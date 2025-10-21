Kia Is Giving Away ‘Nostalgic’ Motor Oil and Gasoline-Scented Car Freshener to EV Buyers

Recently switched to an EV, but you just love the smell of gasoline? Kia‘s got you covered. A free car freshener that smells of “heavy motor oil tone with the top note reminiscent of gasoline” will be included with the purchase of an EV—and no, this is not a joke. Perhaps the only humorous bit is that you have to buy a Kia EV4 to get one, which is not available in the United States yet.
In partnership with a Finnish perfumier, Kia set out to make the transition from gasoline to electric power a bit easier. The result is a scent reminiscent of “a car workshop.” Interestingly enough, I’ve been driving gas cars my entire life, and I don’t love the smell of motor oil and gasoline, but apparently, Kia and its partners in Finland seem to think so.
This isn’t the first time an automaker has pulled a stunt like this, as Ford also released a gas-scented fragrance back in 2021 to match the debut of the Mustang Mach-E GT in Europe. It did so based on a survey that claimed “some 70 percent of drivers said they would miss the smell of gas to some degree.”
Don’t get me wrong, I always get the good heebie-jeebies upon arriving at a race track and inhaling that sweet smell of exhaust and rubber—but that’s not something I want to smell every time I get into my car. Especially an EV, I guess. Maybe you do?
