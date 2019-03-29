TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Wheel chocks are a great tool for preventing accidents and keeping everyone safe when loading, unloading or servicing your vehicle. They can also be used for trailers, RVs, and anything else with wheels that you don’t want going anywhere. Read on to find the best wheel chocks for your needs. Best Overall Wheel Chocks: MaxxHaul 70472 Heavy Duty Chocks

Best Value Wheel Chocks: Camco 44414 Wheel Chocks

Best Wheel Chocks Honorable Mention: BAL RV Products X-Chocks Benefits of Wheel Chocks Enhanced safety. When you’re performing repairs or doing maintenance on your car or truck, the last thing you want is for it to start rolling away. That’s why wheel chocks are an absolute necessity. They block the wheels and prevent any moving or rolling, making your work as safe as it can be.

Park your RV. No more wood scraps or big rocks. If you've got an RV and really want to immobilize it while it's parked, wheel chocks are the way to go. They'll keep your RV from budging even one inch, giving you the ultimate peace of mind that your RV won't cause any damage.

Jack of all trades. If you ever work on a car that's been lifted with a floor jack, you'll want to be sure it won't move since it could cause serious injury or damage to property. Since parking brakes only block rear wheels on most cars, you'll want wheel chocks to further up the safety factor.

If you ever work on a car that’s been lifted with a floor jack, you’ll want to be sure it won’t move since it could cause serious injury or damage to property. Since parking brakes only block rear wheels on most cars, you’ll want wheel chocks to further up the safety factor. Docking boats. Keep your boat and vehicle damage-free with wheel chocks. Blocking the wheels of your truck or car will allow you to safely dock and undock a boat. Using brightly-colored, heavy-duty wheel chocks is the way to go.

$15-$40: In this price range, a variety of solid options are available. Many are well-made and durable, keeping your vehicle's wheels blocked and locked for many years to come. Materials vary from rubber and plastic up to aluminum and other metals.

At this price point, you’ll find a couple of basic options that vary in quality. Some of these are made from solid rubber, while others are crafted from a combination of plastic and rubber. $15-$40: In this price range, a variety of solid options are available. Many are well-made and durable, keeping your vehicle’s wheels blocked and locked for many years to come. Materials vary from rubber and plastic up to aluminum and other metals.

In this price range, a variety of solid options are available. Many are well-made and durable, keeping your vehicle’s wheels blocked and locked for many years to come. Materials vary from rubber and plastic up to aluminum and other metals. Over $40: If you’re looking to splurge on professional-grade, this is your price range. A number of full metal x-chocks come at this price, as do a variety of more traditional chocks. Materials and build tend to be solid and durable. Key Features Grip The most important feature of a solid wheel chock is the amount of grip it provides. There are two main sources for that traction—the underside of the chock and the wheel side. The underside should have notches, spikes, or other traction patterns to provide the most secure hold. On the wheel side, it’s important to look out for large grooves and deep patterns. These will provide the most hold and effectively block your wheels from moving. Size Different wheel sizes require different size chocks. The best way to figure out the size of chock you’ll need is to measure the height of the tires. The size of the wheel chock should be about 25% of the tire’s height for it to be effective. Also, keep in mind the terrain you’ll be using them on. If it’s a steep incline, you’ll want to add a bit of height in order to ensure safe blocking of the wheels. In those cases, it’s also critical to use more than one wheel chock. Other Considerations Color: If the wheel chocks will be used in a construction environment, consider getting them in a bright color such as orange or yellow. This will help with the visibility of the chocks, amping up the overall safety of the site.

If the wheel chocks will be used in a construction environment, consider getting them in a bright color such as orange or yellow. This will help with the visibility of the chocks, amping up the overall safety of the site. Adjustability: Depending on the type of chock you buy, some have adjustability mechanisms. Most commonly, metal chocks have this feature, allowing you to change either the angle and height of the chock or the amount of tension between tires (for x-chocks).

Depending on the type of chock you buy, some have adjustability mechanisms. Most commonly, metal chocks have this feature, allowing you to change either the angle and height of the chock or the amount of tension between tires (for x-chocks). Durability: This factor depends largely on the material the chock is made from. As a rule of thumb, metal is the most durable, with rubber, and plastic following. The way the chocks were manufactured and the overall quality of the materials also affect durability.

Number: Chocks typically come in sets of two, five, or ten, depending on the style and purpose. In most cases, you should use at least two chocks for safety reasons, but some vehicles and trailers will require more. Check your vehicle's user guide for more information. Best Wheel Chock Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Overall Wheel Chocks: MaxxHaul 70472 Heavy Duty Chocks

The best wheel chocks for most situations, these MaxxHaul heavy-duty wheel blocks will get the job done. All-weather construction and an extra strong rubber traction pad make these a great choice for securing your vehicle or trailer in almost any climate. They’re designed to perform better than plastic or resin-made wheel chocks, eliminating some of the slippage and other performance issues. A built-in handle makes them easy to place and remove without risking a jammed hand or finger. Plus, the rubber features an oil-resistant surface coating that makes them extra secure. Their lightweight-yet-durable design is strong enough to keep most vehicles securely in place, and their small size makes them easy to stow and take along. One thing to keep in mind is that rubber does have a pretty intense smell, so these chocks do tend to release that odor. Working in a well-ventilated area combats that issue pretty quickly. Other than that, keep in mind that super large tires won’t work with this type of chock. You’ll need something bigger to secure those tires. Best Value Wheel Chocks: Camco 44414 Wheel Chocks

Simple and easy to use, these wheel chocks from Camco are the way to go if you’re looking for a pick that won’t break the bank. Made from durable hard plastic with UV inhibitors, they’re durable and weather-resistant, making them great for blocking the wheels on your RV or camping trailer. They can be used with tire diameters of up to 26 inches and come in two different styles—with and without rope attachments. Designed mainly for re-hitching, these wheel chocks will also work in most other situations where your vehicle’s wheels need to be blocked, provided they fit correctly. They’re also lightweight, making them ideal for smaller cars. Keep in mind, though, that they won’t work with super small trailer wheels. Overall, these are a great pick that’s perfect for the occasional use. With these chocks, it’s important to remember that they’re not made for heavy loads, large tires, or long-term parking. For those uses, it’s a good idea to consider more durable options. Best Wheel Chock Honorable Mention: BAL RV Products X-Chocks

If you’re looking to stabilize the wheels of your RV, look no further than these high-quality metal x-chock wheel stabilizers. Made from durable aluminum, these chocks are designed to fit in between tandem tires, blocking them from moving by applying pressure. This is a highly effective and safe way to chock RV tires, providing the most stabilization and working with the tires’ natural movement rather than against them. These chocks will work with even the most tightly-spaced tires, adjusting from 1 ⅜ inch all the way up to 12 inches. The rust-inhibitive coating helps to weatherproof this model, and the sleek and lightweight design makes it easy to haul and use. A comfort-grip ratchet wrench is included in the set, making the pair ready to go out of the box. For best results, it’s a good idea to use both traditional chocks/levelers and to install these x-chocks as the last step. They’ll provide the best stabilization, keeping your RV or camping trailer from rocking. The only downside we noticed is that they won’t work with wide-spaced tires. Measure the distance between your tires to make sure these will fit for you.

