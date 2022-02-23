The Kia EV6 is the first major salvo the Korean automaker has fired into the electric vehicle market. The stylish, futuristic SUV boasts long range and solid performance, and now, Kia is looking to sweeten the deal further. Kia will offer new owners 1,000 kilowatt-hours of free charging across the Electrify America network, as reported by CarScoops.

The program gives new owners of a Kia EV6 a full three years after the date of purchase to use the charging credits. Customers need only to create an Electrify America account and use an enrolment code provided by Kia to access the 1,000 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging.

Fitted with the 77.4 kWh battery, one would expect around 13 full charges if ignoring efficiency in the calculation. Realistically, with EVs typically using from 10 to 15% more energy to charge than actually ends up in the battery, you'd expect closer to 11-12 full charges from the 1,000 kWh credit.

The big battery Kia EV6 gets from 274 to 310 miles of range, depending on if you're driving the AWD or RWD model. Thus, from 11-12 full charges, you could expect to get something like 3400 to 3700 miles of driving out of 1,000 kWh of charging credit. Kia's figures suggest 3,500 to 4,000 miles of range is expected; with slightly more efficient charging than the numbers used in our calculation, this is readily achievable.