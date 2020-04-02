Best Car Bras: Protect and Give Your Car Style

The dark color of the fabric fades quickly in the sun. It also isn’t as durable as other car covers. Expect it to last just a couple of years before it needs replacing.

The fabric is breathable and durable so that your car’s paint is protected. The installation of this car bra is easy with an easy-to-use fastening system.

This car bra is made of stretchy fabric that contours around the shape of your Camaro. It fits all 6th generation and newer Camaros. There’s heavy-duty elastic trim to hold the edges.

The clips can break loose and cause the car bra to come off of your car. Double-check that you receive the correct car bra for your car upon delivery.

You’ll get a custom fit with this car bra thanks to the patterned design. The high-quality materials are durable and protective of your car.

Protect the front of your car with this leather grain vinyl car bra. Once applied, it will provide full front end maximum protection. It fits Chevy Impala models from 2006 through 2016.

The stitching can tear and cause the bra to fall apart. This is partially due to the extremely tight fit. This tight fit also makes installation incredibly challenging.

The back of this car bra is lined with super soft flannel to protect your car’s paint. All of the hooks and tabs are vinyl-coated to give them longevity and protect your car.

This car bra features double stitching and padding to provide the most amount of protection. It has a memory fit to make removal and installation easier. The outside has UV protection. Fits a Chevy Colorado.

There are car bra covers that vary in protection levels from minimal to full coverage. Protect your car’s paint job with one of these car masks.

Some people go out of their way to take care of their cars. But what do you do to protect your car during its most vulnerable time? A car bra protects the front end of your vehicle while you drive. It prevents your bumper and hood from getting dings, nicks, and dents.

Unfortunately, the car bra has a very tight fit. It can cause the stitching to tear, and the installation can be a serious challenge.

The entire bra is lined with soft flannel to provide your car paint with superior protection. There’s a vinyl coating on all of the hooks and tabs to protect your car.

This black full-coverage car bra will protect your Chevy Colorado. It’s made of 25-ounce vinyl and has double stitching to reinforce its construction. There’s extra padding in the high-impact areas to provide your car with additional protection. The cover has a memory fit quality that makes putting it on and off easier.

However, be careful about how you install it. The clips can break loose, which can cause the whole bra to fall off. You should also check that you have the right cover upon delivery. The customized cut means that you need the exact one for your model of car or it won’t work.

The high-quality materials of this car bra make it durable and protective. It covers down below the fender to give you maximum coverage and protection. It fits Chevy Impala models from 2006 through 2016.

This car cover looks and feels like leather but is actually vinyl. Once installed, it will fully protect your car’s front end. It has a custom fit, thanks to its specialized patterns. It has cutouts for the headlights and grille.

Unfortunately, the dark color of this cover won’t last. It’ll fade quickly when left in the sun. It’s also not as durable as other car covers. You’ll need to replace it every couple of years.

The mesh cloth protects the car while also allowing for airflow. This cuts down on temperature issues with the engine. It’s easy to install the cover, and it will effectively protect your car’s paint.

This car bra is made of durable synthetic mesh material with heavy-duty elastic trim. All of the hardware is black and hidden so that you can’t see it. The cloth wraps from underneath the bottom of the fender and up to the bottom edge of the hood.

Benefits of Car Bras

Protection. As you are driving, rocks kick up, bugs splatter, and different types of road debris hit your car. This will damage the paint. A car bra puts a protective barrier over your car’s finish.

Types of Car Bras

Full

This style of car bra provides the most coverage on the front end of your car. It covers the entire grill and the entire bumper area. It typically covers the front area of the hood and fenders. You should be able to still easily open the hood with this type of car bra. Because of the complete coverage, you need to buy one that’s meant for your car’s make, model, and year. That way, it can account for vehicle-specific features, such as pop-up headlights or fog lights.

T-Style

If you’re looking for a bit more hood protection, then consider the t-bar style car hood bra. This style of bra extends up the hood and attaches to the center top of the hood. This creates an upside-down “T” on the front of the car. Some car bras will only cover the hood, while others will also extend down and cover the front grille and bumper.

Sport

If you want to balance protection with style, then a sport car bra may work better. This style of bra lets you protect the front bumper but allows you to show off your grille. It wraps around the most prominent edges, which are the areas that suffer the greatest beating. By leaving the grille exposed, you can have a custom grille that will change the look of your car.

Top Brands

Covercraft

Founded in southern California in 1965, Covercraft is now based in Oklahoma. It’s one of the most well-known companies that make car covers and automotive accessories. The company is known for producing custom-fit covers and has over 450,000 patterns in its library. Check out the Covercraft Front End Cover and experience the quality for yourself.

Lebra

The Lebra brand is a brand under the Covercraft umbrella. Covers under the Lebra brand label are custom cut from model-specific patterns to give your car the closest fit possible. Only the highest quality materials are used to ensure longevity. The Lebra Black Custom Front End Cover is a perfect example of the company’s commitment to excellence.

Colgan

For over 30 years, Colgan has been a leader in the car and truck accessory market. It was the first company to start selling car bras online in 1995. Since then, the company has grown to spread its car bras all over the world from its headquarters in Seattle, Washington. The Colgan Custom Fit Original Front End Mask will both protect your car and complement its looks.

Car Bras Pricing

Under $50: These covers are smaller and easier to install. They tend to have more simplified attachment systems. The fabric tends to be lower quality and thinner than more expensive products.

Key Features

Attachment

Pay attention to how the car bra attaches to your car. There are several different methods, so look for one that is both easy to use and secure when installed. Velcro can be easy to work with but is not always durable or secure. Hooks can be more challenging to work with but can be more secure once installed.

Durability

Look at the material that’s used to make the bra. Vinyl is very popular. This is okay, but it needs to be a high-quality vinyl or it may break and tear. UV protection boosts a car bra’s durability as the sun’s rays can weaken the material. You also need high-quality attachments, or you risk the bra falling off. The hooks could break and snap, which can damage your car.

Coverage

Think about how much coverage you want for your car. The more parts of your car that are covered, the more protected it is. However, the more of your car that’s covered, the less of the actual car you can see. Larger covers are also more expensive and require more effort to install.

Other Considerations

Ease of Cleaning: You can remove some bras and throw them in the washing machine. This is the easiest way to clean an all-cloth cover. Others you need to carefully wipe down with a cloth. Pay attention to the material the cover is made out of so you don’t use a harmful chemical cleaner on it.

You can remove some bras and throw them in the washing machine. This is the easiest way to clean an all-cloth cover. Others you need to carefully wipe down with a cloth. Pay attention to the material the cover is made out of so you don’t use a harmful chemical cleaner on it. UV Protection: Look for a cover that has UV protection. It’s going to be out in the sun, so UV protection keeps it from drying out and cracking. Covers without UV protection will grow brittle and fall apart faster. Stretchy materials and elastic become weak and no longer maintain their tight fit.

Look for a cover that has UV protection. It’s going to be out in the sun, so UV protection keeps it from drying out and cracking. Covers without UV protection will grow brittle and fall apart faster. Stretchy materials and elastic become weak and no longer maintain their tight fit. Ease of Use: Periodically take the cover off and clean underneath it. Otherwise, the trapped dirt and dust can wear away at your car’s paint finish. A cover that’s too hard to take off and put back on means you’re less likely to do it. Look for a cover that’s easy to install so that you can wipe down the car more often.

Best Car Bras Reviews & Recommendations 2020