Milwaukee’s Home Depot Holiday Power Tool Deals Are Still Amazing
Holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket?
Milwaukee's power tools are hands down some of our favorite tools at The Drive. Whether it's Hank O'Hop's die grinder or my personal impact wrench, we swear left, right, and center by the blood red tools. There's just one issue for most shadetree mechanics: price. Milwaukee's quality comes with a cost, but not today as Home Depot's holiday sales are still going strong, even after the New Year. So why not start the year off with a new set of tools!
I also threw in some hand tools and an insulated pair of Milwaukee overalls. Why? Because, well, most of the country is beneath quite a bit of snow right now. You can use all the help staying warm: Men's Gridiron Black Zip-to-Thigh Bib Tall Overall.
Tools
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (7-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M12 FUEL 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/2 Batteries and Bag (2-Tool) (13% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (22% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) with Two 3.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Tool Bag (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Compact Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Impact Driver Kit W/ (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger & Tool Bag (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Tower Light w/3-1/2 in. 21-Degree Framing Nailer, Two 6Ah HO Batteries (28% off)
- M18 FUEL Gen-2 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2 in. Impact Wrench w/Friction Ring (Tool-Only) (8% off)
Batteries
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion HIGH OUTPUT CP 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (45% off)
- M18 18-Volt 175-Watt Lithium-Ion Powered Compact Inverter with 5.0 Ah Battery (42% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion HIGH OUTPUT XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger (25% off)
Hand Tools
- SHOCKWAVE 1/2 in. & 3/8 in. Drive Metric/SAE 6 Point Impact Socket Set (72-Piece) (19% off)
- 3/8 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (56-Piece) (48% off)
- 1/4 in. and 3/8 in. and 1/2 in. Drive SAE/Metric Ratchet and Socket Mechanics Tool Set (153-Piece) (21% off)
- Mechanics Tool Set with SAE and Metric 144-Position Flex-Head Ratcheting Combination Wrenches (221-Piece) (10% off)
- SAE/Metric Combination Ratcheting Wrench Mechanics Tool Set (30-Piece) (6% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
