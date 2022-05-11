Save 45 Percent on Vampliers and Grab More Shop Essentials at Amazon

Waking up on the right side of the bed does happen. Sometimes you start the day with the realization that every task is done and things are about as good as they can be. If you're used to being under fire and trying to keep things running, it can be hard to know what to do with yourself when all is well. What an ideal time to shop for some new gear, so you can be prepared for the time when chaos reigns again. We found a few things you might like.

Vampliers Screw Extractor Linesman Pliers

Fasteners break, and everyone needs a set of linesman pliers. Right now, you can pick up the Vampliers Screw Extractor Linesman Pliers for $44.97 at Amazon. You'll want to add these to your collection someday to improve your workflow. Make today that day.

Icon Squad 4 Backpack

It's slightly annoying when you're out on a well-earned pleasure cruise around the neighborhood to see a text asking you to grab something for the house. That's especially true if you're on two wheels and don't have anywhere to put it. Set yourself up with the Icon Squad 4 Backpack for $88 at RevZilla. The price is solid, it's built for riding, and it'll even hold your helmet when you run in to grab some cooking oil or thumbtacks or whatever.

Big Red Torin Hydraulic Low-Profile Racing Floor Jack

Some work needs to be done during the lulls between the madness. Things like oil changes, tire rotations, and other routine maintenance tasks tend to align their schedules perfectly to soak up your downtime. Thankfully, the Big Red Torin Hydraulic Low-Profile Racing Floor Jack that you can scoop up for $140.79 at Amazon will speed up the lifting process with its quick lifting operation. It will certainly save time during the usual routine and make those untimely jobs feel a lot less intrusive.

