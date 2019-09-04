Best Transmission Coolers: Improve Your Car’s Performance 

Benefits of Transmission Coolers

Keep your transmission from overheating. The primary purpose of a transmission cooler is to keep the hydraulic fluid inside the transmission cool. The optimal temperature for this fluid and your transmission is 170-degrees Fahrenheit or lower. But when the temperature increases beyond this point—especially if this frequently happens—it can lead to permanent damage and costly repairs.

Types of Transmission Coolers

Tube and Fin Cooler

This type of transmission cooler tends to be the most budget-friendly. Its defining characteristic is that it features an S-shaped tube that is surrounded by fins. The tubing houses the transmission’s fluid, and the fins help to draw heat away from the tube, cooling the fluid. Typically, these models are made of aluminum. Tube and fin coolers are a common option and are highly recommended for older car models or if you only tow heavy loads occasionally. However, they are not recommended for overdrive transmissions and are considered the least efficient option for a transmission cooler.

Plate and Fin Cooler

Plate and fin coolers are similar in design to the tube and fin cooler except they have a higher efficiency rating. Instead of an S-shaped tube, the tubing is horizontal and is placed between two aluminum fin plates. The plate and fin model is much more efficient than the tube and fin style because it can cool a larger quantity of fluid in a shorter amount of time and requires less space as well. While it is pricier than the tube and fin cooler, it is a better option for modern cars and vehicles that frequently tow heavy loads.

Stacked Plate Cooler

This is the most efficient option of the three styles of coolers. As the name implies, this cooler is made up of a series of plates that surround the fluid tubing. The design allows for optimal airflow, which contributes to the faster cooling speeds that are associated with this model. Even though this is the most expensive option, it’s your best bet if you’re using your vehicle for racing or heavy-duty towing.

Top Brands

Hayden

Hayden Automotive is a U.S.-based aftermarket automotive accessories brand that focuses almost exclusively on designing performance cooling products for transmissions, engines, and power steering fluid, but it also manufactures clutches. The company is headquartered in Texas and has been in business for over 50 years. While it’s known for its aftermarket category, it also supplies OEM parts to automakers. Hayden is one of the best-known names and trusted brands for transmission coolers.

B&M

B&M is a popular aftermarket car accessories brand that is best known for the B&M Shifter. The brand has created a name for itself within the racing community and is known for creating quality shift sticks, transmissions, transmission coolers, and additional parts to help improve the performance of your car. It’s one of the top-rated aftermarket brands for transmission coolers, especially with its SuperCooler Automatic Transmission kit.

Mishimoto

Mishimoto is a younger brand within the transmission cooler niche, but it is well-respected. With nearly 20 years of experience, the company has proven itself as an aftermarket authority for all of your car cooling needs. In particular, the brand creates products for older car models. While it does emphasize its performance racing categories, Mishimoto also creates transmission coolers and other accessories for everyday use. It is known for creating make-specific transmission coolers; however, they do have a few styles that are universal.

Transmission Cooler Pricing

$20 to $50: Budget-conscious shoppers should be able to find a decent transmission cooler, especially within the tube and fin and plate and fin categories. While there aren’t many within this price range that are standout options, it is possible to upgrade your car’s performance without breaking the bank.

Key Features

Compatibility

Because the three types of transmission coolers each offer unique features depending on your goals, usage, and the age of your car, it’s important to check for compatibility before purchasing one. An older car model might not be compatible with a stacked plate cooler, and if you frequently tow heavy loads, a tube and fin model is not the right option either. Also, many brands build transmission coolers that are specific to a particular make of car. They will often specify whether a cooler is universal (fits any car) or if it only works with a specific make.

Ease of Installation

If you’re planning to install an automatic transmission cooler yourself and you aren’t a mechanic or car enthusiast, you’re going to want to look for cooler models that are easy to install. Not all models are equal when it comes time for installation. Take the time to do your research before you make a purchase so that the process matches your skill level.

Efficiency

This refers to how quickly your transmission cooler will cool the transmission fluid. Efficiency will also depend on the amount of wear and tear you’re putting on your car and the rating given to the cooler you’re planning to buy. It’s important to research this information so that you aren’t buying a transmission cooler that isn’t rated to meet the demands you’re putting on your car.

Materials and Design

Since the goal of any transmission cooler is to quickly reduce the temperature of the transmission’s fluid, you want to make sure that the cooler is made from efficient materials and with a design that’s optimized to achieve this goal.

Other Considerations

Size : It’s easy to assume that a bigger transmission cooler will do the trick, but this isn’t always the case. More important than the size of the actual cooler is its compatibility with your car’s specifications and capacity.

Best Transmission Cooler Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Transmission Cooler Overall: B&M 70268 SuperCooler Automatic Transmission Cooler