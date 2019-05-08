Best 6×9 Speakers: Enjoy Crystal Clear Sound with Banging Bass Lines 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Let’s face it. The kind of music quality you get from your factory 6x9 speakers is never enough. What’s worse is listening to music with worn out or poor-quality speakers. It makes the entire audio experience unbearable, and for most drivers, they would rather turn off their car stereo altogether. If you are looking to enjoy a crystal-clear experience with banging bass lines, upgrading your car stereo with the best 6x9 speakers can be a worthy investment. Picking out a quality 6x9 speaker isn’t an easy task, so we’ve done the majority of the work for you in our handy guide below. Best 6x9 Speakers Overall: Rockford Punch P1692

Best 6x9 Speakers Value: Boss Audio CH6930

Benefits of 6x9 Speakers Set them up quickly. Getting superior quality sound often results in a complicated setup. These speakers have a simple and compact build. They are compatible with a wide range of vehicles, making them a favorite and safe choice for most vehicle owners.

Choose between a variety of options. 6x9 speakers come in different types and styles. Their diversity offers vehicle owners with more choices over what to buy. Depending on whether you are looking to get a two-way or three-way system, these speakers will produce the type of frequency range you want.

Enjoy a compact design. You can never have enough space in your vehicle, and big speakers are not practical anymore. 6x9 speakers are designed to fit in most car types and brands, and their compact nature makes them a perfect fit for any vehicle.

You can never have enough space in your vehicle, and big speakers are not practical anymore. 6x9 speakers are designed to fit in most car types and brands, and their compact nature makes them a perfect fit for any vehicle. Avoid extra costs on components. You won’t have to do a complete system upgrade with these speakers. They serve an all-in-one purpose, which helps avoid extra out-of-pocket expenses on parts that will take up extra vehicle space.

$50-$100: The best 6x9 speakers can be found at this price bracket. These car speakers have a much better build, more features, and offer crystal clear sound. Speakers at this price range are either two- or three-way, 6x9 speakers.

$100 and over: There aren't as many speakers at this price range. However, the units here are the best of the best. They offer multiple functionalities and are capable of producing a variety of frequencies. They are also designed with the best quality material to last and to offer high-quality sound. Key Features Frequency Response The frequency response is the measure of pitch and the range of lows and highs that are produced by the speaker's woofer and tweeters. This response is measured by the width of the range of frequencies one speaker can produce. Sensitivity Rating The sensitivity rating means how loud the audio produced will be to cancel noise both in and out of the vehicle cabin. Any speaker that has a sensitivity rating of above 87dB is normally considered a good option when shopping for speakers. Audio Volume Quality The audio volume quality is perhaps the most important feature when shopping for a 6x9 speaker. Good audio volume quality helps car owners enjoy crystal clear sound without interference from outside or within the cabin. Depending on the manufacturer, 6x9 speakers are capable of producing high-quality audio compared to your factory speakers. Power Consumption Power consumption or RMS is measured in watts. The higher the watts, the more power output the speakers will be able to handle. This is directly related to the volume level the speakers can handle as well as the sound produced. Impedance Impedance is the effective resistance of an electric circuit or component to alternating current flow measured in ohms. Most 6x9 speakers are rated at 4 ohms, but there are other options rated at 2 ohms and 3 ohms. It is important that your speakers and head unit have the same impedance rating to work properly. The quality of sound produced will determine whether or not you need an external amplifier or not. Therefore, the higher the impedance, the more power the speakers will require to produce the same level of audio volume. Other Considerations Brand: Some brands are known to build high-quality products compared to others on the market. Depending on the manufacturer's reputation, its products could guarantee good performance and durability.

Construction: When it comes to durability and quality of sound, you'll want to get a speaker with solid construction. Check the materials used in the construction before making up your mind. High-quality speakers need to be able to work well and remain durable. Best 6x9 Speakers Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 6x9 Speakers Overall: Rockford Punch P1692

Amazon

Car enthusiasts know they can never go wrong with a respected brand in automotive speaker systems such as Rockford. Rockford Corporation is a world leader when it comes to cutting-edge sound technology. Don’t let the plain looks fool you; these 6x9 speakers prove that you don’t need two tweeters to make an impact. The Rockford Punch P1692 6x9 audio speakers are two-way coaxial full range speakers. These speakers have a maximum holding power of 75 watts RMS or 150 watts peak power. Its sensitivity is 91 dB with a frequency of 60 Hz-22 kHz. The Punch series 6x9 speakers feature a flex fit basket that makes installation easy in odd locations in your vehicle. They are designed with slots instead of holes for fastening. The P1692 6x9 car speakers play a harmonized hand with a punchy deep bass that is well-extended. One drawback to the Rockford Fosgate Punch is it can be quite challenging to install for first-time users. It could also do much better with a little more bass, though adding a subwoofer can easily remedy this problem. Best 6x9 Speakers Value: Boss Audio CH6930

Amazon

The Boss Audio CH6930 speakers are some of the best 6x9 speakers that can deliver high-quality, powerful sound output. Each of these three-way 6x9 speakers produce 250 watts peak power. They have a sensitivity rating of 92dB and are capable of delivering high volumes without any distortions to the sound. These speakers have been designed with a polyurethane cone, which is a durable and resilient material that offers premium sound with the benefit of long-lasting speakers. Its robust build is further enhanced by its voice coils that are designed to withstand high temperatures while still offering fatigue and strength properties. This feature allows for longer play times with lower weights. The Boss Audio CH6930 has a piezoelectric tweeter that is designed to resist sound overloads. With this tweeter, car owners don’t need to invest in a crossover due to its electrical property. It also features a butyl rubber surround that helps the speakers endure constant abuse without wear and tear. A drawback to the Boss Audio 6x9 speakers is it doesn’t produce sound quality and bassline notes as good as other premium models in its range. Its frame is also made of plastic, which affects its durability. However, if you are looking for a replacement for your worn-out factory-installed speakers, Boss Audio CH6930 is the best choice. Best 6x9 Speakers Honorable Mention: JBL GTO939

Amazon