No Prizes for Whoever Can Guess How Many Cylinders the New Ferrari 12Cilindri Has

While everybody else cuts cylinders and emissions, Ferrari is keeping the V12 show alive and, evidently, really wants you to know it. New to the Maranello stable is the Ferrari 12Cilindri, the company's latest two-seat, front-engine grand tourer that, you guessed it, packs 12 cylinders. And unlike its Revuelto rival from Sant'Agata, there are no hybrid electric motors to be found.

It's a version of the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated screamer from the 812 Superfast that we know and love that's been massaged and incorporates enhancements seen in the 812 Competizione track special. These include titanium connecting rods and lighter aluminum pistons. The entire cooling system was apparently redesigned and power travels to the rear via the same eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission out of the SF90 Stradale hybrid.

Ferrari

Bottom line, the 12Cilindri is good for 819 horsepower, 500 lb-ft of torque, a top speed of over 211 mph, and zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds. More crucially perhaps, it revs to 9,500 rpm, something that may feel superfluous given 80% of the torque is already available at 2,500 rpm—presumably until, of course, you hear what a Ferrari V12 sounds like at 9,500 rpm.

It's not enough for the 12Cilindri to go fast in a straight line, though, and to help it in the corners, it gets the latest version of Ferrari's Side Slip Control, four-wheel steering, and 21-inch wheels wrapped in either Michelin Pilot Sport S5s or Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersports.

Ferrari

Available in either coupe or convertible Spider forms from the jump, Ferrari's latest Berlinetta uses an all-aluminum chassis with a wheelbase that's 20 mm shorter than that of the 812 Superfast it replaces. Torsional rigidity is up 15%.

Style-wise, the 12Cilindri is said to take inspiration from Ferrari's grand tourers from the '50s and '60s and the Daytona genes can definitely be seen in the nose. Personally, I think it's stunning. Low, lean, clean, impossibly long-nosed, and quite possibly the best-looking Ferrari in its lineage since the 550.

The hood is front-hinged and there are two active flaps flanking the rear window in lieu of a traditional rear spoiler. Inside, a glass roof makes the space airy while three screens run what Ferrari says is a new UI. What the Ferrari 12Cilindri is really all about, though, is that engine. I mean, it's in the name and everything. Let's hope it drives as good as it looks but given Ferrari's track record, I don't think we have much to worry about.

Ferrari