. Spark plugs can have platinum cores, copper cores, and even be nickel-plated.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for motorcycle spark plugs is the E3 Spark Plug Powersports. It comes in many sizes and is best suited for motorcycles.

A value pack for effective motorcycle spark plugs is the Denso Platinum Sparkplugs.