You Can Get a Kia EV6 for Nearly $13,000 Off Before the Refresh Rolls Around

While we're waiting for carmakers to hurry up and make actually cheap EVs, I suppose the next best thing is discounts. And now that summer has rolled around, carmakers such as Kia and Polestar are trying to offload EVs with aggressive deals that knock thousands off MSRP. The 2024 Kia EV6 is getting its biggest discount to date, according to Cars Direct, which lowers the price of the EV crossover by nearly $13,000. But there's a catch: any Kia EV6 model that prospective buyers are looking at has to be among eligible vehicles, which is determined by VIN as part of Kia's VIN Summer Sticker Sales Event.

The program gives Kia EV6 buyers an incentive of $1,500 on select VINs through July 8. It began on May 10, so the sale is currently ongoing. The incentive is stackable with a $7,500 customer cash incentive for a total of $9,000 off sticker. And there's a $500 loyalty discount that can raise the price cut to $9,500 for folks who are buying an EV6, rather than leasing. Given the starting price of the EV6 at $43,975, this latest sale can potentially reduce the price to $34,475—provided that the VIN qualifies, of course.

Kia

If you are not sure you want to own an EV long-term and would rather lease the EV6, then the deal can be sweetened via incentives in states like California, Oregon, and Washington. There, a 24-month lease can be found with discounts up to $10,800. When combined with the VIN and loyalty bonuses, the price cut goes up to $12,800 off MSRP. Cars Direct says that the biggest discounts apply to the AWD GT-Line models of the Kia EV, although there was no specific mention of the top-of-the-line EV6 GT, which has been heavily discounted in the past.

In a bulletin that Kia sent dealers informing them of the VIN bonus, the Korean carmaker didn't disclose what makes a car eligible. So, your mileage may vary. Think of it as a VIN lottery that can slash the price anywhere from $9,500 to $12,800 depending on whether you are interested in buying or leasing. Again, the figures quoted above depend entirely on VIN so discounts might be less than the max amount allowed by the program.

The 2024 Kia EV6 starts with the Light Short Range trim, and battery range sits between 218 and 310 miles depending on trim. For those of you wondering, similar discounts are not currently available for the Hyundai Ioniq 5, despite it being the EV6's not-so-distant cousins. The Kia EV6 remains the one to buy when seeking incentives, and if you aren't a fan of the 2025's facelifted design, now's the time to buy.

2025 Kia EV6. Kia