New Ferrari 296 Speciale Borrows F80 Engine Bits to Make Hefty 867 HP

Maranello‘s best car just got better. Despite “only” packing six cylinders and a hybrid system, the Ferrari 296 GTB has been arguably Ferrari’s most praised model since it was born in 2021. Like most mid-engine Ferraris, it now has a special version with more power, less weight, better aero, and a four-point racing harness. It’s called the Ferrari 296 Speciale, and Dio mio, do I wanna drive it.

Here are the headline figures: 867 horsepower, 556 lb-ft of torque, a redline of 8,500 rpm, a dry curb weight of 3,108 pounds, and a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds. Before the Speciale, the fastest roadgoing 296 GTB (or GTS if you fancy a convertible) made 816 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque from its twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid powertrain. For the 296 Speciale, Ferrari grabbed the strengthened titanium connecting rods and pistons from the new F80 parts bin, a nitrided steel crankshaft, and new oil jets to improve cooling. All of that makes the engine almost five pounds lighter, though Ferrari even switched to titanium bolts for the cylinder heads to shave an additional four pounds off the engine. This allows Ferrari to increase combustion chamber pressure by 7%, improve boost management, and reduce engine knock thanks to F1-inspired knock-control technology.

Ferrari

Overall, the 296 Speciale is about 132 pounds lighter than the standard car, thanks in part to the lighter engine, but also some carbon fiber body parts, like the optional carbon bumpers and engine compartment cover. Combine the lower curb weight with a 20% increase in aerodynamic downforce—959 pounds of downforce at 155 mph—and the Speciale should be stickier than ever.

The Italians borrowed a few more bits from the F80 for the Speciale’s body, such as the exhaust exiting above the rear diffuser. With its mid-roof wing, split rear winglets, and active rear spoiler, the 296 Speciale makes an already good-looking car even better. It might be Ferrari’s prettiest car on sale. Ferrari will even number the car for customers, with liveries from 0-99 being available.

Ferrari

It looks mostly the same as its sibling inside, though, just with some more Alcantara, four-point racing harnesses, and door cards made from single pieces of carbon fiber.

The 296 Speciale is the latest in a long line of excellent special edition Prancing Horses, like the F430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale, and 488 Pista. Only time will tell if it can hang with those revered supercars down the road, but considering its already excellent base car, F80 hypercar parts sharing, and impressive specs, I think its odds are pretty good.

