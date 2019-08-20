Best 5.25 Speakers: Enhance Your Car Stereo’s Performance 

If your factory speakers aren’t giving you the crisp, clean sound that you desire, you can easily replace them with 5.25 speakers. You may not be able to upgrade the entire audio system in your car, but just upgrading your speakers will produce a richer sound that any audiophile can appreciate. The best part is that 5.25 speakers can even be installed in small cars. We have come up with a few options for the best 5.25 speakers on the market.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

You may have to buy extra accessories for installation. Not as long-lasting as high-end models.

Benefits of 5.25 Speakers Space friendly. If you have a sports car or drive any other compact car with limited internal space, you may not have enough room for large speakers. You also need to save the space for your groceries and other items that can be stored in your trunk. Fortunately, 5.25 speakers don’t take up much space as they can fit in a car door or dashboard.

If you have a sports car or drive any other compact car with limited internal space, you may not have enough room for large speakers. You also need to save the space for your groceries and other items that can be stored in your trunk. Fortunately, 5.25 speakers don’t take up much space as they can fit in a car door or dashboard. Improved sound quality. If your factory speakers are just not doing it for you, you can upgrade your car’s sound system with some of the best 5.25 speakers for the money. They typically produce a better sound than your factory speakers, while at the same time they reduce distortion at high volumes.

If your factory speakers are just not doing it for you, you can upgrade your car’s sound system with some of the best 5.25 speakers for the money. They typically produce a better sound than your factory speakers, while at the same time they reduce distortion at high volumes. Upgrade your interior. Most 5.25 speakers from high-end brands carry elegant designs that are sure to make your interior pop, whether they’re installed in the doors or the dashboard. They also create a better listening room in your car since they offer excellent sound even without a woofer. Types of 5.25 Speakers Component Speakers These types of speakers are also referred to as separates, and they work in conjunction with a pair of subwoofers, crossovers, and tweeters. They offer a vibrant and rich sound quality, while at the same time they save on space as the components are small. A three-way car speaker configuration may include tweeters, mid-range speakers, and subwoofers for powerful high, mid, and low frequencies, respectively. Coaxial Speakers These are the most affordable speakers, and most stock car audio systems use them. The basic configuration of a full range, coaxial speaker system is a tweeter that’s mounted on the cone of a woofer for the best blend of high and low-frequency sounds. These speakers also have a space-saving design. Top Brands Rockford Fosgate Jim Fosgate introduced Rockford Fosgate into the car audio industry in 1973, and it’s currently an industry leader in audio innovation and engineering. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and designs some of the best audio systems for automobiles, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and marine equipment. One of its best 5.25 coaxial speakers is the Rockford Fosgate Prime. Pyle Pyle Audio is an American manufacturer of audio equipment and replacement stereo systems that was founded in 1960. The company also designs some of the best digital cameras, televisions, DVD players, metal detectors, projectors, and musical instruments. Pyle Audio is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and aims to transform every car into a “media system on wheels.” One of its best 5 1⁄4 speakers is the Pyle Car Sound Speaker. JBL JBL is a California-based subsidiary company of Samsung Electronics that’s owned by Harman International Industries. James Bullough Lansing founded the company in 1946, and it currently manufactures a wealth of audio equipment, including earphones, amplifiers, loudspeakers, headphones, and car speakers. One of its best 5.25 component car speakers is the JBL Premium Speaker. Boss Boss Audio has over 30 years of experience in the audio equipment industry. The company manufactures and designs some of the best amplifiers, subwoofers, speakers, tweeters, in-dash tablets, and other entertainment accessories. Boss Audio is headquartered in Oxnard, California, and one of its best-selling 5.25 three-way speakers is the Boss Audio Car Speaker. 5.25-Inch Speakers Pricing Under $50: Most speakers within this budget-friendly price range will meet your expectations for performance, quality, and durability if they’re from a well-known brand. The speakers are typically loud and can be powered by a factory or aftermarket stereo. The size is generally the same with all 5.25-inch car speakers, but they come in different shapes that fit in either the dashboard or doors.

Most speakers within this budget-friendly price range will meet your expectations for performance, quality, and durability if they’re from a well-known brand. The speakers are typically loud and can be powered by a factory or aftermarket stereo. The size is generally the same with all 5.25-inch car speakers, but they come in different shapes that fit in either the dashboard or doors. Over $50: This price level is for some of the most popular, premium speakers that offer enhanced durability and sound quality. Most of the speakers are backed with warranties, are resistant to collision damage, and offer great low-frequency response that’s ideal for bass enthusiasts. You can expect to find some of the best 5.25 waterproof speakers within this price range. Key Features Speaker Configuration There are two-way speaker components that only include a woofer and tweeter mounted on a cone, which deliver low and high frequencies. Another speaker configuration is a three-way speaker system that includes a midrange speaker in the tweeter and woofer collection for an accurate and fuller sound. Power Handling Capacity The speaker's power is gauged in RMS and peak watts. RMS is the amount of power that a speaker can handle on a continuous basis, while the peak power is the maximum amount of power that can be handled by a speaker before blowing out. Ensure that the new speakers can handle the power produced by your amplifier or factory stereo. Build Material The build material affects the overall sound quality of the unit, especially the woofer cone material. Some common cone materials that minimize sound distortion include mica, clay, polypropylene, fiber polymer, and metal-coated synthetic fabrics. Some speakers are made of textile or glass, which aren’t as durable and generally produce a lower-quality sound. Other Considerations Sensitivity: Sensitivity is the ability to convert the amplifier power into sound. High-powered car stereos work better with low sensitivity speakers, and the opposite goes for low-powered car stereos.

Sensitivity is the ability to convert the amplifier power into sound. High-powered car stereos work better with low sensitivity speakers, and the opposite goes for low-powered car stereos. Frequency Range: Choose a speaker with a high-frequency range to experience the best lows and highs in your car’s audio system. In such a case, you won’t have to pair the speakers with a set of subwoofers. Best 5.25 Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 5.25 Speakers Overall: Rockford Fosgate Prime

Amazon

This set of two, two-way car speakers sport a sleek and durable Flex-Fit basket design. Each features a vacuum polypropylene cone with a rubber surround. Grilles are included in the hardware. They have an impressive frequency response with lows of 62 hertz, highs of up to 20,000 hertz, and a power range of two to 40 watts. These coaxial speakers have a high sensitivity rating of 88 decibels, and integrated crossovers deliver distortion-free frequencies to the speaker’s components. The unit delivers balanced low to high frequencies, and it holds up to extended playtime in extreme pressure situations. It also maintains the quality of sound at high volumes due to its silk-dome flush mount tweeter. These four-ohm speakers are easy to install and are designed to last. However, their bass output is just acceptable and not as outstanding as other high-end brands. You may have to pair them with a subwoofer if the average bass response is a deal-breaker. They also lack a strong mid-frequency for the best vocals. Their curved shape may not fit in some dashboards and doors, especially in a Honda Civic. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value 5.25 Speakers: Pyle Car Sound Speaker

Amazon

These are a set of two, three-way car speakers with a high sensitivity rating of 89 decibels and 100 to 20,000-kilohertz frequency response. Each speaker is a beautiful, blue, poly-injection cone, and has a four-ohm impedance rating that delivers a strong and powerful sound. The speakers feature a ½-inch neodymium film dome for enhanced frequency response, and the entire set provides a full-range sound of high and low-end frequencies. For enhanced performance during heavy-duty playtime, the unit features one-inch, high-temperature, ASV voice coils that increase the speaker's tolerance to hot temperatures. Each speaker is fitted with a 20-ounce magnetic structure that helps the speaker provide 100 watts RMS and peak power of 200 watts. Lastly, a long-lasting, butyl-rubber surround protects the speaker from damage from vibrations and collisions. However, you may have to buy extra accessories such as plug adaptors and a rivet gun for easy installation. Also, the speakers are not as long-lasting as high-end models, and one if not both of the speakers may start to crackle or pop after a few years before they blow out. They are budget-friendly, but you may spend more money replacing them, especially if you play loud volumes for long periods. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best 5.25 Speakers Honorable Mention: JBL Premium Speaker

Amazon