Amazon’s Running an Awesome Deal on My Favorite Milwaukee Grinder Right Now

You'll have a hard time convincing me that Milwaukee's M12 right-angle die grinder isn't worth its weight in gold for the DIYer. I purchased one a few years back, and it's come in handy for the vast majority of projects that I've taken on since. Although this is far from the first time I talked about it here, I'll never pass up an opportunity to bring attention to sales like the current one on Amazon.

Right now, you can snag the M12 right-angle die grinder on Amazon for $164.95. That is the bare tool, but you can toss in that Milwaukee M12 4.0 Ah XC battery and charger starter kit that's going for $58.90 and still come in under what I paid for the full kit years ago.

Regardless of what you're doing on your car, the project is bound to call for grinding, cutting, or cleaning things up—maybe even a combination of all three. This cordless die grinder can be set up to see you through any of it with the right attachments. I even used mine to do some minor port work on my 1969 Dodge Charger's intake manifold, and it worked awesome. Sure, a pneumatic model might have done better, but being cordless makes this thing infinitely handy for any project in or away from the home fort.