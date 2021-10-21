10 Cars You Can Get for the Price of a New MacBook Pro

Apple revealed its all-new MacBook Pros earlier this week. Running fresh Apple silicon and adding back the significantly missed physical ports is a no-brainer pickup for some techies, but it comes at a price. A really expensive price. In fact, the new MacBook Pros range from $1,999 all the way up to $6,099 for a fully popped 16-inch model.

That's straight-up used car territory, and I'll prove it to you. I've configured three versions of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro across the price range, and it's time to visit Facebook Marketplace to find 10 cars that you can buy instead of that shiny new laptop—something practical, a project to wrench on, and something less-than-sensible that somehow fits into the mix.

Low-End

The 14-inch model is the most affordable computer emerging from Cupertino's new lineup. Apple's 8-core M1 processor with 14 cores dedicated to graphics processing, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of flash storage starts at $1,999. The 16-inch model gets similar specs, albeit a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU processor, plus a 1TB solid-state drive for $2,699. That's pretty expensive for a computer, but not much money for a car, especially in today's market. Still, I think we can make some good choices here.