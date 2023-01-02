Milwaukee’s Home Depot Holiday Power Tool Deals Are Still Amazing

Milwaukee's power tools are hands down some of our favorite tools at The Drive. Whether it's Hank O'Hop's die grinder or my personal impact wrench, we swear left, right, and center by the blood red tools. There's just one issue for most shadetree mechanics: price. Milwaukee's quality comes with a cost, but not today as Home Depot's holiday sales are still going strong, even after the New Year. So why not start the year off with a new set of tools!