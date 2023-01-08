Watch a 576-HP Kia EV6 GT Obliterate Its Rear Tires Lapping the Nurburgring

Electrification has become the great automotive equalizer. Electric motors offer such easy, accessible performance that even brands that were never known for making performance cars can compete with the best in the world. Take the Kia EV6 GT, for example. The 576-horsepower electric hatchback is not only capable of impressive, sports car-beating speed but it also has the ability to be a hooligan on track, as evidenced by it sliding around the Nürburgring in this new video.

It's incredibly fun to see the EV6 GT act like a hoon. For the most part, videos of electric performance cars are entirely one-note: they feature owners showing off how fast they are in a straight line, to impress (and sometimes frighten) their passengers. To say it's grown tiresome is an understatement. We get it, electric cars are fast. Which is why it's so fun to instead watch an electric car do its best Toyota GR86 impression at the world's most famously difficult track.

More impressive than just the drifting is its controllability. The driver in this video is able to easily hold and control their slides, which isn't common in an all-wheel drive, dual-motor EV. The Kia EV6 GT is a performance EV but who knew it was a genuine little drift weapon too? So cool. The video doesn't say whether the driver used the car's drift mode but they don't seem to be, as it seems too composed most of the time. At several points in the video, the EV6 GT is not only seen outperforming some more famously exciting sports cars but it looks like its driver is having even more fun.

Some old-school car enthusiasts bemoan the advent of electric sports cars and dismiss them for lacking the fun-factor of gas-powered ones. And there's some merit to those complaints. However, the EV6 GT proves that electric sports cars can not only be just as fast (usually faster) than piston-powered ones but they can also be just as fun.