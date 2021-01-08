The Chrysler's TC by Maserati Dealership VHS Is Endearingly Delusional About a Major Automotive Flop

Way before the Internet made learning about new products easy for the masses, dealerships received VHS tapes to train them on upcoming models. Now, these are fascinating time capsules as to how manufacturers positioned their own products—their hopes, their dreams and most importantly, their target customers. Perhaps the most optimistic one I've ever seen is this series of tapes for Chrysler's TC by Maserati, a legendarily costly sales flop.

The dealership VHS describes it as "a luxury sport coupe whose stunning style is hand-hewn by Maserati coachworkers." To everyone else, it looked all too much like a bargain-basement Chrysler LeBaron, and even though it was mechanically different and rode on an entirely different platform, few were willing to pay the extra premium to get a few extra Maserati trident logos and a leather interior that would make Ricardo Montalbán blush with envy.