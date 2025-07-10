Boy-Racer Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is a Gear-Banging EV Sedan With 641 HP

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Hyundai isn’t watering down its electrified boy-racer aesthetic with the Ioniq 6 N, which just debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. It takes everything that made the Ioniq 5 N our EV of the year in 2024 and upgrades it, all in a more traditional performance sedan package. The 6 has the credentials—641 horsepower and 3.2 seconds to 60 mph, among them—along with tangible handling tweaks that ought to make it even better than its hot hatch stablemate.

There’s no confusing the 6 N with a normal Ioniq, either. Motorsport geeks will notice the swan neck rear wing first, but anybody can spot the black-and-red exterior accent work, especially when it contrasts with the new Performance Blue Pearl paint. (Performance Blue was already Hyundai N’s hero color, but this time, it has a pearl finish to it. Smart.) And being a 2026 model-year, it wears the new front-end facelift with razor-thin LEDs.

Hyundai

The dual-motor, all-wheel drivetrain spins up a total output of 601 hp, though it’s capable of 641 hp in short bursts with N Grin Boost mode active. If you aren’t familiar with that gimmick from the Ioniq 5 N, it maximizes acceleration for 10 seconds while optimizing motor responsiveness for on-track passes.

The Ioniq 6 N packs plenty of other party tricks, too, some of which deserve a bit more ink. First is the updated N e-Shift, which is tuned to minimize performance loss between “gear changes” in the hotted-up 6. This time around, it also works with the specialized performance features like N Launch Control, N Drift Optimizer, N Grin Boost, and N Torque Distribution. Hyundai saw how positively most people responded to this feature on the Ioniq 5 N and decided to lean in even further.

Hyundai

This car should sound better, too, thanks to improved cabin acoustics and audio hardware. I know it seems lame in theory, and you might even think it’s lame in practice, but the press release reads like the N Active Sound + system is getting the artificial exhaust equivalent of an X-pipe; it’s not a massive change, but rather, an incremental improvement. Hyundai says it achieves this with an Acoustic Design Processor that “delivers an enriched sound stage that makes each journey aurally immersive,” whether you have it tuned to the racing-inspired Ignition setting or sci-fi-esque Lightspeed.

And finally, the Ioniq 6 N can manage its 84 kilowatt-hour battery for peak power deployment and also preservation when necessary. The N Battery mode enables it to pre-condition the cells to optimal temps for drag racing, sprint racing, or endurance racing.

All of this is well and good, but there are still tons of people who don’t care about those features. Fortunately, Hyundai didn’t stop short of making legitimate mechanical improvements. The Ioniq 6 N wears stroke-sensing, electronically controlled dampers with a wide range of adjustments to make it tight on the track but not too tight on your around-town commute. Hyundai is also claiming “fully redesigned suspension geometry” to go along with a “reengineered chassis.” A lowered roll center means it has improved cornering grip, as well as better high-speed stability.

Hyundai

Hyundai found success with the Ioniq 5 N, an EV that “goes out of its way to not feel like an EV at all.” The Ioniq 6 N is more of the same, and I have every reason to believe that, however you feel about the 5, you’ll also feel that way about this. You either love it or hate it, and you know, it’s OK for cars to be divisive like that.

