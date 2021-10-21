Ferrari 488 Crash Shows How Dangerous Tail of the Dragon Really Is

Remarkably, the driver was able to crawl out of the vehicle largely unscathed. The engine was still running while it was upside down," noted witness Alden Applebee, adding that the driver "crawled out with only a scratch on his right arm." This driver may have been lucky, but death is never far away on the Tail of the Dragon. One "Death Map" of the area indicates over 50 motorists have passed away in accidents since 1995 .

Damage to the vehicle is severe, as can be seen in photos of the aftermath. The windshield has been badly caved in, and the deployed side airbags can be seen hanging out of the doors. Much of the front bumper is destroyed, and the rest of the bodywork has been torn up on the road surface, too. Amazingly, the passenger seat and footwell still appears to be covered in plastic film from the dealership. It could be an indication that the owner had only recently purchased the car, and may have been unfamiliar behind the wheel.

Given its reputation, it would be wise to drive conservatively, particularly if one is unfamiliar with the road or the conditions. While there is no development along the way, and thus no vehicles to pull out and surprise drivers, the sheer death toll in the last few decades should be warning enough. The road is surrounded by forest, meaning there's plenty of trees when leaving the black stuff, and help is by no means just around the next corner in the event of an accident.

There's fundamentally nothing wrong with taking a drive on a fun, winding country road. It's often even better enjoyed with friends. However, if you go too hard and end up in the wall, expect to find little sympathy from the broader community. Car enthusiasts are expected to know their limits, especially when out in public. In any case, this isn't the first crash we've seen on the Tail of the Dragon, and it won't be the last.

