Best Car Alarm Systems: Secure Your Automotive Asset 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Your car is not just a mere means of transportation—it’s your trusted road trip companion, one of your most valuable assets, and perhaps most importantly, a mobile memory-making machine. The best way to protect your ride is by arming it with a car alarm system. We did the heavy lifting for you and found a few excellent options for the best car alarm system on the market.

Best Car Alarm System Overall: Python 5706P Responder

Best Value Car Alarm System: Avital 3100LX

Best Car Alarm System Honorable Mention: EASYGUARD EC002

Benefits of Car Alarm Systems

Protect your investment. The odds are that you paid a pretty penny for your shiny set of wheels, so it stands that you’d like to protect your investment. A car alarm system is the most cost-effective and easiest way to provide security against car theft.

The odds are that you paid a pretty penny for your shiny set of wheels, so it stands that you’d like to protect your investment. A car alarm system is the most cost-effective and easiest way to provide security against car theft. Lower your insurance premiums. Looking for a surefire way to lower your insurance rates? Adding a car alarm system to your vehicle will reduce your monthly insurance premiums by a considerable amount. In fact, the amount you’ll save on insurance will oftentimes offset the cost of an aftermarket car alarm within a year’s time.

Looking for a surefire way to lower your insurance rates? Adding a car alarm system to your vehicle will reduce your monthly insurance premiums by a considerable amount. In fact, the amount you’ll save on insurance will oftentimes offset the cost of an aftermarket car alarm within a year’s time. Peace of mind. Investing in an anti-theft car alarm system not only provides tangible security for your beloved ride, but also gives you peace of mind knowing that your vehicle is sufficiently safeguarded against theft. You’ll find this particularly comforting when you’re experiencing separation anxiety from being away from your cherished car during vacations.

Investing in an anti-theft car alarm system not only provides tangible security for your beloved ride, but also gives you peace of mind knowing that your vehicle is sufficiently safeguarded against theft. You’ll find this particularly comforting when you’re experiencing separation anxiety from being away from your cherished car during vacations. Quicker theft recovery. Most of the top-rated car alarms feature GPS tracking, so in the event that your vehicle is stolen, the alarm company can track your car and alert the authorities of its exact location. With this innovative technology on your side, law enforcement authorities can recover your vehicle quicker than cars that aren’t equipped with GPS tracking systems.

Most of the top-rated car alarms feature GPS tracking, so in the event that your vehicle is stolen, the alarm company can track your car and alert the authorities of its exact location. With this innovative technology on your side, law enforcement authorities can recover your vehicle quicker than cars that aren’t equipped with GPS tracking systems. Add high-end features. More advanced car security systems will sport innovative features such as remote engine start/stop for added convenience. Other premium touches include passive keyless entry and customizable alarm tones and volume.

Types of Car Alarm Systems

Active

Active car alarm systems are activated or deactivated when you touch a button. Contrary to passive alarms, simply locking the doors of your vehicle and walking away will not arm an active car alarm system. This type of car alarm is ideal for consumers who prefer a more engaged experience with securing their vehicle.

Passive

Passive car alarm systems automatically activate when the engine in your vehicle is turned off and the doors are locked. To deactivate a passive car security system, the driver must unlock the doors. This type of aftermarket car alarm is a great option for drivers who prefer a hands-off approach to secure their car.

Audible

As its name implies, audible car alarm systems emit an audible alert whenever it’s tripped. The audible alert ranges from the horn repeatedly honking to an attention-grabbing alarm tone. This type of alarm is effective in drawing attention to a would-be thief attempting to break into your vehicle, but it can be annoying if you accidentally set it off.

Silent

Silent car alarm systems alert the owner that their vehicle is being broken into. Since the thief doesn’t receive any audible cues that the alarm is set off, the owner is given the opportunity to catch the thief in the act. Owners in this scenario should alert the police of a potential break-in. Ensure that you verify whether or not your silent car alarm system does this automatically.

Immobilizing

Immobilizing car alarm systems require that your vehicle’s key is near your vehicle or it simply will not start. This is an excellent measure to deter car thieves from driving away with your pride and joy, unless the enterprising crook happens to have a copy of your key.

GPS

The best car alarm with GPS tracking helps locate your vehicle when it’s been stolen. Car alarm systems featuring GPS tracking pinpoint the precise location of a stolen vehicle, assisting the police with quickly recovering the car as well as apprehending the perpetrator.

Remote Start

Car alarm systems with remote start let you conveniently start your vehicle remotely. This is particularly helpful in cold climates because you can warm up your vehicle before you set off or blast the A/C so the cockpit is comfortable in hot climates. Finding the best car alarm with remote start isn’t too difficult, as shoppers will find many affordable options on the market.

Two-Way Paging

This type of car alarm system provides two-way communication between your vehicle’s alarm and the key fob. The two-way paging system alerts you when the alarm system on your vehicle has been activated or deactivated, when the doors are locked or unlocked, and when the alarm has been set off. Since there are a lot of options available, shopping for the best two-way car alarm can be tricky; however, you should be pleased with most models offered by reputable manufacturers.

Top Brands

Avital

Avital has been a trusted name in the vehicle security and remote start system business for over 18 years. Incorporating cutting-edge technology and user-friendliness into its car security systems, Avital offers consumers a diverse range of car alarm systems, including its popular Avital 3100LX.

Python

Based out of Southern California, Python has become one of the most recognized brands in the industry with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing automotive security and auto remote start systems. One of its top products is the Python 5706P Responder.

Viper

With its headquarters located in sunny Southern California, Viper has become one of the most revered car alarm brands with over 30 years of experience under its belt. Offering consumers everything from smartphone car alarms to remote start systems, one of its best-selling systems is the Viper 3106V.

Car Alarm System Pricing

Under $100: There are many car security systems available for under $100. These car alarm systems vary widely in terms of quality, features, and performance, so consumers must prioritize which qualities matter the most to them while shopping around.

There are many car security systems available for under $100. These car alarm systems vary widely in terms of quality, features, and performance, so consumers must prioritize which qualities matter the most to them while shopping around. $100-$199: This price range covers a vast assortment of car alarm systems. The options in this price range generally offer a solid mix or reliability, performance, and features for the money.

This price range covers a vast assortment of car alarm systems. The options in this price range generally offer a solid mix or reliability, performance, and features for the money. Over $199: The car alarm systems in this lofty price range deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and high-end features that you probably won’t find in less expensive models.

Key Features

Carjack Protection

Carjack protection combines chirping alarms, flashing lights, and ignition kill switches to draw maximum attention to car thieves attempting to break into your vehicle. This comprehensive feature aims to deter thieves from stealing your ride, and it’s quite effective at doing so. Carjack protection isn’t standard on all car alarm systems, but it may be an option on some models.

Encrypted Transmission

Unfortunately, determined car thieves don’t just rely on a crowbar to break into your car, rather they can simply hack the signal from your key fob and unlock your vehicle remotely. If your heart is set on a wireless car alarm system with remote entry, then it’s imperative that you find a system that employs an encrypted transmission to keep the tech-savvy thieves at bay.

Mobile App-Compatibility

Numerous car alarm system manufacturers offer specialized mobile apps which allow you to use your smartphone to effortlessly control and manage your vehicle’s security system. These handy remote apps let you monitor your car and receive text and email alerts notifying you of any security issues. As an added bonus, you don’t have to lug around an extra key fob or remote.

Shock Sensors

The top-rated car alarms on the market will most likely feature these motion sensors. In the event that your car is jostled or struck, the shock sensors detect this impact and send out an alert. If the car alarm system is equipped with a siren, the alert will trip the audible alarm. Additionally, if the alarm system features mobile alerts, you’ll be notified that your vehicle was hit.

Two-way Remotes

A basic car alarm typically features a one-way remote which lets you unlock and lock your vehicle’s doors, as well as arm and disarm the alarm. A two-way remote provides visual feedback that you’ve performed such common functions as turning on your engine, radio, or A/C. Some higher-end models even feature an LCD screen which displays inputs and security alerts.

Other Considerations

Ease of Installation: Installing an automotive anti-theft system can be a daunting task involving a bundle of wires and tinkering with your vehicle’s electrical system. Unless you have the time and technical know-how to attempt this job, it’s highly recommended that you have a professional install your alarm system. If you do want to roll up your sleeves and install it yourself, make sure you closely follow the instructions and contact the manufacturer if you need additional assistance.

Installing an automotive anti-theft system can be a daunting task involving a bundle of wires and tinkering with your vehicle’s electrical system. Unless you have the time and technical know-how to attempt this job, it’s highly recommended that you have a professional install your alarm system. If you do want to roll up your sleeves and install it yourself, make sure you closely follow the instructions and contact the manufacturer if you need additional assistance. Customization: Some premium car alarm systems let you customize certain features and functions of the security system. You may be able to customize everything from the tone of the siren to the sensitivity of the shock sensors. If you’re looking for a more personalized approach to automotive security, these anti-theft car alarms deliver—but usually at a higher cost.

Best Car Alarm System Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Alarm System Overall: Python 5706P Responder