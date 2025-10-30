Under $200: This Citizen Weekender Watch Is a Great Score on Sale at 55% Off and More Deals Are Live

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re looking for a clean and classy watch from a solid brand for under $200, this Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Avion is a great deal during this random Amazon sale. It’s less than half price at $168.74 right now, and there are a few other attractive options on discount, too.

A couple of weeks ago, we highlighted a Seiko sale, and people seemed to be really into it. So, since then, I’ve added watches to the list of various items I look out for sales on to share in our deals posts. There are a handful of Citizen chronographs being offered at a slight discount, but this steel-bracelet blue-bezel unit (specific model number BM7550-52L) is truly a steal of a deal for however long this 55%-off pricing lasts.

55% Off: Citizen Eco-Drive Weekender Avion (Steel) for $168.74 See It

If you’re willing to spend a few more bucks and like a leather-strap look, this chronograph model has a neat automotive-type vibe you guys might be into:

25% Off: Citizen Brycen Chronograph for $296.25 See It

Citizen is a great-value watch brand, comparable to Seiko, consistently offering good quality for its price point, with a lot of nice offerings under $500 and some premium stuff over $1,000. The Weekender watch linked here has a cool casual/industrial look that I think people who are into cars will dig. There’s also a “field watch” version with a khaki bracelet and black face that’s under $200 as well—it’s just not at as deep a discount because the base price is lower.

If you prefer a chronograph or sports watch, here are a few other good-looking Citizens you can get on sale for the time being. Remember, these prices are accurate as I’m writing this up, but Amazon can make changes at any time, so check back often if the sale is over when you find this story.