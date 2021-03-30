The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Don’t worry, it’s not just you. Everyone dropped their first, or likely fortieth, F-bomb when their dad had them hold the spark plug while he hit the kick starter on their dirt bike. While it might have seemed cruel and unusual, followed by his raucous laughter and a lifetime of vengeful plotting to get him back, the power of that shock is something you kept in mind every other time you worked on a vehicle’s electrical system.

Luckily, that’s the kind of lesson you only need to learn once and, thankfully, it’s not the only way to test a spark plug. Like all other things mechanical, spark plugs will see their day. But just because a plug isn’t firing doesn’t mean it’s the problem. Lack of spark can be on account of plenty of other faulty electrical components.

That said, it pays to know how to test a spark plug so you can pinpoint the issue. There’s more than one way to skin a cat, though. So, it’s a good thing you’ve got The Drive’s brainiac team to teach you the ways that won’t leave your hair standing up straight.

Spark Plug Testing Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 5 minutes

Skill Level: Intermediate

Vehicle System: Ignition

What Is a Spark Plug Test?

A spark plug is a simple device that turns the ignition system's energy into spark, whichignites the fuel mixture. The short version of how they work is by sending electricity through the plug, so an arc breaches the gap between the center electrode and the ground electrode.

There's more to it than that, but that's all we need to know to understand the tests we're performing as we’re just trying to ensure the plug can perform that very task.

Why Test a Spark Plug?

Why are we performing a spark plug test? Spark plugs are cheap. So, it's not a big deal to replace them if they go bad.

There are plenty of contributors to a misfire. It can be a lack of fuel, compression, or spark. And if it's a lack of spark, it can be due to a bad plug, coil, ignition module, distributor, or spark plug wire. So, if you fall into the habit of throwing parts at a car until it works again, you can wind up deeper in the hole than you could ever imagine.

As a rule of thumb, you always want to start with the simplest and easiest solution and gradually work your way up the latter when troubleshooting. In the case of a misfire, the easiest place to start is by checking the spark plugs.

Sometimes a visual inspection is enough to determine if a plug is faulty. Over time the center electrode will wear away, and it can't perform its job. But what if it's not? How can you tell for sure if the spark plug isn't firing?

We're going to talk about two tests you can perform to test out spark plugs. Both are relatively easy and require little more than basic hand tools. By performing these tests, you can quickly determine whether or not the spark plug is the source of your problems.