Massive Collection With Hundreds of Rare and Vintage Cars Unearthed After Owner Passes Away

Before engineer and businessman Jeff Begg passed away on May 27, 2018, he left his family the keys to a secret he kept from almost everyone he knew. His "dirty little secret," as he apparently called it, was an anything-but-little collection of vintage cars, bikes, race cars, parts, an F1 engine, and even a hydroplane boat, all collected because Begg loved "wonderful engineering."

VanDerBrink Auctions 1936 Pierce Arrow V12 Series 1602

Begg's collection has been folded into an estate sale 282 lots in size, and will hit the auction block on Saturday, June 15. Organized by VanDerBrink Auctions, the event will see the hundreds of bikes and cars Begg collected auctioned off to other enthusiasts. As made evident by the variety of vehicles in his collection, Begg was a man of eccentric taste, collecting cars that interested him regardless of their reputation. He owned 13 Maseratis, 10 of which were Quattroporte sedans from between 1980 and 1987—not an era which Maserati fans remember fondly. Of the other three, two are the infamous Biturbo, one hardtop and one Spyder, and the last is a Chrysler TC by Maserati. Yikes.

VanDerBrink Auctions 1972 TVR 2500M

Despite also owning an Alfa Romeo GT1300 Junior and a Ferrari 456, Begg's fandom wasn't reserved for Italian cars; he owned questionable vehicles of many nationalities—British, German, and French included. Britstols, Bentleys, MGs, Marcoses, TVRs, and Jensen Interceptors dotted his collection. Even an exceptionally rare German Bitter SC—a rebranded, built-up Opel Senator—is included in his collection

VanDerBrink Auctions 1991 Peugeot