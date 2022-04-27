Save $600 on Zooz E-Bike and More Big Deals on Amazon
We’ve got the deals to get your hands dirty without cleaning out your bank account.
Hump day is here, and The Drive has some good deals to help you get through it. We're particularly excited about one sale that might get you outside to enjoy the fresh spring air. Unfortunately, if you park under a tree, spring also brings bird droppings and other contaminants that take the shine off your pride and joy, but we've found something for that too. And if last weekend's Formula 1 and MotoGP races had you jumping out of your chair, check out the sales on televisions today.
The Zooz Urban Ultralight 750 is the hooligan of ell e-bikes, and you can pick it up for just $1,999.99 at RevZilla, saving you $600. The 1,200-watt electric motor will propel you to a top speed of 26 mph, and its 16-aH battery gives you 25 to 40 miles on a charge. The BMX-style geometry gives you the confidence to conquer urban environments and get tail happy on dirt. What's not to love?
Dust, bird droppings, and sap all mount an assault on your car's paintwork this time of year. Thankfully, you can pick up two select car-care products of your choice for just $12 at Amazon right now. Plenty of the top brands are on offer, including Chemical Guys, Mothers, and Meguiar's.
Forget about worrying if you remembered to shut your garage door with the myQ Smart Garage Control. This system enables you to open or close your garage from anywhere and give access to friends and family while you're out. Pick it up for just $19.98 on Amazon, saving you $10 (33 percent).
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike for $1699.99 at Rad Power Bikes (Code SAVE300)
Torc Motorcycle Gloves for $40.15 at Amazon
Autel Dual Frequency Rubber Stem MX Sensor Quantity for $29.95 at Amazon
BDK Forza Series Seat Covers with Car Floor Mats for $39.43 at Amazon
Makita 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Circular Saw Kit for $249.00 at Home Depot
Wicked Bone Saw 7-Inch Blade Hunting Accessories for $20.90 at Amazon
Klein Tools Utility Bag for $14.99 at Amazon
Bosch Router Tool for $79.00 at Amazon
Tactix 13-Inch 30-Compartment Double-Sided Small Parts Organizer for $6.88 at Home Depot
Refurbished EOS M200 EF-M Camera for $519.00 at Amazon
Bass Pro Shops Spring Adventure Fishing Sale
Jetboil Flash Camping Stove Cooking System for $91.96 at Amazon
Sierra Designs Oversized Folding Chair for $19.99 at Target
Kershaw Secret Agent Concealable Boot Knife for $25.59 at Amazon
Bear & Son Bear OPS Folder for $59.99 at Smkw
Ontario Besra Folder Knife for $26.00 at Amazon
Cold Steel San Mai Tanto Series Fixed-Blade Knife for $128.77 at Amazon
Wildgame Innovations Encounter Cellular Game Camera for $75.82 at Amazon
Athlon Optics Argos Binoculars for $134.52 at Amazon
TCL Alto Dolby Audio Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $99.99 at Amazon
RCA 50-Inch 4K Smart Television with WebOS for $228.00 at Walmart
JVC 55-Inch Roku Smart TV Quantum Series for $248.00 at Walmart
DuraPro Universal Low-Profile Wall Mount for 19- to 60-Inch TVs for $12.46 at Walmart