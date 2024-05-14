2025 Kia EV6 Brings Bigger Battery, Longer Range, and Sharper Styling

The Kia EV6 has only been out for about two years, and it's still a solid EV. But unlike some EV manufacturers, Kia isn't content to let it go aeons without improvement. Instead, it's rolling out a facelift for the EV6 that improves its performance on all fronts, from range to safety, and refreshes its styling to match.

Anticipated for the 2025 model year, the updated EV6 will remain on the E-GMP platform but feature a stiffer B-pillar for more chassis rigidity, improving crash safety. Its frequency-sensitive damping has been retuned to improve ride comfort, while additional sound deadening further quiets its cabin. The battery will grow from 77.4 kilowatt-hours to 84, which Kia says improves range by up to four percent on long-range rear-wheel-drive models. Though Kia didn't give a U.S.-specific range estimate, that may translate to approximately 12 miles of added range.

2025 Kia EV6 GT-Line. Kia

The updated EV6 gets revised headlights, new paint options, and different bumpers on the GT-Line trim. They might foretell stylistic changes coming on an updated EV6 GT performance model, though Kia didn't indicate plans to update as of this time. If an update is coming, it may also see power increase from 576 horsepower to match the Pikes Peak-bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 N's 641 hp.

Behind the scenes, it seems wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto are now standard, along with improved remote parking assist and steering wheel grip detection. This likely ties into the SUV's enhanced driving assist tech, as well as its new onboard streaming features. EV6s will also feature extra connectivity, and expanded over-the-air update systems that can improve more areas of the car.

U.S. prices and availability haven't been announced yet, but the base model will start at the equivalent of $40,500 in South Korea. Considering the 2024 model costs another $2,000 or so here in the States, we should expect at least as much of a price hike when the 2025 Kia EV6 reaches our shores.