Get Great Deals On Milwaukee Tools During Amazon Prime Days
Good power tools can last you for years to come, so stock up now while these deals are going.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Invest in high-quality tools that will last you years into the future. At least that's what we feel. Buy once, cry once. But don't cry today, as Milwaukee's awesome products are all discounted right now on Amazon, so get everything you need for the upcoming garage season.
Milwaukee Tool Deals
- MILWAUKEE'S Mid-Torque Impact Wrench,3/8",Cordless ($217 off)
- Milwaukee 2771-20 M18 Transfer Pump ($157 off)
- Milwaukee 2767-20 M18 FUEL High Torque 1/2" Impact Wrench with Friction Ring ($138 off)
- Milwaukee 2864-20 Fuel One-Key 3/4" High Torque Impact (Bare) ($103 off)
- Milwaukee 2696-29 M18 Combo 9 tool Kit ($100 off)
- Milwaukee 2904-22 12V 1/2'' Hammer Drill/Driver Kit with (2) 5.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Tool Case Red ($95 off)
- MILWAUKEE'S Impact Wrench,Cordless,Full-Size,18VDC (2867-20) ($90 off)
- Milwaukee 2727-20 M18 FUEL 16 in. Chainsaw Tool Only ($85 off)
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (6-Tool) with Two Batteries, Charger and Two Tool Bags ($78 off)
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL D-HANDLE JIG SAW BARE TOOL ($75 off)
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2648-20 M18 Random Orbit Sander ($63 off)
- Milwaukee 3404-20 12V Fuel Cordless 1/2" Hammer Drill/Driver ($40 off)
- Milwaukee 2560-20 M12 FUEL 3/8" Extended Ratchet (Bare Tool) ($35 off)
- Milwaukee M18 Cordless LITHIUM-ION 6-Tool Combo Kit (2696-26) ($35 off)
- Milwaukee 2626-20 M18 18V Lithium Ion Cordless 18,000 OPM Orbiting Multi Tool with Woodcutting Blades and Sanding Pad ($18 off)
- Milwaukee 2415-20 M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Right Angle Drill, 3/4 In, Bare Tool, Medium ($12 off)
- Milwaukee 2457-20 M12 Cordless 3/8" Lithium-Ion Ratchet (Bare Tool) ($10 off)
- M12™ FUEL™ SURGE™ 1/4 in. Hex Hydraulic Driver 2 Battery Kit ($8 off)
Milwaukee Battery Deals
- Milwaukee 48-11-1880 M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT 18v 8.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack ($221)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1865 M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery ($70 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1850R M18 18V 5Ah XC Extended Capacity Resistant Battery 2 Pack, (48-11-1850Rx2) ($65 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1862 M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery (2-Pack) ($60 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1828 M18 XC RED LITHIUM 18-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Tool Battery (2 pack) ($49 off)
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah and 2.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger Starter Kit 48-59-2424 ($46 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-2401 Genuine OEM M12 REDLITHIUM 12 Volt 1.5 Amp Compact Lithium Ion Battery ($37 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1852 M18 REDLITHIUM XC 5 Ah Lithium-Ion Extended Capacity Battery (2-Pack) ($30 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-1850 M18 Redlithium 5.0Ah ($6 off)
- Milwaukee 48-11-2425 M12 REDLITHIUM HIGH Output CP 2.5Ah Battery ($18 off)
More Prime Big Deal Day Deals
- Best of the best deals, so far
- Pick up a sweet Mechanic's set for a real discount
- Time to get high with these killer jack sales
- Get your kids into car with a heavily discounted RC car
- Soundbars and TVs all have wild sales right now
- Don't get caught speeding with these newly on-sale radar detectors
- Milwaukee's batteries are all hella on sale right this very instant
- So are DeWalt's batteries
- And Ryobi's
- Seiko's dope watches are all discounted, too
- Need smoked meat? Of course you do and these smoker deals will help
- Milwaukee's tools are also on sale
- As are DeWalt's tools
- Oh yeah, and Ryobi's tools
- A ton of portable generators are also on sale
- Save big on espresso machines and more this Prime Day
- Jackery's deals are wild right now
- It's time to outfit yourselves with Gearwrench tools this Prime Day
- Gerber Gear's multitool and knife deals are too freakin' good
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.