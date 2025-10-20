Is the Ferrari SC40 a Better Tribute Than the New Countach?

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Like the rest of you, we were a bit surprised to learn (after working hours, no less) that Ferrari had decided to pay tribute to the F40 with its latest special projects creation. Called the SC40, it’s based on a 296 GTB, like many of Ferrari’s one-offs. That means it has a twin-turbo hybrid V6 powertrain and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, making it no more likely to drive like a real F40 than any other cuurent Ferrari.

The stylistic callbacks are there, but The Drive staff is torn. Some of us dig it but personally, I’m surprised they revived such a venerated name for this. That got us asking ourselves how the SC40 compares to Lamborghini’s also unexpected revival of the Countach a couple of years ago.

Personally, I think SC40 succeeds the most up front, where Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni managed to modernize the F40’s squarish, wedge front end with a wraparound headlight and trim element that starts at the “chin” under the front intakes and curves up the side, to house the projectors and non-NACA-shaped ducts. It’s creative and unique and looks sharp.

Note the extensive use of Kevlar in the interior and engine bay, a clever reference to the F40. Ferrari

As we move rearward, though, the greenhouse isn’t at all evocative of the F40, and all the elements of the rear end, save the strangely tiny wing, feel lightly modified, if changed at all, from the 296 base. The curvy haunches over the rear wheels are a signature touch of Ferrari’s prototype racers of the ’70s, and Maranello has had a habit of revisiting that motif for its latest cars, but they don’t fit the bill for the blocky, streamlined F40.

That brings us to the Countach LPI 800-4. Purely on the merit of its own design, divorced from the car it’s inspired by, I’d say the SC40 looks better than the Countach—but then I’d probably say that about any modern Ferrari compared to any modern Lamborghini. The Countach also suffered from the fact that it was plainly obvious that it was based on the Aventador, which is a much larger canvas than the original Countach ever was.

Ferrari, Lamborghini

In the end, I’m left wondering why either company decided to take these projects on. Yes, the SC40 is a one-of-one commissioned by someone with immeasurable funds I’m sure, but if I were Ferrari, I wouldn’t burn that name on this. It’s a check you can only cash once. Lewis Hamilton had said when he joined the Scuderia that he wanted to develop a modern F40 with a six-speed manual, so I figured that when Ferrari finally decided to pay tribute to the F40, they’d do it with something comprehensively new or at least different—not a 296 wearing a different face for Halloween.

Ferrari

Those are my thoughts, but what are yours? Let’s put that comments section to good use.

