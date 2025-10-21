Kia Is Giving Away ‘Nostalgic’ Motor Oil and Gasoline-Scented Car Freshener to EV Buyers

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Recently switched to an EV, but you just love the smell of gasoline? Kia‘s got you covered. A free car freshener that smells of “heavy motor oil tone with the top note reminiscent of gasoline” will be included with the purchase of an EV—and no, this is not a joke. Perhaps the only humorous bit is that you have to buy a Kia EV4 to get one, which is not available in the United States yet.

In partnership with a Finnish perfumier, Kia set out to make the transition from gasoline to electric power a bit easier. The result is a scent reminiscent of “a car workshop.” Interestingly enough, I’ve been driving gas cars my entire life, and I don’t love the smell of motor oil and gasoline, but apparently, Kia and its partners in Finland seem to think so.

This isn’t the first time an automaker has pulled a stunt like this, as Ford also released a gas-scented fragrance back in 2021 to match the debut of the Mustang Mach-E GT in Europe. It did so based on a survey that claimed “some 70 percent of drivers said they would miss the smell of gas to some degree.”

Don’t get me wrong, I always get the good heebie-jeebies upon arriving at a race track and inhaling that sweet smell of exhaust and rubber—but that’s not something I want to smell every time I get into my car. Especially an EV, I guess. Maybe you do?

Got at tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com