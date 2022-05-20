Knock $300 off Milwaukee Power Tools and Save Big With Amazon

Everyone's got gear they want but don't need. Since most automotive tools, gadgets, and accessories serve practical purposes, it's easy to justify scooping up goodies that pique our interest. We all do our best to bury those impulse-buying urges because that's what makes playing with cars so expensive. I'm here to taunt those demons by showing you some of the deals the team and I were able to dig up this morning.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Noco Boost Plus 1,000-Amp Jump Starter

The Noco Boost Plus 1,000-Amp Jump Starter is a great tool to have on hand. I bought one a few years back after hearing nothing but good things. It's delivered more than I could ask of it, and I say it's well worth the $99.95 Amazon's letting it go for right now.

Wera Kraftform Kompakt 25 Pouch Set

Amazon's got more than just jump starters on sale. The Wera Kraftform Kompakt 25 Pouch Set is going for $38.99. Not a bad price to take one of those fancy German tool brands for a test ride. You can even take your experience to the next level by pairing it with the Wera Kraftform Kompakt 27 Slotted Ratcheting Screwdriver that's going for $44.39 at Amazon.

Milwaukee M18 Cordless Four-Tool Combo Set

The red and black team is trying hard to win you over today. Right now, you can snag the Milwaukee M18 Cordless Four-Tool Combo Set for $449 at Northern Tool. That's $328 less than what it usually goes for.