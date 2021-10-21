10 Cars You Can Get for the Price of a New MacBook Pro

Instead of a new laptop, maybe consider this 2007 Toyota Prius. For $3,500, it's priced slightly higher than the mid-range 14-inch model, but it does get better gas mileage. If you're looking for a new project, maybe go in the opposite direction of a new computer with an older, more analog car. This 1925 Ford T-Bucket project needs quite a bit of TLC, but that's the purpose of a project, right? Also, it's priced identically to the Prius at $3,500.
It's surprisingly hard to find unironically dilapidated rides up for sale in this price bracket. But fortunately, there's always the sacrificial Chrysler PT Cruiser. This $4,000 example happens to be the GT-trim, which is a turbocharged 2.4-liter making north of 200 horsepower. So yeah, this is a prime example of a less desirable ride that you actually might want to buy, so as long as you can admit to your friends that you own one.
High-End
If you're willing to spend enough money, you can score a top-of-the-line MacBook Pro. A completely maxed-out model with a 32-core GPU, 64GB of memory, and an 8TB SSD will run $5,899 as a 14-inch model, or $6,099 as a 16-inch.
At $6,200, this one is just a tad over budget (unless you factor in the cost of AppleCare+) but it's worth it: a 2005 Honda Element with a manual transmission. Power everything and tons of cargo space make it a great practical pick, and 160,000 miles on the clock means that it has plenty of life left. And did I mention that it was a Honda Element?