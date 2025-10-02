What Tax Credit? Hyundai Slashes Ioniq 5 EV Price by Nearly $10,000

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s a turbulent time for the automotive industry, to say the least. Even without new tariffs and regulatory whiplash throwing everything out of whack, this is still a sector experiencing a fundamental technological transformation. It is happening; the question is, how quickly? Hyundai, in particular, may have enjoyed a welcome boost in EV sales due to the tax credit ending, but it knows it’s going to have to buck the trend of rising prices to keep shoppers interested. So that’s exactly what it’s doing.

In an era when all cars, especially the fun ones, are getting more expensive, Hyundai has slashed close to five figures off almost every configuration of the Ioniq 5 for the coming model year. It has also extended its own $7,500 discount through October on 2025 vehicles, to cover the federal rebate ending. The table below shows the difference in pricing for every trim between 2025 and 2026:

Ioniq 5 Trim Horsepower 2026 Price 2025 Price 2026 Price Reduction SE RWD Standard Range 168 hp $36,600 $44,200 $7,600 SE RWD 225 hp $39,100 $48,250 $9,150 SEL RWD 225 hp $41,400 $51,200 $9,800 Limited RWD 225 hp $46,675 $55,900 $9,225 SE AWD 320 hp $42,600 $51,750 $9,150 SEL AWD 320 hp $44,900 $54,700 $9,800 XRT AWD 320 hp $47,875 $57,100 $9,225 Limited AWD 320 hp $50,575 $59,800 $9,225 All prices include $1,600 freight charge.

Every trim, save the base SE Standard Range single motor, rear-wheel-drive model, is more than $9,000 cheaper for the 2026 model year. The biggest discount is for SEL models; whether you choose rear- or all-wheel drive, it’s a $9,800 savings. That means that, heading into 2026, you can walk away with a range-topping, Limited AWD vehicle for slightly less than you might’ve paid to purchase an SEL RWD, sans credits, in the past year.

It’s a pretty gutsy move from Hyundai, especially because up until U.S. Ioniq 5 production began in May, the only surefire way to get the full $7,500 IRS rebate was to lease. At times, such discounts would also be available on financed cars. When you take that into consideration, the savings here aren’t quite as enticing, but hey—even if the SUV’s a grand or two cheaper, that’s nothing to sneeze at in this economy, when the tide is unfortunately moving in the opposite direction.

The threat of the credit evaporating resulted in a considerable sales boost for Hyundai EVs over the preceeding weeks, to the tune of a 153% rise in sales. Extending the discounts may keep that momentum going, and they should, because the Ioniq 5 is a very good EV. Of course, the one we’d select is the Ioniq 5 N; perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s the lone outlier not on the list for a price drop at the moment.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Limited.

