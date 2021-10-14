Best Halo Headlights: Modernize and Improve Your Car’s Nighttime Visibility

Headlights can yellow and fog as they age, and a headlight bulb replacement or even a headlight restoration kit will fix a headlight that has seen the sun for several years. The only way to fix this issue is to get new headlight assemblies, and that’s a good time to consider halo headlights. Introduced by BMW, it was quickly pulled into the aftermarket realm. As with other headlights bulbs, however, the halo headlights market can be tough to wade through. We took a look at dozens of options to find out for you

Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Best Halo Headlights Reviews & Recommendations

The halo changes color via an app with a color wheel as well as a music function to make the lights shine in tune with the stereo. As is standard for this group of products, they are IP67 waterproof and have aluminum housing for no reduction in usability compared to stock units. An excellent 50,000-hour lifespan rounds out an excellently balanced product at a reasonable price with nearly no downside.

The Aukman seven-inch LED halo headlights are a great upgrade from a standard halogen headlight thanks to a 3600-lumen low beam and 4800-lumen high beam as these lights are significantly brighter than halogen. With a projector design LEDs, these lights promise reduced glare for oncoming traffic and a uniform beam pattern for excellent nighttime illumination. These lights are classy and reserved with a simple circular halo and intricate LED headlight design within the halo.

They are IP67 waterproof and have aluminum housing for no reduction in usability compared to stock units. A 50,000-hour headlight lifespan shows that the only downside to these lights are the lack of a color-changing halo. They aren’t without issue, however, as incorrect wiring instructions have been reported.

Vouke LED halo headlights are another great upgrade from a standard seven-inch halogen headlight. With a competitive 3500-lumen low beam and 4800-lumen high beam, these lights offer all of the performance with fewer frills for less money, and the design looks similar to our best rated product, just with fewer features. These do not feature color-changing capabilities but do have an amber switchback function for the turn signals, adding a touch of modern lighting to the front of any vehicle.

The segment-standard 50,000-hour lifespan is present, as well as LEDs for the main headlight unit. These headlights have a large, centrally mounted projector that will offer superior nighttime illumination, if you can look past the imposing design. They are expensive, however, and issues can occur with fitment on various makes and models.

These Sunpie rotating RGB halo headlights have the most striking halo design of any of the products we evaluated. They almost look like turbine blades, and the LEDs within the blades can rotate, meaning that they can change color one after the other for a spinning effect. Thanks to this design, the possibilities for color patterns and small-scale light shows are endless.

For just a little more than some standalone headlight options on our list, LX-Light has managed to offer decent LED fog lights with the halos. They are less bright than their standalone competitors, featuring a 3000-lumen low beam, but the fog lights add 1600 lumens to the fight. A unique feature of these headlights are glass lenses, which will help them last much longer and add ruggedness to their overall performance. A 50,000-hour lifespan makes sure that these headlights will stand the test of time.

These LX-Light seven-inch LED halo headlights and LED fog lights present an excellent value for their performance and aesthetics. While they might not have the color-changing bells and whistles or provide the most brightness, they are the best value for any headlight and fog light combo.

All of the standard segment highlights are here: 50,000-hour lifespan, waterproof, and anti-flicker design packaged into one neat plug-and-play headlight. While the LED headlight performance doesn’t top the segment, it sits at a respectable 3200 lumens for the low beam with a 6000 Kelvin color temperature. These are a touch more expensive than others on this list, and though you get a full RGB remote, it has limited colors.

These Sunpie headlights offer a competitive amount of features, functionality, and aesthetics to our top picks but just lost out over their price. RGB color-changing halos are standard with this headlight, as well as controls via smartphone app. These headlights also come with a physical remote.

How We Selected the Products

We took a look at a few dozen products for our list here. Prioritizing DOT certification, effective nighttime illumination, and a reasonably high-quality plug-and-play headlight were top concerns. A secondary consideration was the style of the RBG halo as aesthetics. We avoided products with no DOT certification, no illuminated halos, and products with subpar headlight brightness.

Our product selections, rankings, and awards for this story are based on research. While we haven’t conducted real-world testing on all of these products yet, we’ve looked at consumer testimonials and data, tutorials, and general discussions on social media and in forums. We also consider price and specification in the context of the segment. And, of course, we rely on our institutional knowledge of the automotive landscape to weed out weak products.

Buying Guide/What to Look for

Headlights are one of the most commonly modified but most important parts of a car in terms of safety and nighttime driving. For halo headlights, most full assemblies come with extra-bright LED-specific projectors for the actual headlight, while an array of LED diodes will illuminate the halos for a unique light signature at night. Whether you want a color-changing RGB halo, a switchback halo with white and amber, or a halo headlight that will grab the attention of everyone at the car meet, you still need to see at night, and these halo headlights provide superior night vision for any compatible vehicle.

What to Consider When Buying Halo Headlights

Types of Halo Headlights

RGB

RGB halo headlights are simply halo headlights that can change color on the red, green, and blue spectrum. These lights are designed with trios of LEDs in those colors that can blend together to form thousands of hues depending on the product. For most RGB halos, there are predetermined colors on a smartphone app or physical remote, and some will offer a limitless color wheel on a smartphone app. A few even offer a music functionality that allows the LEDs to pulse in time with music. Your choice here depends highly on your desire to personalize and change the look of your vehicle over time.

Amber switchback

These are the most common form of halo headlight without a color-changing function. They offer a simple white LED halo ring with another set of amber LEDs on the same board that can be wired to the turn signals of a vehicle, providing another set of ultra bright LEDs for maximum visibility. A primary concern with normal white halos is the arrangement of the LEDs and how well diffused the light is. Some lights will come with ugly individual LEDs while higher-quality lights will make them look smooth and uniform.

RGB rotating

Similar to the RGB color changing headlights from before, these have the ability to control individual LEDs within the halo for even more control over colors. Better yet, these lights can use this control to produce movement and visual effects, further elevating the aesthetics of a car. This is the most extreme version of an RGB halo headlight, and it is for those who enjoy maximum customization of their cars and striking visual effects at night.

Halo Headlight Key Features

Brightness

At the end of the day, you still have to use these aesthetically pleasing headlights for nighttime illumination. Be wary of products with less than 3000 lumens of brightness. You want between 3200 and 3600 lumens for a low-beam headlight. The halos themselves don’t increase the light’s power.

Lifespan

Because of the amount of LEDs in every halo headlight, lifespan is a major feature of any halo headlight. Up to 20 individual LEDs can live in some LED halo headlights, so the longer the lifespan, the more likely the halos will last without annoyingly dead LEDs causing a dark spot in the halo.

The best LEDs are rated to 50,000 hours, but a normal variance between 30,000 and 50,000 hours is perfectly acceptable.

Warranty

Finally, warranty is something that should be considered. Even if the LEDs are rated to a 50,000-hour lifespan, mistakes can happen, and faulty lights can be sold to unsuspecting consumers. If a light supplier offers a warranty of at least one year, you can rest a little easier. Warranty is a strong indicator of quality on most products in general.

Halo Headlights Tips and Tricks

To help you bridge the information gap regarding halo headlights, here’s a selection of what we’ve learned along the way.

Make sure the headlights you buy are compatible with your vehicle. Although some headlights are universal, it is important to check your manufacturer’s manual just to be sure you are buying the right fit.

When aligning your headlights, make sure they are pointing slightly downwards to prevent blinding other motorists.

Since laws regarding headlights vary from state to state, ensure the headlamps you purchase comply with the regulations in your area to avoid trouble with the authorities.

FAQs

Q: Are aftermarket headlights legal for the road?

The aftermarket offers many options that include DOT-approved headlights and non-DOT headlights, which are recommended for non-headlight use such as fog lights or turn signals. Make sure to look at your local laws for guidance if a non-DOT halo headlight is legal for your local roads.

Q: Can I install aftermarket headlights on my own?

Yes, it is possible to install headlights at home if you are armed with some simple tools. Some headlamps that are difficult to install, however. In such cases, you need to consult a professional.

Q: Is brighter always better?

Not necessarily. It’s important to consider the kind of headlights you are purchasing and look at the design of the projector or reflector. Generally, a larger more round projector will throw light farther than a smaller one, and the design varies from each halo headlight.

Final Thoughts

We chose the Aukmak LED Headlights as our best pick overall. They’re the best balance of features and usability while being at a competitive price.

Those of us on a budget should check out the Vouke halo headlights. They offer a similar amount of practical performance while dropping frills like RGB.

About the Author

Chris Rosales has owned 12 cars of questionable quality, is an experienced motorsports photographer, and a good all-around wrench. When he isn’t tinkering with his car in his home garage, you can catch Chris in the canyons around SoCal. He also hopelessly hankers for European cars, but he knows he should get something Japanese eventually.