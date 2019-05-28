Best Subwoofer Boxes for Deep Bass: Bring Out Your Subwoofer’s Deepest Bass

If you have enough room in your vehicle, you should consider upgrading your subwoofer box to improve the quality of bass you receive. Though you could choose to go the DIY route and design the box yourself, we suggest that you go for an aftermarket design to get the best quality box with a design that improves the aesthetics of your vehicle. In the guide below, we have come up with a few options that are the best on the market.

An inexpensive subwoofer enclosure made of high-quality MDF hardwood to produce the best bass sound. It is suitable for small cars, trucks, and SUVs.

The box rattles at loud volumes since the back part needs more screws for a secure fit. It has a funny odor.

Has a 41 percent larger surface area than other subwoofers in its category. Promotes great sound quality. Strong and durable construction. Visually appealing look. Maintains great connection with the speakers.

Benefits of Subwoofer Boxes Optimal subwoofer performance. A subwoofer typically produces sound from the back and front. Without an enclosure, the sound from the back of the speaker would cancel out the frequencies from the front of the speaker. A subwoofer enclosure contains the frequencies at the back of the speaker to create uniformity in sound.

A subwoofer typically produces sound from the back and front. Without an enclosure, the sound from the back of the speaker would cancel out the frequencies from the front of the speaker. A subwoofer enclosure contains the frequencies at the back of the speaker to create uniformity in sound. Prevent Overheating. Most subwoofer boxes leave enough room around the speaker for air to flow in and out freely. That helps in cooling the subwoofer speakers to prevent overheating and damage to critical components, especially when you are playing loud music.

Most subwoofer boxes leave enough room around the speaker for air to flow in and out freely. That helps in cooling the subwoofer speakers to prevent overheating and damage to critical components, especially when you are playing loud music. Good aesthetics. Most manufacturers design subwoofers boxes with carpeted exteriors that match most vehicle interiors. The enclosed subwoofers make your car look classy, especially when placed in your trunk. Types of Subwoofer Boxes Sealed Boxes Sealed enclosures have a compact design with only one opening where the speaker's head rests upon. Air doesn’t get in or out of the box and such a design fits in almost all vehicles. You will get a precise, clean sound from the speaker and enclosure setup, but you would need more power to play higher volumes. Ported Boxes Ported or vented boxes reinforce low bass response. They give a more forceful bass than sealed boxes, regardless of the amplifier wattage. Ported boxes also improve airflow to the subwoofers to prevent overheating especially when playing music for longer periods of time. They are suitable for playing heavy metal and similar types of music when driving. Bandpass Boxes A bandpass enclosure is a variation of ported boxes. The only difference is that they deliver a louder sound that’s within a narrow frequency range. It’s typically a dual subwoofer, where one chamber is open and the other side is enclosed. Though not all subwoofer speakers work well with bandpass boxes, they have a better bass boom and are suitable for aggressive sounds like reggae, rap, and hard rock. Free-Air Subwoofer Boxes Free-air enclosures entail a woofer mounted on a board and then attached to the rear deck or a trunk against the rear seat. The trunk, in that case, would act as the enclosure, isolating the low frequencies from the back of the vehicle. This eliminates the problem of distorted sound from subwoofers without an enclosure. These types of boxes are convenient to install but only work with subwoofers designed for free-air use. Top Brands Atrend Altrend is a U.S.-based company that provides top-notch audio products. It has its worldwide hub in Delhi, India and is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. The company manufactures 259 unique enclosure models and is a renowned distributor of Banda Audio amplifiers. Some of its deep bass subwoofer enclosures are the Bbox E12DSV Dual 12” Shared Vented Carpeted Subwoofer Enclosure and Bbox E12ST Single 12” Truck Subwoofer. America Sound Connect America Sound Connect is a U.S.-based enclosure manufacturing company. It stocks more than 10,000 cool subwoofer box designs and also produces OEM radios and accessories like terminal cups, trim rings, subwoofer grilles, and wire ends. Some of its best-ported box designs are the ASC Dual 8” Subwoofer Universal Vented Port Sub Box and ASC Single 8” Subwoofer. Pioneer Pioneer is a well-known manufacturer of car audio equipment. Nozomu Matsumoto founded the company in 1938, and it’s headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company has more than 70 years of experience in the industry, and most of its enclosures come preloaded with a subwoofer. However, if you are looking for an empty sub box, try the Pioneer UD-SW250D. Subwoofer Box Pricing Under $50: This is the price range for most single-subwoofer enclosures. They hold the same typical features of a carpeted exterior, air-tight walls, and subwoofer wiring. You may also get a few dual-subwoofer enclosures.

Above $50: Enclosures around this budget often have the best bass capabilities. Most are made from high-quality hardwood like MDF and have a quality carpet protecting the enclosure. Some brands sell their subwoofers alongside with their enclosures, and you could buy both if you need the entire music system upgrade. Key Features Enclosure Type Sealed boxes are the best for small to medium vehicles with little space in the car. It's also more economical to go for a sealed box if you only have a single subwoofer speaker. Consider going for a ported or a bandpass box if you are an audiophile who loves playing loud music during long car rides. Size Enclosure size largely depends on the number of woofers you have. Dual enclosures, as the name suggests, can contain two speakers. You'll need to choose a design that matches the size of your speakers. For instance, a 12-inch dual box will work well with subwoofers ranging from 10 to 12 inches but would be too small for a pair of 15-inch subwoofers. Other Considerations Aesthetics: The enclosure should complement the interior of your vehicle. Most manufacturers make their enclosures with an outer carpeted layer or a slanted design that looks appealing when fitted into a car's interior.

Available Space: Take all the necessary measurements to determine if you have enough room in your vehicle for a new subwoofer box. The available space will also determine if you will go for a straight or wedge-shaped box. Best Subwoofer Box for Deep Bass Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Subwoofer Box for Deep Bass Overall: Bbox E12DSV Dual 12" Shared Vented Carpeted Subwoofer Enclosure

The Bbox E12DSV is one of the best speaker box designs for deep bass and designed to work with almost all modern subwoofers. The box is built from hardwood MDF coupled with true mitered corners. Between the two subwoofer holes, there’s a rectangular channel that cuts across the grain to ensure that the woofers fit perfectly when installed. The exterior is covered with a premium charcoal carpet to protect the hardwood from damage and to add a touch of elegance to your interior design. The box walls are tightly held together with glue, and the shared chamber between the subwoofer holes makes it easy to connect wires to each woofer. Moreover, it has screw-down terminal cups for easy installation of the sub-speaker wires. The entire construction features 1-inch speaker baffles that limit sound interference from the front and back of the woofer to give you a distinct low frequency. However, you may notice a rattling sound coming from the enclosure when you play music at loud volumes. Also, the glue holding the enclosure together has a bad odor, which you may find annoying. Lastly, the subwoofer is known to start falling apart from the back since there aren’t enough screws holding things together in the design. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Subwoofer Box for Deep Bass: Car Black Subwoofer Box

Our budget-friendly enclosure is a wedge-shaped, dual-subwoofer box made from high-quality hardwood MDF. The front, where the subwoofers are loaded, is flat while the black is slanted. The design improves the aesthetics of the box and the aeration to the woofers. Its total weight is 13 pounds, and the holes are 7.125 inches in diameter. The box has a black aviation carpet and features wire leads to guide you when installing the woofer. At the back of the enclosure, you will find built-in terminals with gold screw posts to connect each subwoofer to its power source. The package comes fully assembled, and the enclosure is suitable for cars, trucks, and SUVs. This enclosure’s disadvantage is that the supplied speaker wire is short, and you will most likely have to purchase longer wires to connect to your amplifiers; more so if you are using the box in an SUV or a Truck. Moreover, it doesn’t give off the best tonal quality; it is a cheap box that doesn’t offer the best improvement to the subwoofer's performance. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Subwoofer Box for Deep Bass Honorable Mention: ASC Dual 8” Subwoofer Universal Vented Port Sub Box

