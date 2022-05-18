Save $100 on a Utility Trailer and Stock Up for Summer Madness at Amazon

You might not know it yet, but all of your weekends through August are booked. Between car shows, family events, and routine maintenance, you won't have a slow Saturday or Sunday on the calendar. That's a stressful thought, but I can help keep it from inspiring too much anxiety. By taking advantage of these discounts, you can save yourself from some last-minute scrambles that many of these weekends are sure to generate.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Carry-On Trailer Steel Utility Trailer

Whether heading to the swap meet, dealing with the scrap metal that accumulated during your winter project, or taking a family vacation, it's time to put your trailer back to work. If you head over to Northern Tool, you can save up to 40 percent on trailers and towing gear. Those of you who need a little more than brakes and bearings should consider snagging the Carry-On Trailer Steel Mesh-floor Utility Trailer for $999.99 while you're there.

Pittsburgh 450-Pound Low-Lift Transmission Jack

If you've got a big job to sort out before towing, hit Harbor Freight for its Instant Savings Event. There are a ton of great deals on solid equipment the DIYer can lean on with confidence. I recently purchased the Pittsburgh 450-Pound Low-Lift Transmission Jack for $99.99, and I'm using it to replace the clutch in my 1969 Dodge Charger project car.

Sena Evo Bluetooth Headset Dual Pack

Those of you looking for something to complement those long summer rides should head to RevZilla. Right now, you can land the ​​Sena Evo Bluetooth Headset Dual Pack for $415.65. It's one of the best ways to stay connected while you do what you love most, and savings of more than $70 makes it even better.

I'm done telling you how to spend your money. I have to get through the work day and then crawl back under my car and pretend I love it. Check out all these ways to save.