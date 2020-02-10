Best Aftermarket Remote Starts: A More Convenient and Comfortable Commute

Having so many features means professional installation is the only viable option, and this can be expensive. One-mile range is only possible if no obstacles lie between fob and vehicle.

Clean and simple LCD display on key fob for informative and easy operation. Possible to remotely control up to 24 different functions on two separate cars using same key fob.

Comprehensive two-way remote starter system with four-channel security, a range of 1 mile, and heaps of functions. Includes two rechargeable key fobs with LCD screen and five buttons. Utilizes Virtual Tach, so no tachometer wiring is required. D2D serial data port allows easy compatibility with other interfaces.

No way of checking actions completed due to one-way communication. Difficult to install without existing professional knowledge.

Possible to set how long vehicle stays running after remote start to prevent fuel inefficiency. D2D serial data port allows easy connection to other interface devices.

Basic aftermarket remote start kit allows you to start your vehicle from up to 1500 feet away. System is Bitwriter programmable and does not need a tachometer wire connection. Includes a pair of super-small four-button remote controls.

Only offers one-way communication, so no confirmation of response. Not compatible with manual transmissions.

Easy to install with only basic car wiring knowledge. Small and discrete control unit fits nicely under the dash.

An all-in-one system providing remote start and keyless entry at a range of 1000 feet. Includes two four-button fobs for easy and intuitive operation. Safe to use with diesel engines and covered by manufacturer’s one-year limited warranty.

Tips

To avoid headaches and invalidated warranties, we recommend getting your aftermarket remote starter professionally installed.

Whichever model you end up choosing, double-check in advance that it’s compatible with your vehicle.

When your car can be started remotely, security obviously becomes a concern. Consider investing in a steering lock to be on the safe side.

FAQs

Q: How do remote starters work?

A: While you’ll probably only ever see the fob, it’s the box wired into your car that does all the hard work. Once connected to the power, ignition, and electrical systems, it communicates with the fob and allows remote control.

Q: Will fitting an aftermarket remote starter invalidate my warranty?

A: Absolutely not. The Magnuson-Moss Act made it illegal for any dealer to void a warranty due to the presence of aftermarket equipment.

Q: What are the important features to consider in a remote starter?

A: With kits ranging from the most basic to having all the bells and whistles, it’s important to know what you need. Range is a big factor, as is the associated warranty and installation cost. For newer cars, you’ll likely need keyless entry, too.

Final Thoughts

The easy-to-install, all-in-one Compustar 1-Way Remote Start and Keyless Entry is our best overall aftermarket remote start system.

Our best value pick is the basic but functional Avital Avistart Remote Start System.