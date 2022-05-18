Save $100 on a Utility Trailer and Stock Up for Summer Madness at Amazon
Get busy in the garage with some new gear at a discount.
You might not know it yet, but all of your weekends through August are booked. Between car shows, family events, and routine maintenance, you won't have a slow Saturday or Sunday on the calendar. That's a stressful thought, but I can help keep it from inspiring too much anxiety. By taking advantage of these discounts, you can save yourself from some last-minute scrambles that many of these weekends are sure to generate.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Whether heading to the swap meet, dealing with the scrap metal that accumulated during your winter project, or taking a family vacation, it's time to put your trailer back to work. If you head over to Northern Tool, you can save up to 40 percent on trailers and towing gear. Those of you who need a little more than brakes and bearings should consider snagging the Carry-On Trailer Steel Mesh-floor Utility Trailer for $999.99 while you're there.
If you've got a big job to sort out before towing, hit Harbor Freight for its Instant Savings Event. There are a ton of great deals on solid equipment the DIYer can lean on with confidence. I recently purchased the Pittsburgh 450-Pound Low-Lift Transmission Jack for $99.99, and I'm using it to replace the clutch in my 1969 Dodge Charger project car.
Those of you looking for something to complement those long summer rides should head to RevZilla. Right now, you can land the Sena Evo Bluetooth Headset Dual Pack for $415.65. It's one of the best ways to stay connected while you do what you love most, and savings of more than $70 makes it even better.
I'm done telling you how to spend your money. I have to get through the work day and then crawl back under my car and pretend I love it. Check out all these ways to save.
- Car Cover Universal Full Car Cover for $19.98 at Amazon (Promo code 60IHWN42)
- Worx 40-Volt Power Share Hydroshot Power Cleaner for $161.90 at Amazon
- Extendable and Bendable Soft Microfiber Duster for $5.36 at eBay
- Rightline Gear 6.5-Foot Standard Bed Truck Tent for $117.35 at Amazon
- Rightline Gear 5.5-Foot Short Bed Truck Tent for $108.30 at Amazon
- Rightline Gear 5.0-Foot Short Bed Truck Tent (5') for $108.30 at Amazon
- Pittsburgh 450-Pound Low-Lift Transmission Jack for $99.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh 2.5-Ton Aluminum Racing Floor Jack for $179.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh 880-Pound Electric Hoist for $129.99 at Harbor Freight
- Free Standard Shipping on All Eligible Orders at RevZilla
- Stockton Alarmed Security Chain And Lock for $69.99 at RevZilla
- Trackside Eight-Piece Tie-Down Set for $49.99 at RevZilla
- Klim Induction Gloves for $99.99 at RevZilla
- Sena Evo Bluetooth Headset Dual Pack for $415.65 at RevZilla
- Wera Joker Self-Setting Spanner Set for $153.38 at Amazon
- Wera Kraftform Kompakt Interchangeable Screwdriver Set for $38.99 at Amazon
- Wiha RedStripe 30-Piece Backpack and Tool Kit for $429.98 at Amazon
- Wiha 11-Piece Insulated Industrial Pliers/Drivers Set for $152.98 at Amazon
- Knipex Tools Precision Circlip Snap-Ring Pliers Set for $157.80 at Amazon
- CLC Custom LeatherCraft 75-Pocket Tool Backpack for $139.95 at Amazon
- CLC Custom LeatherCraft 16-Inch Center Tray Tool Bag for $48.99 at Amazon
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Mid-Torque Impact Wrench Kit for $339 at Northern Tool
- Up to 40 Percent Off Trailers and Towing Gear at Northern Tool
- Carry-On Trailer Steel Utility Trailer for $999.99 at Northern Tool
- Harbor Freight Tools Instant Savings Event
- Eastvolt Mechanic 46-Piece Socket Set for $46.26 at Amazon (Digital coupon)
- DeWalt Drill-Bit Set for $16.39 at Amazon
- U.S. General 25-Pound Magnetic Hook for $4.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh 16-Ounce Fiberglass Rip Hammer for $3.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh 16-Ounce Fiberglass Claw Hammer for $3.99 at Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh Four-Piece Professional Adjustable Wrenches for $11.99 at Harbor Freight
- 3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator for $9.99 at Amazon
- Warrior Rotating-Handle Variable-Speed Reciprocating Saw for $19.99 at Harbor Freight
- Up to $175 off Select Combo Kits and Storage at Home Depot
- Milwaukee M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Jigsaw and Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $149 at Home Depot
- Ridgid 18V 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench for $79 at Home Depot
- Ridgid 18V Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $149 at Home Depot
- Makita Brushless Cordless Combo Tool Kit for $162.99 at eBay
- Yamatic Pressure Washer Hoses and Pumps DotD at Amazon
- DJI Mini 2 Drone Bundle for $424 at eBay
- Vanguard Aluminum Travel Tripod for $59.99 at Amazon
- Insignia 42-inch Full HD Smart Fire TV for $199.99 at Amazon