Best Double-DIN Head Units: Improve Your Sound and Visual Experience 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A DIN head unit is the multimedia device fitted into the dashboard of your car to control the infotainment system. In contrast to a single-DIN head unit, a double-DIN head unit is twice the size with the ability to give you better control options and extra input capacity. If you're looking for the best double-DIN head unit, check out our in-depth reviews and recommendations.

Best Double-DIN Head Unit Overall: Pioneer AVH-1300NEX Multimedia Receiver

Best Value Double-DIN Head Unit: Pioneer MVH-S600BS Double-Din Digital Media Receiver

Best Double-DIN Head Unit Honorable Mention: Boss Audio BVCP9675A Car Multimedia Player

Why Buy A Double-DIN Head Unit?

Bluetooth connectivity. A double-DIN head unit allows you to connect it to your smartphone, tablet, and other Bluetooth-compatible devices for extensive file sharing. That means if you have a library of songs or audiobooks, you could stream it on the double-DIN head unit.

Types

Smartphone Integration Display

Modern technology has made it possible for double-DIN head units to include software that can integrate your smartphone’s operating system. The integration system comes with a touchscreen monitor that enables you to operate your smartphone apps on the head unit interface. In this category, you will either find Apple CarPlay compatibility or Android Auto compatibility.

Non-Integration Double-DIN Head Unit

This type of double-DIN head unit isn’t designed to mirror the apps on your smartphone. In fact, some of them don’t even have a graphic touchscreen display. However, they can still connect to a USB port, SD, Bluetooth, AUX, radio, and even play CDs or DVDs. The main objective of non-integration head units is to keep it simple and avoid distracting the driver.

Top Brands

JVC Kenwood

JVC Kenwood is a Japanese company headquartered in Yokohama. Prior to the merger that created the JVC Kenwood brand in 2008, both JVC and Kenwood were reputable for designing and manufacturing consumer electronics for more than 50 years. One of its most popular double-DIN head units is the Kenwood DDX9903S AV Receiver Apple CarPlay.

Pioneer

Popularly known for introducing the world’s first automotive CD player in 1984, Pioneer is a leading innovator of head units. The company is based in Tokyo, Japan. One of its highest selling double-DIN head units is the Pioneer AVH-1300NEX Multimedia Receiver.

Boss Audio

Boss Audio is an American company headquartered in Oxnard, California. It has been innovating audio products for the past 30 years and exporting its products to 130 countries across the world. Its top double-DIN unit is the BOSS Audio BVCP9675A Car Multimedia Player.

Sony

A household name among electronic consumers worldwide, the Sony brand has been designing and manufacturing electronic products for more than half a century. It’s headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Currently, one of its most popular double-DIN stereos is the Sony XAV-AX200 Receiver.

Alpine

A subsidiary of Alps Electrics, the Alpine brand has been dedicated to introducing the best car audio and navigation systems since 1967. The company headquarters is based in Tokyo, Japan. One of its well-renowned double-DIN head units is the Alpine ILX-107.

Pricing

Under $100: Any double-DIN head unit car stereo in this price range will likely have an internal system that doesn’t integrate with smartphone applications.

Key Features

Pre-Amp Outputs

A quality double-DIN stereo should send a signal to any upgraded speaker system in your car. Hence, you should carefully scrutinize the pre-amp outputs since they determine the signals which affect the sound system. As a general rule, the best double-DIN head unit for sound quality should have multiple pre-amp outputs with high signal voltage to make it possible to expand your sound system.

Compatibility

It’s the streaming era. The best double-DIN units are the ones which can integrate with your smartphone apps through Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. It’s even better if you can connect to the internet and access Spotify, iTunes, or Netflix via the graphic touchscreen of the car stereo.

Connectivity

Most drivers need a double-DIN stereo with Bluetooth connectivity that allows them to answer or make phone calls or to stream music without requiring a cable. Keep in mind that the best double-DIN head unit should be able to connect multiple devices at the same time via Bluetooth.

Power

A powerful car stereo ought to play loud or soft music without distorting the sound. How do you make a judgment call to know if the power of a head unit is satisfactory? You simply check the RMS Wattage; the higher the RMS wattage, the more the car stereo can maintain its sound quality and composure for a longer period of time. However, you should avoid looking at head units with peak wattage since they’re often unreliable.

Other Considerations

Anti-Theft Protection: Most automobile thieves target car stereos since they’re easier to sell and less risky to steal compared to your vehicle. Nevertheless, if you’re living in a high-theft-prone area, you can buy a head unit with a face that can be easily detached and locked up in the glove compartment or the trunk.

Best Double-DIN Head Unit Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Double-DIN Head Unit Overall: Pioneer AVH-1300NEX Multimedia Receiver