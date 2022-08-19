The 2023 Kia EV6 Has 576 HP, Drift Mode, Is Quicker Than a Ferrari Roma

Kia's EV6 was already my personal favorite EV on the market, with good looks, solid performance, and a plentiful list of features. If that wasn't satisfactory, Kia has another option. On Friday, Kia unveiled the EV6 GT, a 576 HP all-wheel-drive performance version of its small electric crossover.

Kia

The EV6 GT looks fantastic. It's called a crossover, just like its lower-trim brethren, but I still insist it's the modern interpretation of a wagon, and who among us isn't excited for a 576-hp wagon? I do admit, I wish it were just a little wilder (give me some searing pastel paint and a big wing, Hyundai N style, please!); nonetheless, underneath that relatively tame exterior lies a behemoth of a powertrain that can push the wagon from 0-60 in 3.4 seconds and up to a top speed of 161 mph. It does that with the help of a 160-kW front motor and a 270-kW rear motor that combined achieve the aforementioned 576 hp and 546 pound-feet of torque. This puts Kia's four-door into similar leagues—on paper, at least—as lower trims of Porsche's Taycan. Indeed, Kia says that in third-party testing, the EV6 GT "out-accelerated a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD," which is a high target to aim for.

Similar to the lower-trim models of the EV6, the EV6 GT sits on an 800-volt architecture that allows for rapid charging from 10% to 80% of battery capacity in less than 20 minutes. That architecture is integrated with the same 77.4-kWh battery the GT-Line and Wind trims use on the base EV6, although given the higher output of the GT, that pack offers 12% less range than the shortest-range base model, at just 206 miles.

Enough hard data, though: it also comes with various high-performance oriented chassis bits, including massive 15-inch front brakes, electronically controlled suspension damping, and torque-vectoring to direct power to the Goodyear Eagle F1 rubber with the most grip. The base EV6 was already one of my favorite-handling EVs, because it disguises its lithium-laden heft so well and feels composed well past where I'd expect a typical crossover to—the EV6 GT promises to dial those tendencies to the maximum.